South Bend, IN

247Sports

Two matchups to look out for in Notre Dame vs Syracuse

Syracuse has the opportunity to bounce back from its first loss of the season this Saturday against Notre Dame in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange started out as a slight underdog, but have turned into a 2.5-point favorite on Caesars Sportsbook. This is one of the more intriguing games...
SYRACUSE, NY
johnadamsathletics.com

Football IHSAA Sectional Semi Final vs Mishawaka Information

The John Adams Football team will begin play in the 2022 IHSAA Class 5A Sectional Sectional 11 on Friday October 28 in the Tournament Semi Final. John Adams will play the Mishawaka Cavemen at Steele Stadium in Mishawaka. Kickoff between John Adams and Mishawaka will be at 7:00 PM EST....
MISHAWAKA, IN
High School Football PRO

Niles, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Buchanan High School football team will have a game with Brandywine High School on October 26, 2022, 14:00:00.
NILES, MI
1077 WRKR

Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

A look inside the ‘haunted’ Birdsell Mansion in South Bend

A dozen Michiana police officers were honored in downtown South Bend on Wednesday for going "above and beyond." Ribbon cutting ceremony honors completion of improvements at South Bend’s Randolph Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. The park now features a brand-new playground, basketball court, seating, and more.
SOUTH BEND, IN
103.3 WKFR

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
CASS COUNTY, MI
thetouristchecklist.com

22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mishawaka (Indiana)

Mishawaka is a city located on the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County, Penn Township, in the state of Indiana, United States. Nicknamed “The Princess City,” Mishawaka, according to the 2020 census, had a population of 51,063. In the early 1830s, the history of Mishawaka started with...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
ELKHART, IN
rtands.com

Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones

A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Big changes coming for 'River Queen' in Elkhart

Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these areas. Mishawaka’s leaf pick-up program officially underway. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Mayor Murphy: ‘Bright future’ for northwest Indiana

With tens of millions of dollars in projects underway or planned for his city, Mayor Matt Murphy believes Valparaiso and northwest Indiana are poised for transformational growth. Among multiple projects in Valpo’s downtown is the Journeyman Distillery, which is transforming an abandoned windshield wiper plant into a campus to include a distillery, brewery, restaurant and event space.
VALPARAISO, IN
247Sports

247Sports

