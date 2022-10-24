ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 50

Gary Hessedence
2d ago

Face it this season is over, who ever keeps running the draft needs to go. It’s nice to give these picks a chance but this is what you end up with.

Reply(5)
7
Dats my Q
2d ago

let the man coach t he team he knows what he's doing go suggest what a losing coach should do bcuz this man has always had competitive teams EVERY YEAR

Reply(11)
4
Tim Hawkins
2d ago

I said all along Ben wasn't the problem,but the main stream reporters kept saying he was washed up , the year before Ben threw for 5k yards , then they changed oc , to Canada , , and see everyone it wasn't Ben , dump that crappy coach now ,hell let the players come up with their own plays , would be better than this

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
shefinds

Tom Brady Just Issued A Career Announcement Amid Retirement Questions

Tom Brady has finally spoken out about whether he will retire from professional football, just a few days after football insiders were contemplating whether he would quit the NFL mid-season!. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hitting the headlines for so many reasons these days; in particular, his...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Eagles Are Reportedly Signing A Familiar Wide Receiver

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly bringing back someone who they know fairly well. According to Ari Meirov, the Eagles are going to sign wide receiver Greg Ward to their practice squad. Ward was originally signed as an undrafted free agent five years ago. He was then cut and then brought...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Ex-Cowboys Quarterback Makes His Dak Prescott Opinion Clear

Ben DiNucci is tired of the disrespect that Dak Prescott gets. DiNucci, who played for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2020 season, is tired of fans who expect him to play like God every game, especially after he just came back from a thumb injury. "It amazes me the disrespect...
Yardbarker

Kliff Kingsbury has joke about 49ers’ big trade

One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy