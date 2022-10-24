Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
NASDAQ
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why
Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Rally Above $20,000 Triggers Over $800,000,000 in Liquidations – Analysts Outline What’s Next for BTC
Nearly 120,000 crypto traders are having their positions obliterated over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) launches an abrupt rally above $20,000. Data from derivatives trading analytics platform Coinglass reveals that on October 25th, more than $806.39 million worth of long and short positions were liquidated as the crypto markets at large pulled off a sudden rally led by Bitcoin.
NASDAQ
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
blockchain.news
Ark Invest's Wood Turned $100,000 Investment in Bitcoin to $7M
Cathie Wood said she currently owns over $7 million worth of bitcoin, which she purchased on the advice of Reagan-era economist Arthur Laffer while it was trading at $250. The ARK Investment Management CEO shared the information last week in a podcast interview called What Bitcoin Did with Peter McCormack. She added that she had invested $100,000 in bitcoin, which is now worth over $7 million.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- plummeted 22%, soared 16%, and rose 6% fell, respectively, averaging out to a flat 0% move.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales and Key Bitcoin Stakeholders Aggressively Accumulating BTC Around $20,000: Quant Analyst
A closely followed quant analyst says that two major Bitcoin stakeholders are heavily accumulating BTC at current levels despite uncertain market conditions. Ki Young Ju, the head of analytics firm Crypto Quant, tells his 308,400 Twitter followers that deep-pocketed investors are aggressively loading up on BTC through top digital asset exchange Binance.
NASDAQ
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
The Reason Behind Ethereum Massive Rally In Price In the Last 24 Hours
Ether’s price has spiked by about 15% in 24 hours, with the crypto now hovering at around $1,532. Ether had been under $1,500 for over a month. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam recently said that he didn’t think Ether was a security. This could have contributed to the price bump.
NASDAQ
Moelis (MC) Passes Through 6% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $38.08 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
ETN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $144.38, changing hands as high as $145.75 per share. Eaton Corp plc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
