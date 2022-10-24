ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Where the Eagles rank statistically entering Week 8 of the NFL season

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fi1KD_0ikoUIwT00

The Eagles are 6-0 and set to prepare for the Steelers after a much-needed Week 7 bye.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate among the league leaders in several categories.

Haason Reddick has 4.5 sacks on defense, and the Eagles’ secondary is a top-five group heading into the second half of the season.

With Philadelphia returning to practice on Wednesday, we look at where the Birds rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL.

The major metrics show where the Eagles stand after seven weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsbFj_0ikoUIwT00
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Points per game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOAJm_0ikoUIwT00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Passing offense YPG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvnqK_0ikoUIwT00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing offense YPG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKyJE_0ikoUIwT00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Total offense YPG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UqZ7q_0ikoUIwT00
Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Nfl Eagles At Cardinals

3rd down conversions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ac5tu_0ikoUIwT00
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Sacks allowed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPaEK_0ikoUIwT00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Turnovers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gg8UU_0ikoUIwT00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W7fhH_0ikoUIwT00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Points allowed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rsFSi_0ikoUIwT00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Passing defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDxj9_0ikoUIwT00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Total defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1toqTS_0ikoUIwT00
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Sacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Y2x7_0ikoUIwT00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Takeaways

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36NSqs_0ikoUIwT00
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Chicago Tribune

Why the Chicago Bears trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 4th-round draft pick ‘made too much sense’

General manager Ryan Poles made another major move in the Chicago Bears rebuild Wednesday, trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return, while the 6-0 Eagles acquire a veteran pass rusher with 102 sacks during a 12-year NFL career. That includes a Bears-record 18½ sacks last season. From a business standpoint the ...
CHICAGO, IL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears

Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Punter Announces He's Officially Retiring

After 19 seasons of professional football, veteran punter Jon Ryan is stepping away from the game. Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the 40-year-old whose spent the past several years playing in Canada is ready to call it a career. “I mean, you’ve got to hang them up eventually,”...
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game

With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 8 NFL Power Rankings

Almost halfway there (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) The NFL season is approaching its midpoint. The AFC teams look better than the NFC at the top, but the Chicago Bears proved anything can happen when it comes to other teams. (And we can only hope the tradition of exchanging jerseys is short-lived.)32. Detroit Lions (1-5, lost to Dallas Cowboys) (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports) We're reduced to game announcers praising the Lions for making a game of it for 3 1/2 quarters. Too bad they play 60 minutes. Dan Campbell is now 0-11-1 on the road. Next: vs. Miami Dolphins31. Houston Texans (1-4-1,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada

Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Free Agent Signing News

The Dallas Cowboys improved their record to 5-2 this past Sunday, but cornerback Jourdan Lewis went down with a season-ending injury. Lewis was placed on injured reserve because of a Lisfranc injury. He'll undergo surgery fairly soon. In six appearances this season, Lewis has 26 total tackles and an interception....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'

The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy