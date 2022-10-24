Where the Eagles rank statistically entering Week 8 of the NFL season

The Eagles are 6-0 and set to prepare for the Steelers after a much-needed Week 7 bye.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate among the league leaders in several categories.

Haason Reddick has 4.5 sacks on defense, and the Eagles’ secondary is a top-five group heading into the second half of the season.

With Philadelphia returning to practice on Wednesday, we look at where the Birds rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL.

The major metrics show where the Eagles stand after seven weeks.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Points per game

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Passing offense YPG

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing offense YPG

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Total offense YPG

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Nfl Eagles At Cardinals

3rd down conversions

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Sacks allowed

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Turnovers

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Points allowed

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Passing defense

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Total defense

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Sacks

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Takeaways