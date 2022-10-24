Read full article on original website
Willie Partridge
2d ago
The County can spend 10k, 20k to pitch us a sales tax. Yet they don’t have money to fix the roads. Vote NO on this sales tax increase.
fox13news.com
More than 220,000 Floridians cast their ballots since early voting began
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Pasco and Hernando counties are the latest counties in the Tampa Bay area to open polling locations for in-person early voters after 37 counties started on Monday. According to the Division of Elections, as of Wednesday, more than 220,000 Floridians had already cast their ballots...
villages-news.com
Another reason to vote NO on the fire/rescue referendum
If you are a current homeowner in Sumter County, you are paying for new fire/rescue infrastructure (firehouses, fire trucks, and ambulances) to support the expansion of The Villages. Rather than taxing current homeowners, most counties surrounding Sumter have a Fire Impact Fee to pay for new fire/rescue infrastructure. However, if...
floridaphoenix.com
Lt. Gov. candidate Karla Hernández says DeSantis ‘wants us to fear going to the ballot box’
Karla Hernández, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, made a quick campaign stop advocating for voters to get to the polls on Wednesday in Hillsborough County — a high-performing Democratic county. “If you care about women’s rights, if you care about making sure that women are treated as...
Vote 'No' on Largo recreation center referendum, plus more Pinellas amendment endorsements
Largo residents decide if the city should sell nearly 88 acres of a former landfill to a private developer. That developer is Lester “Les” Porter of Porter Development, who wants to turn Largo’s former landfill into a sprawling sports complex, water park, and tourist destination. Referendum 2 will give residents the decision since Largo’s city charter requires voter approval for any sale over a half-acre. The property in question sits right against Largo Central Park’s 31-acre Nature Preserve along the Long Bayou waterway. Nearby residents are concerned about its possible impacts on the preserve wildlife, including alligators, otters, protected gopher tortoises, and myriad bird species.
floridapolitics.com
New Port Richey Mayor under fire after Bike Fest diss
A petition is circulating to have Mayor Rob Marlowe removed from office. Some New Port Richey residents want their Mayor to step down, citing disrespect to local businesses. At issue is the city’s annual Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day festival held this year from Oct. 7-9 despite Mayor Rob Marlowe’s apparent disdain for the event.
click orlando
Florida lawmaker sues campaign manager, former DeSantis spokesman over explicit texts
State Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican who lost a primary bid for a congressional seat in August, has filed a lawsuit accusing campaign manager Fred Piccolo — a former spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis — of sending her “unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate and grossly offensive harassing text messages and images.”
fox13news.com
State Rep. Jackie Toledo sues campaign manager over 'grossly offensive' text messages
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican who lost a primary bid for a congressional seat in August, has filed a lawsuit accusing campaign manager Fred Piccolo – a former spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis – of sending her "unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate and grossly offensive harassing text messages and images."
Florida Rep Sues Campaign Manager Over Explicit Texting
She calls messages grossly offensive, money may be an underlying issue
Early voting begins in Pasco and Hernando counties
Early voting for the 2022 General Election started Wednesday morning in Pasco and Hernando counties.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County is now officially in the jail business
NEW PORT RICHEY — Without any fanfare, big changes happened in Pasco County at the beginning of the month as the county government became the new jail manager. Sheriff Chris Nocco handed off the responsibility after several pleas to county officials over the last year concerning funding issues and the delays in construction of the new jail, needed to stem overcrowding. Nocco also wanted a seat at the table on land development decisions, arguing growth puts more pressure on his law enforcement responsibilities.
hernandosun.com
Early Voting Begins on Wednesday, October 26th
Supervisor of Elections, Shirley Anderson would like to remind voters that early voting for the November 8th General Election will begin on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Voters will have 110 hours of Early Voting which includes Saturday and Sunday. Hernando County Early Vote Information. October 26- November 5, 2022. 8:00...
Planning group charting future of major Pinellas County corridor
Alternate U.S. 19 is a major Pinellas County artery that connects St. Pete with Clearwater and other communities along the highway’s length. And right now, Alt 19 is on Forward Pinellas’ radar.
DeSantis’ legal team wants to block governor from being deposed under oath in Andrew Warren case
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis’ legal team has officially filed a motion to block the Republican governor from being deposed in a federal case challenging the suspension of elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Court filings show that lawyers for DeSantis have filed a “protective order” to exempt DeSantis and his Chief of Staff, James Uthmeier, […] The post DeSantis’ legal team wants to block governor from being deposed under oath in Andrew Warren case appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
The Laker/Lutz News
Zephyrhills asks citizens to help with rebranding efforts
The City of Zephyrhills once again is turning to its citizens to help rebrand itself. In July, city leaders brought in North Star Place Branding + Marketing, a Jacksonville-based consulting firm that will conduct research within the community to uncover how Zephyrhills is perceived, attitudes that people have about it and will explore the city’s unique offerings.
suncoastnews.com
School board votes to close Mittye P. Locke Elementary
LAND O’ LAKES — Students attending Pasco County’s Mittye P. Locke Elementary School in New Port Richey will attend different schools beginning next fall. The school board on Tuesday unanimously agreed to shut down the school at the end of May and convert it into a 10-classroom early education center emphasizing Head Start and prekindergarten. The board first learned of the proposal two weeks ago.
fox13news.com
St. Pete police chief: Semis packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as an investigation into ways to reduce gun violence in the Tampa Bay area ended up with local, state and federal agencies taking down a major regional drug ring, halting weekly drug shipments from California, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. During a...
Noisy planes expected in neighborhoods during runway repairs at PIE
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For the next several weeks, people living in parts of Pinellas County might notice a lot more airplane noise. That’s because St. Pete Clearwater International is undergoing a facelift on its main runway and the shift to the backup runway might give some folks a temporary headache.
Customers furious after Hudson marine construction company moves to liquidate
"I feel foolish," one customer said. "I don't know how this happened."
businessobserverfl.com
Developer buys nearly 12 acres near Tampa Bay for 'ultra-luxe' community
An Arizona developer has bought 11.94 acres near Tampa’s Westshore Marina District and will build 325 apartment units on the property. According to Alliance Residential Company, the plan is to build a community called Broadstone Westshore that will be made up of what it’s calling ultra-luxe apartments. These units will range from 593 square feet to 1,520 square feet and include quartz countertops, 9-foot ceilings and 42-inch cabinets. Among the amenities will be a three-story clubhouse, media lounge, putting green and podcast studio.
getnews.info
Ozark Roofing and Construction Sheds Light on Roofing Warranties
Ozark Roofing and Construction is a leading roofer and general contractor serving St. Petersburg and its environs. The company recently shared details concerning roofing warranties to help property owners understand their importance. St. Petersburg, FL – In an exclusive update, Ozark Roofing and Construction shed light on roofing warranties and...
