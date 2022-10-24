ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Robert Gordy Sr., brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy, dies

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nhyP_0ikoQhfg00

The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy has died.

Robert Gordy Sr. was 91 years old.

While his brother was known for making Motown a household name, Robert Gordy was an artist and a name in his own right.

Robert Gordy was a recording artist, songwriter, producer and music executive, WXYZ reported.

He started his career under the name Bob Kayli and released “Everyone Was There” in 1958, a song he co-wrote with his brother, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Robert Gordy performed the song on Dick Clark’s show, The Detroit News reported.

Music wasn’t his only passion. Robert Gordy was also an actor, appearing in “Lady Sings The Blues.”

Robert Gordy’s death was announced Sunday by Universal Music Enterprises, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Berry Gordy said in the news release that, “He was absolutely the best lil’ brother anyone could ever hope for. His ability to succeed at whatever he attempted or that I threw his way, amazed me over the years. I will miss his love, his support, and his loyalty.”

Robert Gordy died at his California home of natural causes on Friday evening. He leaves behind his brother, three children, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends, WXYZ reported.

Robert Gordy was born on July 15, 1931, and was the youngest of eight children.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip

Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson caught up with her niece, Paris Jackson, over the weekend!. The singer shared a gorgeous snap alongside her late brother's daughter on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Janet donned a white dress shirt under a gray suit jacket with a tie and black pants. She wore her hair in a tall bun accessorized with a cute red, white, and blue bow.
KULR8

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

The FBI had a 270-page file on the late Aretha Franklin after spying on her for 40 years. The Queen of Soul - who died of cancer in August 2018, aged 76 - was reportedly the target of surveillance, subjected to false phone calls and had her inner-circle infiltrated by spies, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone from the organisation.
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon & LaNisha Cole Hold Church Ceremony For Daughter Onyx After Revealing The Infant Received Death Threats

Turning to faith! On Sunday, October 16, Nick Cannon and baby mama LaNisha Cole held a "baby dedication" ceremony for their 1-month-old daughter, Onyx.Social media photos showed the pair and their loved ones dressed in white and gold while inside a local church, with the tot clad in a lace white dress and white sneakers."Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!" Cannon, 42, wrote alongside a set of Instagram photos, while Cole captioned her own post, "Thank you to our church family for yesterday's ceremony! It was beautiful."The special gathering comes just days after...
Complex

Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”

Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
Vibe

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace. Rowland worked with...
SANTA MONICA, CA
SheKnows

Melanie Griffith & Daughter Stella Are Giving Lookalike Vibes During Beverly Hills Girls Day

We love a copy-and-paste moment from celebrity mother-daughter duos, and today, Melanie Griffith, 65, is serving up lookalike vibes with her youngest daughter, Stella Banderas, 26. The two women spent the day shopping in Beverly Hills, looking California chic in casual clothing. Griffith wore a white long-sleeve t-shirt, relaxed light-wash denim, Birkenstock sandals, and cat eye-style sunglasses. Banderas wore a white ribbed tank top, boyfriend-style black denim, trendy black sandals, and slim, ’90s-style sunglasses. Both women wore their hair in the same updo: a mid-level ponytail with their bangs framing their faces — see the photos HERE. Bandera just turned 26 in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Complex

YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown

Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
87K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy