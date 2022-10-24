Read full article on original website
Related
The head of the ADL slams Trump's comments as 'disgusting' after the former president said American Jews 'have to get their act together'
Trump on Sunday wrote that US Jews "have to get their act together" on matters relating to Israel. Jewish organizations and key figures such as the ADL and AJC blasted Trump's remarks that same day. "Support for the Jewish state never gives one license to lecture American Jews," the AJC...
Cleveland Jewish News
Religious Zionism Party seeks to restore public trust in Israeli legal system
On Oct. 18, Knesset Members Bezalel Smotrich and Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionism Party unveiled a far-reaching plan to reform Israel’s justice system. Titled “Law and Justice Restart,” the plan seeks to rein in what many see as a justice system run amok, upsetting Israel’s system of checks and balances.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli High Court rejects challenges to Lebanon sea deal
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday threw out four legal challenges to a landmark maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon, clearing a major hurdle for the deal that could mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries. The court did not immediately release its reasons...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chief rabbi of Russia calls on Moscow to denounce official’s ‘vulgar’ anti-Semitism
Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar on Wednesday called on Moscow to denounce a top official’s “vulgar” anti-Semitism, saying it posed a “huge danger” to the Jewish community in the country. The call to condemn Alexei Pavlov, assistant secretary of Russia’s Security Council, came in...
Cleveland Jewish News
In rare rebuke, Russian chief rabbi accuses senior defense official of antisemitism
(JTA) — In an usual move, a chief rabbi of Russia has accused a senior defense official of antisemitic hate speech in connection with the war in Ukraine, and a spokesperson for the rabbi warned of the onset of “a new era in Russia’s relations with Jews.”
Trump's billionaire friend Tom Barrack reportedly called his ties to the former president 'disastrous' for his business
Former Trump advisor Tom Barrack is charged with illegal lobbying on behalf of the UAE. In testimony on Monday, the billionaire reportedly said Trump was "disastrous" for his business. He said that it would be "unquestionably" better if he hadn't supported Trump, per multiple outlets. Donald Trump's billionaire friend Tom...
Norman Lear Rips Donald Trump, Says Former President’s Recent “Appalling Words” About Jews Remind Him Why He Enlisted To Fight The Nazis
Norman Lear is 100 years old, yet the five-time Emmy winner still remembers the chilling moment more than 90 years ago when he says he heard “the vicious, Antisemitic voice of Father Coughlin railing against American Jews.”. Coughlin was a popular radio preacher in the early part of the...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
buzzfeednews.com
The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations
Black and Jewish communities are condemning Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tweets, accusing the rapper of pushing dangerous narratives about Black Jews. In a now-removed antisemitic tweet, the "Jesus Walks" performer, known legally as Ye, wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”. In a...
Sorry, fellow Italian-Americans: Columbus was a thug. But the church was the big problem
Despite my Italian heritage, I don't understand the adulation that some Italian-Americans continue to bestow on Christopher Columbus, who, as history demonstrates, was less a hero than a thug, exploiting and enslaving indigenous peoples. But the real culprit behind the subjugation of non-European peoples across the globe wasn't an individual,...
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Video shows Trump asking if someone is a 'good Jewish character' as he talks about his low popularity with American Jews — a group he recently told to 'get their act together'
Video shows Donald Trump boasting about his popularity with Jewish groups. The footage was from May 20, 2021, during an event at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. In the video, he said Persians are "very good salesmen" and talked about his popularity with Jews. Donald Trump once said to...
White Supremacist Group Hangs Antisemitic, Pro-Kanye Banner Over L.A. Highway
Gathering above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday, members of a white supremacist hate group displayed banners in support of Kanye West and his recent antisemitic rhetoric. The banners hung above Interstate 405 read: “Kanye is right about the Jews” and “Honk if you know,” as well as references to several biblical verses, including one regarding “the synagogue of Satan.” The ralliers—photographed raising their arms in a Nazi salute—were identified as affiliates of the “Goyim Defense League,” a loosely organized antisemitic network, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Also present was the Goyim Defense League’s leader, Jon Minadeo, according to...
New York Times columnist blames America’s problems on ‘White fragility’, fear of ‘browning of America’
New York Times columnist Charles Blow told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace that America won't be healed until many of its citizens let go of their "White fragility."
thesource.com
Current Supreme Court Apparently A-OK With Its Own 120-Year-old Racist Decisions
The Supreme Court recently declined to hear a case which sought to overrule the “Insular Cases,” a group of decisions from the early 1900s that denied full constitutional rights to the residents of U.S. territories, and which were decided based on racist views and the desire at the time to perpetuate an American colonial empire.
Cleveland Jewish News
US envoy slams UNHRC commission’s report on Israel
Michèle Taylor, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, denounced the report released last week by the open-ended Commission of Inquiry (COI) on Israel that branded the Jewish state’s presence in Judea and Samaria as illegal under international law. “We are deeply concerned...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid to Netherlands PM: Israel to become major energy exporter to Europe
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday met with his visiting counterpart from the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, during which they discussed the prospective U.S.-mediated maritime border agreement with Beirut and the likelihood of Jerusalem becoming an energy exporter. “On Thursday, we are going to sign a historic agreement with Lebanon....
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli lawmaker: Terrorists slain in Nablus are ‘martyrs’
Hadash-Ta’al parliamentarian Aida Touma-Sliman on Tuesday described as “martyrs” Palestinian gunmen killed during an Israeli security operation earlier in the day in Nablus that targeted an explosives lab belonging to the Lions’ Den terrorist group. “Nablus bid farewell to our martyrs today. Our Palestinian nation bids...
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog discusses rise of anti-Semitism in meeting with CAM Advisory Board
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday lamented the rise of Jew-hatred across the globe, during a meeting at his official residence in Jerusalem with members of the Combat Antisemitism Movement’s (CAM) Advisory Board. “We need collaborations to combat anti-Semitism, and I commend the work CAM does and hope it...
Cleveland Jewish News
Caroline Glick: Ahead of the elections, a massive escalation in Palestinian terror
What is happening in Iran is a revolution, not a protest movement, says Caroline Glick on this week’s episode of the Caroline Glick Show. Iranians from all ethnic groups and social categories are unified in their demand that the regime be overthrown, but the Biden administration refuses to see it, she says. Instead, it continues with its nuclear diplomacy and policy of appeasing and enriching Iran and its Hezbollah proxy at the expense of the Iranian people, of Israel and of Iran’s Arab neighbors, all of whom are threatened by the ayatollahs.
Comments / 0