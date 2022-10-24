ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal

Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Did Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher get hurt in 2022?

Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher shared a video to his Instagram which mentioned an “incident”, and now fans are wondering whether he was injured in 2022. He was hurt during a snow storm, as seen on the recent episode. “Say hi to my friends if I don’t...
ALASKA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Made The Top 10 Worst In America For This

They say you shouldn't judge somewhere based on just ONE experience, but apparently, that is exactly what the YouTube Channel "BabbleTop" did to our wonderful state—and nine other states. BabbleTop recently came out with a video detailing the 10 states with the worst food in America. (I think they...
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Is it Reliable? Experts Predict Brutal Winter in Montana

Winter will be here before you know it, and experts are predicting extremely cold temperatures for many northern states, including Montana. Farmers' Almanac recently released an extreme winter forecast for 22-23, and temperatures in Montana are expected to be some of the coldest in the lower 48. According to the prediction, the north-central United States could experience extreme temperatures well below zero. Temperatures could be -40 or below in January.
MONTANA STATE
News Talk KIT

5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns

5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
WASHINGTON STATE
Narcity

A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Scored $1 Million & It Wasn't His First Time

A Lotto Max winner from Milton, Ontario, is $1 million richer, again, after getting lucky on a Maxmillions ticket for the second year in a row. The remarkably consistent lottery winner, Antoine Beaini, said he was at home with his wife when he discovered he'd hit big in the September 23, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
The Moose 95.1 FM

How Much Of Montana Is Currently For Sale? You Might Be Surprised

There is no doubt that Montana is one of the most beautiful places not only in the United States, but in the world. We have picturesque snow-capped mountains, lush forests, stunning lakes and streams, and prairies of gold that often look like they're dancing in the wind. The people who come here for the first time are taken aback by the majesty of it all. The people who live here hope that the beauty of the state and the Montana way of life can remain unchanged for as long as possible.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy