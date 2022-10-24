Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
The mandatory nature of digital invoicing will affect nearly 3 million SMEs
As we have already announced, the approval of the Create and Grow Law has meant, among other things, that electronic invoicing is mandatory for SMEs and the self-employed. According to data from Yotramito, the measure will affect about 3 million Spanish SMEs. Many of these SMEs and freelancers are unaware...
techunwrapped.com
1 in 5 UK workers are scrutinized by surveillance software
Productivity and teleworking, the era of surveillance? It is not that teleworking or hybrid work did not exist before March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic became official around the world. But it has been as a result of this, when many companies and workers have discovered a way of working where physical presence is not entirely necessary. However, how to control workers who carry out their tasks from home? Digital surveillance is the key. And this has done nothing but increase since then.
techunwrapped.com
Android 13: Samsung unveils the list of smartphones that will be entitled to the new OS
After announcing the deployment of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 on the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, Samsung has just unveiled the list of smartphones that will be able to take advantage of the manufacturer’s new overlay. We take stock together. At the beginning of October...
techunwrapped.com
Passwords are still widely used, but they are losing ground
For years, attempts have been made to replace the passwords by other authentication methods that are easier, not necessarily more secure depending on the case. Here we find large corporations like Google, Apple and Microsoft trying to replace passwords with fingerprints, faces, irises, blood vessels in the hand, USB keys and more recently passkeys. However, the transition is being quite slow, so today passwords are still widely used, despite the fact that they are gradually losing ground.
Brazil runoff: 3 key factors
Charisma and campaign strategy won't be the only things in play when Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva face off in a polarizing runoff election Sunday. - Rejection - Millions of Brazilians hate Bolsonaro, Lula or both -- and that rejection vote will play a decisive role, analysts say.
techunwrapped.com
Banco Santander buys 5% of Kimitec, which is committed to natural fertilization in agriculture
The entity announced a few days ago that it is buying 5% of the capital of Kimitec Group and its MAAVi Innovation Center, the largest natural biotechnology hub in Europe. The operation, carried out through the Agro Smart Fund, responds to the bank’s strategy of supporting the development of innovative and sustainable companies with high growth potential.
techunwrapped.com
The Great Stampede: Hundreds of Software Developers Leaving Russia
That the Russian invasion of Ukraine is taking its toll on the entire planet is a fact. And it is that, despite the fact that the Putin government tries to show strength and play down the consequences that the sanctions that come from the West may be having, the truth is that The panorama of the Eurasian country is complicated.
Comments / 0