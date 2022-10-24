ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

2 Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct Huawei probe

By ERIC TUCKER and NOMAAN MERCHANT
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzK40_0ikoQZYk00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two men suspected of being Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei, according to court documents unsealed Monday.

The two men, Guochun He and Zheng Wang, are accused of trying to direct a person with the U.S. government whom they believed was a cooperator to provide confidential information about the Justice Department's investigation, including about witnesses, trial evidence and potential new charges. One of the defendants paid about $61,000 for the information, the Justice Department said.

The person the men reached out to began working as a double agent for the U.S government, and his contacts with the defendants were overseen by the FBI. At one point last year, prosecutors say, the unnamed person passed to the defendants a single-page document that appeared to be classified as secret and that contained information about a purported plan to charge and arrest Huawei executives in the U.S.

But the document was actually prepared by the government for the purposes of the prosecution that was unsealed Monday, and the information in it was not accurate.

The company is not named in the charging documents, though the references make clear that it’s Huawei, which was charged in 2019 with bank fraud and again the following year with new charges of racketeering conspiracy and a plot to steal trade secrets.

Top FBI and Justice Department officials scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to discuss a national security matter involving a foreign influence campaign. They did not say whether this case was what would be discussed.

The Justice Department has issued arrest warrants for the pair, but it's not clear whether they will ever be taken into custody.

Spokespeople for Huawei and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese spies bribed U.S. double agent, DOJ announces charges

Two alleged Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with bribing a U.S. official for information on a criminal case against a Chinese-owned telecommunications company, the Justice Department revealed on Monday. People familiar with the matter said that company is Huawei Technologies Co., according to The Wall Street Journal. Huawei, one...
NBC News

7 Chinese nationals charged in alleged plot to repatriate U.S. resident

Federal authorities have charged seven Chinese nationals over an alleged long-running harassment campaign to try and intimidate a U.S. resident into returning to China. The eight-count indictment, which was unsealed Thursday in a U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, New York, is the latest case brought by the Justice Department as part of “Operation Fox Hunt,” described by the FBI as an illegal global effort by China to locate and repatriate alleged fugitives who have fled to foreign countries.
BROOKLYN, NY
msn.com

A judge just tossed out the Justice Department's bid to force Trump donor and casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent

A judge said DOJ can't force alleged foreign agents to retroactively disclose their lobbying work. Judge James Boasberg said he was bound by longstanding federal appeals court precedent. The decision could impair the Justice Department's ability to police covert foreign influence. The Justice Department suffered a setback Wednesday in its...
The Independent

Trump won’t have to say if he thinks FBI planted documents as judge overrules special master she appointed

Judge Overrules Special Master Order for Trump To Prove FBI ‘Planted’ Evidence at Mar-a-La The Florida federal judge who has repeatedly intervened in the FBI’s investigation of Donald Trump’s hoarding of government-owned documents after his term ended in 2021 has once again stepped in to assist the ex-president’s efforts to delay review of documents seized during the 8 August search of his Florida residence.
FLORIDA STATE
WAVY News 10

Navy officer, girlfriend charged with cyberstalking man’s ex-wife

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Navy officer and his girlfriend each face federal charges of cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy for an alleged campaign to harass his ex-wife. Jason Michael Leidel, 42, an active-duty commissioned officer and Sarah Elizabeth Song, 43, a senior trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Transportation, were scheduled […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Benzinga

US Charges More Than A Dozen Chinese Agents With Multiple Acts Of Espionage: What You Need To Know

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland accused China of committing acts of espionage against the United States in a Monday press conference. Here's what you need to know:. The DoJ's Case: Garland said the Justice Department has taken several actions in the last week to disrupt criminal activity by individuals working on behalf of China. On Monday, a complaint was unsealed charging two Chinese intelligence officers with attempting to obstruct and influence a criminal prosecution of a Chinese telecommunications company, presumably Huawei.
SFGate

TikTok Strongly Denies Report That Its Chinese Parent Planned to Use App to Track Locations of Individual U.S. Citizens

TikTok pushed back on a report that ByteDance, its Chinese parent, planned to use the app to track the physical locations of at least two U.S. citizens. On Thursday, Forbes reported that ByteDance’s Internal Audit and Risk Control department, which investigates possible misconduct by employees, in at least two cases planned to “collect TikTok data about the location of a U.S. citizen who had never had an employment relationship with the company.” Forbes cited internal company “materials” it reviewed for the report; the publication said it was not disclosing “the nature and purpose of the planned surveillance referenced in the materials in order to protect sources.” The article added it was unclear whether ByteDance actually collected data about the American citizens.
Los Angeles Times

Department of Justice asks Supreme Court not to intervene in Trump classified records fight

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court in a filing Tuesday not to weigh in on an ongoing fight with former President Trump over classified documents, arguing that Trump “has not even attempted to explain” how he is harmed by an appellate court decision not to allow a special master to review classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
FLORIDA STATE
dailyhodl.com

DOJ Charges Two Chinese Intelligence Officers in FBI Double Agent Bitcoin (BTC) Bribery Scheme

Two Chinese intelligence officers are facing criminal charges in the US for allegedly attempting to steal court documents and bribing an FBI agent with Bitcoin (BTC). According to a new statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Guochun He and Zheng Wang tried to interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation involving a Chinese telecommunications company by plotting to obtain court documents and information.
decrypt.co

Chinese Intelligence Allegedly Tried to Bribe U.S. Official With Bitcoin

The spies, who appear to have used Wasabi Wallet, were hoping to meddle in the U.S. case against Huawei. The U.S. Department of Justice has accused two Chinese intelligence officers of obstruction of justice for allegedly attempting to bribe a U.S. government employee with $61,000 in Bitcoin to steal documents related to an investigation into Chinese tech giant Huawei.
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
87K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy