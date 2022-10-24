ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Burgers are a popular food choice among many Americans, and you can find them almost anywhere you travel to. This classic cuisine is popularly enjoyed with cheese, bacon, and other garnishes such as onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and various condiments. Wether you prefer to enjoy a hearty burger at a fine dining establishment with truffle sauce, wagyu beef, and a freshly prepared side salad, or pick up a quick burger and fries from your favorite fast food joint in town, there is one restaurant in Minnesota that serves this American delicacy better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best burger in all of Minnesota is served at Brunson's Pub located in Saint Paul. Eat This Not That recommended trying the Schwietz Burger among other customer favorites. This german-style burger is topped with two patties, sauerkraut, and the best paired condiments between a delicious pretzel bun.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best burger in the entire state :

"This double-patty burger is a meat lover's delight. The Schwietz burger features an "Angus patty, sausage patty, Swiss, onion, kraut, ale mustard, [and a] pretzel bun," according to Brunson's menu."

