Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada

Gary Hessedence
2d ago
Face it this season is over, who ever keeps running the draft needs to go. It’s nice to give these picks a chance but this is what you end up with.
Reply(5)
7
Dats my Q
2d ago
let the man coach t he team he knows what he's doing go suggest what a losing coach should do bcuz this man has always had competitive teams EVERY YEAR
Reply(11)
4
Tim Hawkins
2d ago
I said all along Ben wasn't the problem,but the main stream reporters kept saying he was washed up , the year before Ben threw for 5k yards , then they changed oc , to Canada , , and see everyone it wasn't Ben , dump that crappy coach now ,hell let the players come up with their own plays , would be better than this
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele
Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys? Jerry Jones Reveals Deion Sanders & 'Hot Water' Takes
“Well, I couldn’t say that,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says with a laugh, answering a question about Odell Beckham Jr. “I think you can get in a little water with that one.”
Tom Brady Just Issued A Career Announcement Amid Retirement Questions
Tom Brady has finally spoken out about whether he will retire from professional football, just a few days after football insiders were contemplating whether he would quit the NFL mid-season!. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hitting the headlines for so many reasons these days; in particular, his...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Eagles Are Reportedly Signing A Familiar Wide Receiver
The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly bringing back someone who they know fairly well. According to Ari Meirov, the Eagles are going to sign wide receiver Greg Ward to their practice squad. Ward was originally signed as an undrafted free agent five years ago. He was then cut and then brought...
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Trade Rumor Swirling This Monday
Could a veteran quarterback be on the move ahead of the NFL's trade deadline? On Monday Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Matt Ryan is heading to the bench. He threw two picks in a loss to the Titans on Sunday. It's a pretty stunning development. Indianapolis replaced Carson Wentz with ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Tom Brady deals with Antonio Brown trolling as Bucs drop game to Panthers
Tom Brady faced the trolling of Antonio Brown on Sunday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs dropped to 3-4.
Another Commanders Name Change? Tanya Snyder Slips in Homecoming Celebration
The team in Washington D.C. recently changed its name after 90 years, but the wife of maligned owner Daniel Snyder seemed to forget.
Ex-Cowboys Quarterback Makes His Dak Prescott Opinion Clear
Ben DiNucci is tired of the disrespect that Dak Prescott gets. DiNucci, who played for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2020 season, is tired of fans who expect him to play like God every game, especially after he just came back from a thumb injury. "It amazes me the disrespect...
Look: James Franklin Has 5-Word Response To Jim Harbaugh
October 15th's Big Ten battle between Michigan and Penn State featured a conflict in The Big House tunnel. The conference rivals jawed at each other in a standoff as they made their way to their respective locker rooms at halftime. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh feels the conflict was caused...
Yardbarker
Kliff Kingsbury has joke about 49ers’ big trade
One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
NFL player arrested at Miami club after refusing to leave women’s restroom, police say
A 6-foot-6, 320-pound NFL player was arrested early Saturday at a famous downtown Miami nightclub after, an arrest report said, a witness told police the man didn’t want to leave the women’s restroom.
Ex-Yankees slugger could join Cardinals’ coaching staff, report says
The more things change, the more they stay the same. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol needs a new bench coach after Skip Schumaker left Tuesday to become skipper of the Miami Marlins. That could open the door for a former Cardinals star to return home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
Three Trade Targets for the Cleveland Browns Before Trade Deadline
A look at three trade targets for the Cleveland Browns prior to the upcoming trade deadline.
Rumor: Broncos' Owners 'Embarrassed', Could Fire Nathaniel Hackett
The Walton/Penner group could be fed up with the Denver Broncos' beleaguered head coach.
