Dodgers Rumors: MLB Writer Predicts Massive Shohei Ohtani Trade to LAD from Angels
The World Series is set to get underway later this week, but for the Dodgers, it’ll mark week two of offseason talk and rumors. Certainly, that’s not where the LA brain trust planned on being at this time of the month, but here we are. With an early...
Dodgers Analysts Say Everyone in the League Knows L.A. Doesn't Make In-Game Adjustments
David Vassegh and Jerry Hairston Jr. say the whole league knows how to beat the Dodgers, which makes you wonder why no one used that knowledge until the NLDS.
Former Dodgers Infielder Hired as New Manager of the Miami Marlins
He played with the Dodgers for one season.
Dodgers: Could The Bochy Hiring Change the Game for Clayton Kershaw and the Rangers?
A few days ago, it was announced that long-time former Giants manager, Bruce Bochy, would be coming out of retirement to manage the Texas Rangers for the 2023 season. Bochy retired in 2019 but it wasn’t long before he returned to the baseball world. The club agreed to a...
Angels News: Three Former Halos Heading to the World Series with the Phillies
Some former Angels have a few big weeks ahead of them.
Angels News: LA Outfielder Has A Personal Interest in the Phillies in the World Series
He's hoping to get himself some jewelry.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Breaks Silence on Social Media With Heartfelt Message
Dodgers infielder Justin Turner took to social media on Tuesday for the first time since L.A.’s shocking loss to the Padres in the NLDS 10 days ago. His message was part apology, part thanks, and entirely sincere and heartfelt. Turner acknowledged the anger, shock, disappointment, and heartbreak Dodger fans...
Phillies Announce Starting Pitcher For Game 1 Of World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time in 13 years. They'll take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Friday. It will be Aaron Nola getting the start for Philadelphia in that game, a decision confirmed by manager Rob Thomson on Wednesday. Nola...
MLB
Here's what to watch until the World Series
After the feast of multiple postseason games per day that began with Wild Card games on Oct. 7, baseball fans might find themselves starved for action in the four days before the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies collide in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Fret not!...
World Series: Data reveals who baseball fans are backing in Fall Classic
Baseball fans across the country are rooting for the underdog Philadelphia Phillies over the Houston Astros in the World Series that starts on Friday.
World Series Predictions: Expert Picks for Astros vs. Phillies
Houston is undefeated in the playoffs thus far, but Philadelphia’s team of destiny looks to change that in the World Series.
A capsule look at World Series between Phillies and Astros
A capsule look at the best-of-seven World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros
How to buy Phillies vs. Astros World Series gear online
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros are headed to the 2022 World Series starting on Friday, October 28. The Phillies are going to the World Series for the first time since 2009 after defeating the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. The Astros are heading to the World Series for the second year in a row after sweeping the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 of the ALCS on Sunday. This is their 4th trip to the World Series in 6 years. Fans can shop around for American League Championship, National League Championship and World Series gear online at Fanatics.
Following Former-Cubs in the World Series: Who To Root For
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are going to the World Series. There are to be a litany of former-Chicago Cubs in play.
Dodgers: Albert Pujols Gets a Cereal Made in His Honor And it’s 100% Real
In baseball and sports in general, there are many ways league legends and heroes can get honored for their accomplishments. A bobblehead can be made in their honor. They can have their numbers retired. They can be enshrined into the Hall of Fame. Or they can be like former Dodgers...
