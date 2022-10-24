Read full article on original website
Watch: Brian Mason “We Thought We Had An Advantage And Executed”
Special Teams Coach Brian Mason met with the media on Tuesday night, before Notre Dame’s game with Syracuse, and reflected on the Irish's success against UNLV – especially on punt block. The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!. At Irish Illustrated, we know when...
Notre Dame Notebook: Marcus Freeman Talks Steve Angeli, Running Backs, Urgency And More
Notre Dame football coach discusses backup QB Steve Angeli's development, Audric Estime's recent fumbles, Logan Diggs, JD Bertrand, and more
Two matchups to look out for in Notre Dame vs Syracuse
Syracuse has the opportunity to bounce back from its first loss of the season this Saturday against Notre Dame in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange started out as a slight underdog, but have turned into a 2.5-point favorite on Caesars Sportsbook. This is one of the more intriguing games...
Notre Dame Five-Star Commit Charle Jagusah Enjoys Latest Campus Visit
Notre Dame offensive line commit Charles Jagusah returned to campus for another visit, and his bond continued to grow
Updates: Marcus Freeman talks Monday ahead of Notre Dame vs. Syracuse
Following the nice win over UNLV this past Saturday, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is addressing the media at Noon on Monday to recap the game against the Rebels and look ahead to Saturday’s road test with Syracuse. Irish Illustrated will bring you live updates regarding everything he has to say.
johnadamsathletics.com
Football IHSAA Sectional Semi Final vs Mishawaka Information
The John Adams Football team will begin play in the 2022 IHSAA Class 5A Sectional Sectional 11 on Friday October 28 in the Tournament Semi Final. John Adams will play the Mishawaka Cavemen at Steele Stadium in Mishawaka. Kickoff between John Adams and Mishawaka will be at 7:00 PM EST....
Niles, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
WNDU
A look inside the ‘haunted’ Birdsell Mansion in South Bend
A dozen Michiana police officers were honored in downtown South Bend on Wednesday for going "above and beyond." Ribbon cutting ceremony honors completion of improvements at South Bend’s Randolph Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. The park now features a brand-new playground, basketball court, seating, and more.
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
WNDU
Celebrity paranormal investigator Corbyn Bentley gives us a tour of the haunted Birdsell Mansion
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Many are getting into the spirit of Halloween, but how about an encounter with the actual ghosts themselves in downtown South Bend?. There are no actors or performers on this haunted house tour, just the specters that call it home and your guide through it all, Michiana’s own Corbyn Bentley.
thetouristchecklist.com
22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mishawaka (Indiana)
Mishawaka is a city located on the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County, Penn Township, in the state of Indiana, United States. Nicknamed “The Princess City,” Mishawaka, according to the 2020 census, had a population of 51,063. In the early 1830s, the history of Mishawaka started with...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISH-TV
Michigan City experiencing washouts causing large pot holes on I-94 EB
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Several vehicles are reporting flat tires on I-94 eastbound in Michigan City due to rain causing washouts, according to Indiana State Police. Mile Marker 34 is experiencing washouts resulting in large pot holes.
abc57.com
Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
rtands.com
Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones
A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
WNDU
Portion of North Shore Drive in South Bend closed for installation of new guardrail
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of North Shore Drive in South Bend is now closed for the next two weeks as crews install a new guardrail. The closure is in effect from Parkovash Avenue to Iroquois Street. The detour routes are Michigan Street or Angela Boulevard. This closure...
valpo.life
South Shore Line builds connected future with Double Track Project
As South Shore Line paves the way for a more connected future in Northwest Indiana by shortening travel time to Chicago and adding 14 more train rides to every weekday, it is also ensuring that the South Shore Line overall is in top-notch condition. Through the Double Track Project, South...
WNDU
Big changes coming for 'River Queen' in Elkhart
Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these areas. Mishawaka’s leaf pick-up program officially underway. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before...
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor Murphy: ‘Bright future’ for northwest Indiana
With tens of millions of dollars in projects underway or planned for his city, Mayor Matt Murphy believes Valparaiso and northwest Indiana are poised for transformational growth. Among multiple projects in Valpo’s downtown is the Journeyman Distillery, which is transforming an abandoned windshield wiper plant into a campus to include a distillery, brewery, restaurant and event space.
