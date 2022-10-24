Read full article on original website
gocrimson.com
No. 13/14 Men's Ice Hockey Set For Season Opening Home Contests Against Dartmouth, Princeton
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Coming off a successful return to play in 2021-22, No. 13/15 Harvard men's ice hockey will kick off the 2022-23 campaign this week when it hosts ECAC Hockey and Ivy foes Dartmouth (Friday, 7 p.m., ESPN+) and Princeton (Saturday, 8 p.m., NESN/ESPN+) this weekend at Bright-Landry Hockey Center. Harvard returns four of its top five scorers, four of its top five defensemen (games played) including senior captain and All-American Henry Thrun, and starting goaltender Mitchell Gibson (18-10-1, 2.17 GAA, .918 Save %). from a team that finished 21-11-3 (14-6-2 ECAC Hockey), earning an NCAA Tournament bid (26th in program history) and winning the program's 11th Whitelaw Cup as ECAC Hockey Tournament champions. Harvard also won its 24th Ivy League title, finishing 8-1-1 against Ivy competition.
gocrimson.com
Cross Country Looks to Defend Ivy League Championship Title on Friday
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - The Harvard men's and women's cross-country teams are heading to Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, N.Y to race in the 2022 Ivy League Heptagonal Championships. The women's team will look to repeat as conference champions while the men's team will hope to top the charts after a second place finish last year.
gocrimson.com
Harvard Women’s Rugby Will Play Army In Last Regular Season Game
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Harvard Women's Rugby will travel to West Point, N.Y., to play Army for its last game of the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 12:00 p.m. The contest will air live on Army Athletics Youtube. Harvard is 5-1 for the season after a big comeback win...
gocrimson.com
Pellicci, Neville Earn Harvard Student-Athlete of the Week Presented by COOP
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Women's ice hockey sophomore goaltender Alex Pellicci and football junior tight end Tyler Neville have earned Harvard Athletics Student-Athlete of the Week presented by The Harvard COOP for the week of Oct. 17-23, Harvard announced on Wednesday. Alex Pellicci, Women's Hockey, Undeclared. Sophomore goaltender Alex Pellicci...
gocrimson.com
Harvard-Cornell Men's Ice Hockey is Officially Sold Out
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – One of the most anticipated games of the 2022-23 college hockey season, Harvard-Cornell on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Bright-Landry Hockey Center, is now sold out. Fans who are interested in purchasing tickets are encouraged to visit VividSeats.com. About Harvard-Cornell Hockey. The January contest will be...
gocrimson.com
Men's Lightweight Rowing Completes Head of The Charles
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - The Harvard men's lightweight rowing team opened its 2022-23 campaign this past weekend at the Head of The Charles Regatta. The Crimson raced four boats over the two days and had one boat take home a gold medal. The Crimson raced on Sunday only and posted a...
gocrimson.com
Men's Heavyweight Rowing Wrap Up Racing At Head of The Charles
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - The Harvard men's heavyweight rowing team opened its season this past weekend at the Head of The Charles Regatta. The team raced six boats over the two days and had one boat take home a gold medal. On Saturday, Harvard opened with the Club 4 and had...
