PC Magazine

Shutterstock to Offer AI-Generated Art While Compensating Human Artists

Stock image provider Shutterstock is embracing AI-generated art. The company plans on offering customers access to OpenAI’s DALL-E 2, a program that can produce professional-grade images from a mere text description. The stock image provider plans on integrating the DALL-E 2 program into Shutterstock.com in the coming months. Customers...
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Warner Records Promotes Shawnae Corbett-Rice to Senior Vice President of Marketing

Shawnae Corbett-Rice has been promoted to senior vice president of marketing for Warner Records. Based in Los Angeles, she will continue to oversee marketing campaigns with an emphasis on artist development. She reports to the recently appointed executive VP of marketing and artist development, Dionnee Harper, who commented, “Before I joined Warner, I admired from afar the super-creative work Shawnae was doing on breakout artists like Saweetie, Chika, and NLE Choppa and developing acts like Baby Tate, Zzz, and Kenzo B, while championing the emerging Nigerian music scene with Pheelz and Omah Lay. She’s hugely passionate about her artists and...
Variety

BBC Appoints Media Diversity Champion Joanna Abeyie to Permanent Head of Creative Diversity

The BBC has appointed its interim head of creative diversity, Joanna Abeyie, to the role permanently. According to an internal note from group chief operating office Leigh Tavaziva and chief content officer Charlotte Moore, Abeyie was chosen following a rigorous selection process. Media diversity and inclusion practitioner Abeyie was brought in in April to replace June Sarpong, who spearheaded the role for two and a half years. Abeyie will report to the BBC’s incoming director of diversity and inclusion, Chinny Okolidoh, who is set to join the broadcaster imminently. She will also work closely with Moore and director of nations Rhodri Talfan-Davies. Included...
technologynetworks.com

Individual or Part of a Crowd: AI Suggests We Are a Bit of Both

An Aston University computer scientist has used artificial intelligence (AI) to show that we are not as individual as we may like to think. In the late 1960s, famous psychologist Stanley Milgram demonstrated that if a person sees a crowd looking in one direction, they’re likely to follow their gaze.
ZDNet

Meta confirms the next consumer Quest VR headset is coming in 2023

Meta on Wednesday confirmed that it plans to launch the next consumer version of the Quest virtual reality headset in 2023. The social media giant acknowledged the planned launch in a press release delivering its third quarter financial results. Reality Labs hardware costs are expected to grow in the coming...
NME

Ed Sheeran reveals plans for new documentary about his life

Ed Sheeran has revealed that a new documentary about his life is in the works. The singer, who is set to take his ‘Mathematics’ world tour into 2023, revealed that the film has already begun shooting. He told The Sun: “We are shooting a documentary at the moment...
The Guardian

Richard Harris archive donated to Cork University

Richard Harris blazed through life as an actor, singer, boozer and womaniser but few knew he was also a hoarder. Poems, photos, letters, script notes, artefacts, documents, rugby plaques, his wedding guest list – he kept it all. After his death in 2002, the trove spanning 50 years of cinema and theatre gathered dust in a lock-up in Oxford, known only to his family.

