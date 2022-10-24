CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Coming off a successful return to play in 2021-22, No. 13/15 Harvard men's ice hockey will kick off the 2022-23 campaign this week when it hosts ECAC Hockey and Ivy foes Dartmouth (Friday, 7 p.m., ESPN+) and Princeton (Saturday, 8 p.m., NESN/ESPN+) this weekend at Bright-Landry Hockey Center. Harvard returns four of its top five scorers, four of its top five defensemen (games played) including senior captain and All-American Henry Thrun, and starting goaltender Mitchell Gibson (18-10-1, 2.17 GAA, .918 Save %). from a team that finished 21-11-3 (14-6-2 ECAC Hockey), earning an NCAA Tournament bid (26th in program history) and winning the program's 11th Whitelaw Cup as ECAC Hockey Tournament champions. Harvard also won its 24th Ivy League title, finishing 8-1-1 against Ivy competition.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO