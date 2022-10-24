Read full article on original website
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
1063radiolafayette.com
Halloween Jamboree at the Lafayette Crossroads Church
The Lafayette Crossroads Church will hold a Halloween Jamboree this Sunday, October 30th. It’s a family-friendly Halloween alternative for kids up to 8th grade. Events are set to coincide with church services at 9 & 11 am. Kids can enjoy costume parties, a black light festival, games, worship, a Bible lesson & costume contest. Every kid gets a bag of candy!
Buy Lafayette's Best Meat Pies Straight From the Oven on Thursday
If you've never had an original Kane River meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. And this Thursday, you're in for a treat!
KLFY.com
55 years of family deliciousness at Dezmeaux’s
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– A recipe that started with the grandfather of the family has kept Dezmeaux’s Boudin going for years. This Saturday, Oct. 29 Dezmeaux’s will be in the Scott development for Acadiana Eats Festival. DEXMEAUX’S BOUDIN. 720 E. Vine St. (337)-678-1740. HOURS. Tuesday- Saturday 8...
STM in Lafayette Posts Photo of What Appears to Be Silhouette of Mother Mary [PHOTO]
St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette posted a photo from the inside of the chapel on campus Wednesday, and now some are asking what this image may be.
Lafayette's First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
Christmas at Bridge Point will surely be a new family tradition for countless families around Acadiana.
theauthoredascension.com
Seniors Diners, Drive-ins and Dives
We all know that seniors get special privileges. There is something special about the second semester because the seniors now have the privilege of going off campus for lunch. This has been a tradition for longer than my time at Ascension and will continue long after I am gone. Fast...
October Angola Rodeo is back in full swing, bringing the community together
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The sights and sounds of an Angola Rodeo can sometimes bring a family together. “We just sit and talk about everything and how everybody’s doing, and I just enjoy it,” says Angia Smith. Smith comes to Angola’s craft show frequently, to see people...
1063radiolafayette.com
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Author, Jeff Kinney, Coming to Lafayette
Famed Author of, the ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ book series is set to appear at Lafayette Middle School on November 1, 2022 at 6pm. The Wimpy Kid author, Jeff Kinney is on a book tour to showcase the latest installment of the popular Wimpy Kid series. His stops in Louisiana include Lafayette and New Orleans. This new series, “Diper Överlöde” takes a different turn and follows the main character Greg’s old brother Roderick.
Villas at Albertsons, A New 154-unit Family Townhome Community Coming Soon To Broussard, Louisiana
A new family townhome community, called Villas at Albertsons, is coming soon to 816 Albertson Parkway in Broussard, Louisiana. The new project by Guidry Land Development will consist of 154 – 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome units and will feature a lake with lighted water fountains, walking paths, a pool with a club house, fitness center, business center, and a recreation area.
1063radiolafayette.com
Lafayette’s Highest Peak is Now Called Orlando Mountain
Moncus Park’s highest point now has a name. This past Saturday, a ribbon ceremony was held to name the park’s tallest hill, Orlando Mountain in honor of Steve and Lisa Orlando. Steve Orlando grew up in Morgan City but is now a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. He moved...
New $50 Million Project, The Forum, Under Construction at Johnston & Camellia | Update 2022
The Forum, a new $50 million mixed-use development project is in the works at 4533 Johnston & Camellia Blvd, formerly Grand Marche shopping center(the sign is still there). See original post from 2021 on this project coming to Lafayette at https://developinglafayette.com/wp/the-forum-a-50-million-mixed-use-development-to-bring-shipleys-donuts-legends-bar-grill-sneaker-politics-and-more-to-johnston-camellia-blvd/. The local project—designed as a “meeting place”—is spearheaded by...
kalb.com
APSO: Check your kids’ Halloween candy for fentanyl
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David Dauzat is urging parents to carefully check children’s candy, especially during Halloween. The brightly colored pills containing fentanyl may look like candy, but it can be deadly. The Drug Enforcement Administration has become aware of the alarming trend of colorful...
Family loses pets, home in Louisiana fire Sunday morning
A family is now without a home and grieving the loss of their pets, after a fire in New Orleans' 7th Ward Sunday (Oct.23) morning.
brproud.com
NWS: Tornado touched down in southwest Louisiana Tuesday morning
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
A Lafayette Beautician is Downsizing to Stay in Business
Jennifer Prejean has been doing hair for nearly 30 years. Staffing shortages and inflation have helped her stay successful, despite the economy.
Prep Football taking over Thursday night
High School Football adjusting some of their game days, due to the threat of weather. Here’s the list of teams that have contacted us so far. Thursday’s PREP FOOTBALL Games Acadiana at Carencro Erath at Crowley St. Martinville at Abbeville Leesville at Eunice Iota at Port Barre Notre Dame at Grand Lake Loreauville at Catholic-NI […]
Parks teen who inspired many with her cancer fight has died
Sadie Ann Guidry, 15, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Services will be Thursday.
KPLC TV
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
UPDATE: Missing teen located
If you have seen this young man, or you know where he is, you are asked to call Carencro Police at 337-896-6132.
Easton Shelvin Jr. turned in by family for alleged second-degree murder
Easton Shelvin Jr. wanted for murder
