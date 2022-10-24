The BBC has appointed its interim head of creative diversity, Joanna Abeyie, to the role permanently. According to an internal note from group chief operating office Leigh Tavaziva and chief content officer Charlotte Moore, Abeyie was chosen following a rigorous selection process. Media diversity and inclusion practitioner Abeyie was brought in in April to replace June Sarpong, who spearheaded the role for two and a half years. Abeyie will report to the BBC’s incoming director of diversity and inclusion, Chinny Okolidoh, who is set to join the broadcaster imminently. She will also work closely with Moore and director of nations Rhodri Talfan-Davies. Included...

