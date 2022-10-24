Read full article on original website
School bus overturned, one adult dead, six injured in Baton Rouge
Details on the crash, and the condition of the surviving victims, aren't available yet. The accident happened early Wednesday.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by intoxicated driver on I-10
An Arnaudville man was arrested on a DWI first offense charge after he struck a pedestrian on I-10.
39-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Morgan City (Morgan City, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Morgan City. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died due to a motor vehicle accident. Officials stated that the accident occurred on the Long-Allen Bridge between Morgan City and Berwick in St.Mary Parish, on Louisiana Highway 182.
Man arrested following fatal pedestrian involved crash
Louisiana State Police said a woman was killed in a pedestrian involved crash. Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a report of a vehicle stalled in the area of Breaux Bridge.
DWI Arrest: Another Fatal Crash in St. Martin Parish Claims Life of Young Woman
Two young lives were altered forever early Tuesday morning after another fatal crash happened in St. Martin Parish.
27-Year-Old Tyler Nicole Girard Died In A Two-Vehicle Crash On U.S. Hwy 167 (Lafayette Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 167 near Bourque Road in Lafayette Parish. The victim was identified as Tyler Nicole Girard, 27, of Breaux Bridge.
EBR Schools: One killed in crash involving school bus, nine others injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Wednesday morning school bus crash left one woman dead and nine injured in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a deadly crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. The two-vehicle crash happened on Florida and Wooddale boulevards. The […]
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge woman killed in crash between Lafayette and Maurice
A Breaux Bridge woman was killed in a Monday night crash between Lafayette and Maurice. Tylor Nicole Girard, 24, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Veloster east on Bourque Road when she failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of a 2007 Dodge Dakota driving south on U.S. 167, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Robber leads Ascension deputy on chase that ends with crash into Gonzales home, school lockdown
An Ascension Parish 18-year-old who stole a car at gunpoint Wednesday crashed into a home and prompted a temporary lockdown of Gonzales Middle School, city police said. The crash at the intersection of Orice Roth Road and Darla Street happened after a sheriff's deputy had chased Ricky Williams Jr. in the stolen sedan through the city of Gonzales, police said in a news release.
UPDATE: State Police identify victim of St. Mary Parish crash
Troopers say they have established the identity of the man who died in a St. Mary Parish crash on the bridge.
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Louisiana Man Dies in Early Morning Crash After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Flatbed Trailer
Louisiana Man Dies in Early Morning Crash After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Flatbed Trailer. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that Troopers with LSO Troop B began investigating a fatal crash on LA 611-1 (River Road) near Iris Avenue in Metairie just after 4:30 a.m. on October 23, 2022. Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez, 34, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
One person dies in Monday night crash
Troopers say the accident happened at the intersection of U.S. 167 and Bourque Road Monday night at around 8 p.m.
Breaux Bridge Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 167
Another fatal crash has happened in Acadiana. Between Friday night and Sunday night, five people died in crashes investigated by Louisiana State Troopers in Acadiana. Another crash last night makes six deaths in four days. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard...
2 People Died In A Two-Vehicle Crash In St. Martin Parish (St. Martin Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. The victims were identified as Shirley A Chiasson, 83, and Jeffrey A Holmes, 34, both of Morgan City.
pelicanpostonline.com
UPDATE: Fatality in Prairieville shooting identified
The deceased victim is Travis Richardson, 18, of Prairieville. Details surrounding this incident remain under investigation. One of our victims from the shooting is deceased. The identity of said victim will not be released at this time; until family is fully notified. Further details will be forthcoming as the investigation proceeds.
Two teens arrested in connection with Lafayette hotel car burglaries
Two men have been arrested in connection with a rash of car robberies at Lafayette hotels, police said.
Easton Shelvin Jr. turned in by family for alleged second-degree murder
Easton Shelvin Jr. wanted for murder
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
kalb.com
Wanted fugitive arrested following pursuit in Hessmer area
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said a wanted fugitive was arrested on Oct. 26 after a pursuit in the Hessmer area. According to APSO, matters with Brennan Chenevert, 35, began on Aug. 26 when he was arrested for forgery and theft and was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail. On Oct. 19, APSO received a court order to transfer him to the Hope Center in Marksville. On Oct. 20, he was transported there. However, according to Hope Center staff, he left the facility sometime on Oct. 23. On Oct. 24, a fugitive arrest warrant was issued for him for failure to comply with the term of his sentence under the following charges:
