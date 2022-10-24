Read full article on original website
Related
From Red Flag Warnings To Significant Snow This Weekend In Colorado
The weather swings can be pretty drastic here in Colorado and this weekend is looking to be a prime example of that. We could be going to pushing 80 degrees on Friday to barely hitting 50 by Monday and in between, the mountains could be going from pretty extreme fire danger to getting hit with some pretty significant snow over the weekend.
Grizzly bear knocks over, steps on Washington state hunter in Montana
A Washington state bird hunter was knocked over and injured when he and his wife surprised a grizzly bear southeast of Glacier National Park, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Wednesday. The 51-year-old man, whose name and hometown were not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the encounter...
Wyoming Bowhunters Watch 2 Massive Bull Elk Fight To The Death Right In Front Of Them
There are plenty of reasons why you should never get near a bull elk at any point during the year…. And this time of year especially. Bull elk are currently in the rut, and as they look for a mate, they become way more ornery and aggressive than usual, causing them to be highly dangerous to humans.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal
Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
realitytitbit.com
Did Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher get hurt in 2022?
Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher shared a video to his Instagram which mentioned an “incident”, and now fans are wondering whether he was injured in 2022. He was hurt during a snow storm, as seen on the recent episode. “Say hi to my friends if I don’t...
Montana Made The Top 10 Worst In America For This
They say you shouldn't judge somewhere based on just ONE experience, but apparently, that is exactly what the YouTube Channel "BabbleTop" did to our wonderful state—and nine other states. BabbleTop recently came out with a video detailing the 10 states with the worst food in America. (I think they...
Is it Reliable? Experts Predict Brutal Winter in Montana
Winter will be here before you know it, and experts are predicting extremely cold temperatures for many northern states, including Montana. Farmers' Almanac recently released an extreme winter forecast for 22-23, and temperatures in Montana are expected to be some of the coldest in the lower 48. According to the prediction, the north-central United States could experience extreme temperatures well below zero. Temperatures could be -40 or below in January.
Farmer’s Almanac: Will Colorado Become a Hibernation Zone this Winter?
Colorado's winter predictions are ready from the Old Farmer's Almanac and the Farmer's Almanac for the winter of 2022 to 2023. Let's take a closer look at what these trusted guides say about the upcoming winter season. Like most years, the forecast is split between winter on the front range...
5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns
5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
These Cute Little Caterpillars Can Predict Minnesota Winters
The Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar, also known as the woolly worm or the Isabella tiger moth, is one of the most common furry caterpillars, and the easiest to find due to their orange and black coloring. According to folklore, that coloring can help predict winter weather forecasts. WeatherWorksInc.com wrote:. Folklore...
Trip Under the Falls on Hawaii Cruise Comes With an Unexpected Surprise
When you go on a cruise, one would normally expect to enjoy the beautiful views of the skies above, the blue waters below, and the full gambit of scenery. But if you're headed to Hawaii and are taking a dinner cruise, you'll want to decide prior to sailing if you want to take a 'dunk' with this Captain of the seas!
Narcity
A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Scored $1 Million & It Wasn't His First Time
A Lotto Max winner from Milton, Ontario, is $1 million richer, again, after getting lucky on a Maxmillions ticket for the second year in a row. The remarkably consistent lottery winner, Antoine Beaini, said he was at home with his wife when he discovered he'd hit big in the September 23, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
Is This Massive Montana Lake Truly the Clearest in the Entire World?
Montanans, myself included, really enjoy our time at the lake. Some like to fish, swim, boat, or even go out on a canoe or kayak. Of course, it's getting to be that time of year when going to the lake is just going to be too cold, but I've got to know if the largest lake in the Treasure State is as clear as many people on Twitter make it out to be.
How Much Of Montana Is Currently For Sale? You Might Be Surprised
There is no doubt that Montana is one of the most beautiful places not only in the United States, but in the world. We have picturesque snow-capped mountains, lush forests, stunning lakes and streams, and prairies of gold that often look like they're dancing in the wind. The people who come here for the first time are taken aback by the majesty of it all. The people who live here hope that the beauty of the state and the Montana way of life can remain unchanged for as long as possible.
First big snowfall of the season buries parts of western US and Canada
A dramatic change in the weather unleashed winter weather across many states in the West. Some areas were digging out from up to a month’s worth of snow after the potent storm unfolded. A storm moving through the western United States brought cold air and the first substantial snow...
A Newer Cloud Formation Spotted In Minnesota Looks Like A Lake In The Sky
There is a newer cloud formation that is very unique, and it has recently been spotted in Minnesota. It looks like a giant lake in the sky. The formation is called "Undulatus Asperatus" and it looks both mesmerizing and terrifying at the same time. It is still relatively new, even though the formation was named a few years ago.
Narcity
Someone Who Moved From Toronto To Metro Vancouver Is Comparing The Cities & They Miss Ontario
Toronto is being compared to Vancouver by a Reddit user who made the move to the Rain City and already misses home. The Ontarian turned to Reddit for advice from others who moved from Toronto to the Metro Vancouver area, as well as Reddit users in the West Coast province. Fellow Redditors were quick to share their experiences.
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
Comments / 0