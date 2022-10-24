ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB

Here's what to watch until the World Series

After the feast of multiple postseason games per day that began with Wild Card games on Oct. 7, baseball fans might find themselves starved for action in the four days before the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies collide in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Fret not!...
HOUSTON, TX
MassLive.com

How to buy Phillies vs. Astros World Series gear online

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros are headed to the 2022 World Series starting on Friday, October 28. The Phillies are going to the World Series for the first time since 2009 after defeating the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. The Astros are heading to the World Series for the second year in a row after sweeping the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 of the ALCS on Sunday. This is their 4th trip to the World Series in 6 years. Fans can shop around for American League Championship, National League Championship and World Series gear online at Fanatics.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy