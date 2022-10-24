Read full article on original website
The memes that relentlessly mocked Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse avatar seem to have struck a nerve with the CEO
During a call with investors on Wednesday, the Meta CEO appeared to defend himself against viral memes that mocked his avatar earlier this year.
‘Queer Eye’ producers teach KC families Swedish death cleaning in new reality show
“I thought this show was decluttering my life and my house. You’ve decluttered my mind and my soul.”
PC Magazine
Shutterstock to Offer AI-Generated Art While Compensating Human Artists
Stock image provider Shutterstock is embracing AI-generated art. The company plans on offering customers access to OpenAI’s DALL-E 2, a program that can produce professional-grade images from a mere text description. The stock image provider plans on integrating the DALL-E 2 program into Shutterstock.com in the coming months. Customers...
Music Industry Moves: Warner Records Promotes Shawnae Corbett-Rice to Senior Vice President of Marketing
Shawnae Corbett-Rice has been promoted to senior vice president of marketing for Warner Records. Based in Los Angeles, she will continue to oversee marketing campaigns with an emphasis on artist development. She reports to the recently appointed executive VP of marketing and artist development, Dionnee Harper, who commented, “Before I joined Warner, I admired from afar the super-creative work Shawnae was doing on breakout artists like Saweetie, Chika, and NLE Choppa and developing acts like Baby Tate, Zzz, and Kenzo B, while championing the emerging Nigerian music scene with Pheelz and Omah Lay. She’s hugely passionate about her artists and...
BBC Appoints Media Diversity Champion Joanna Abeyie to Permanent Head of Creative Diversity
The BBC has appointed its interim head of creative diversity, Joanna Abeyie, to the role permanently. According to an internal note from group chief operating office Leigh Tavaziva and chief content officer Charlotte Moore, Abeyie was chosen following a rigorous selection process. Media diversity and inclusion practitioner Abeyie was brought in in April to replace June Sarpong, who spearheaded the role for two and a half years. Abeyie will report to the BBC’s incoming director of diversity and inclusion, Chinny Okolidoh, who is set to join the broadcaster imminently. She will also work closely with Moore and director of nations Rhodri Talfan-Davies. Included...
Shutterstock collaborates with OpenAI to start selling AI-generated art
The stock photography company will incorporate AI-generated content into its website using Open-AI's DALL-E image generator.
technologynetworks.com
Individual or Part of a Crowd: AI Suggests We Are a Bit of Both
An Aston University computer scientist has used artificial intelligence (AI) to show that we are not as individual as we may like to think. In the late 1960s, famous psychologist Stanley Milgram demonstrated that if a person sees a crowd looking in one direction, they’re likely to follow their gaze.
How TikTok is changing the music industry
We've been tracking TikTok's ascent from social-media newcomer to music power player. Here's a breakdown of how TikTok runs the music industry.
ZDNet
Meta confirms the next consumer Quest VR headset is coming in 2023
Meta on Wednesday confirmed that it plans to launch the next consumer version of the Quest virtual reality headset in 2023. The social media giant acknowledged the planned launch in a press release delivering its third quarter financial results. Reality Labs hardware costs are expected to grow in the coming...
NME
Ed Sheeran reveals plans for new documentary about his life
Ed Sheeran has revealed that a new documentary about his life is in the works. The singer, who is set to take his ‘Mathematics’ world tour into 2023, revealed that the film has already begun shooting. He told The Sun: “We are shooting a documentary at the moment...
Richard Harris archive donated to Cork University
Richard Harris blazed through life as an actor, singer, boozer and womaniser but few knew he was also a hoarder. Poems, photos, letters, script notes, artefacts, documents, rugby plaques, his wedding guest list – he kept it all. After his death in 2002, the trove spanning 50 years of cinema and theatre gathered dust in a lock-up in Oxford, known only to his family.
