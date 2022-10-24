Josh Allen had a bruise on his butt after jumping over defender (video)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen revealed that there is actually one bad effect of jumping over another person.

In Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen led his team to a 24-20 win. During a critical, late drive, Allen decided to jump over Chiefs defender Justin Reid.

The highlight looked awesome. But it did not feel awesome.

During his ensuing weekly appearance on the Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast, Allen discussed the play. He noted one regret he has from what went down: He had a big bruise on his butt afterword.

Check out Allen discussing his leap in the clip below: