Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
the game everyone is talking about on Steam
There are paranormal phenomena that science is unable to explain. Also, if we look at the skies we find Unidentified Flying Objects, also known as UFOs, that do not have a clear justification. And, of course, in the world of video games there is also a paranormal leg, one of those that lead to success titles for which no one would have bet a single penny. Is it the case of vampire survivors?
techunwrapped.com
Top tips to become a better Slots player
Whether you’re new to the casino world or not, you’re bound to have seen a singing slot machine in a pub, bar, service station or gaming venue. In fact, you could even opt to play fun online Slots, where an average of 70% of the virtual floor is made up of these games.
techunwrapped.com
The Metaverse costs Zuckerberg dearly and Meta collapses in the stock market by 19%
Meta shares slumped 19% in after-hours trading last night, after Meta posted weak financial results with earnings below analysts’ expectations and unconvincing future forecasts. Operating losses came primarily from departments related to the Metaverse. The company’s virtual reality and augmented reality divisions recorded losses of 3,670 million dollars. And...
techunwrapped.com
If you have bought a PS5, you still do not like video games so much
Many are the titles that due to technical limitations with the new generation consoles are appearing at 30 FPS, an update speed that for a time was acceptable due to the limitations on televisions, but today this has no justification to be . However, the consoles, with PS5 in the lead, are starting to become the ambassadors of this frame rate again and we think it would be time to put it aside.
techunwrapped.com
for PSX, PS2, PS3, PS4 and PS5?
It is the most used. For many, this emulator has no competition. It has a huge compatibility of titles and is a modular type emulator. has a series of plugin that serve to improve the experience and adapt the emulator to the ROMs that we are going to use. It...
techunwrapped.com
I pay Netflix in Turkish liras to save, what problems can I have?
Netflix conditions are only getting worse. In addition to the new plan with advertising, the company is also preparing a new fee for those who decide to share the account, and, almost certainly, a general price increase for next year. If we add to that the fact that the catalog leaves a lot to be desired lately, and that its rivals come stomping very hard, many users choose to look for other “tricks” with which to save with subscriptions. And one of the most widespread is pay netflix in turkish lira or Colombian pesos.
techunwrapped.com
The final trailer for 1899 is here: what does the triangle mean?
It is being a rather atypical year for Netflix. The platform has seen the ears to the wolf with the losses of the users, although in the end, the reality was not as bad as its forecasts. Also this year, the platform of streaming has experimented with different series, of a higher level, as is the case of Sandman.
techunwrapped.com
Soon you will be able to make the dream of playing with the first The Witcher come true, and that?
Although now we are all clear about who Geral de Rivia is, there was a time when he was a character that only the readers knew who had delved into the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski or, at most, those who had been lucky enough to cross the path of his first game, a The Witcher that landed quietly on computers back in 2007. A title that only came to PC and was relatively successful thanks to word of mouth among users.
There’s A Viral TikTok Theory That Says The Best Chinese Food Has 3.5 Yelp Stars So I Tested That Theory To See If It’s Legit
Freddie Wong's 3.5-star Chinese restaurant theory is quite compelling.
techunwrapped.com
Can I use an OLED Switch with the old dock from the original Switch?
If you bought one of the first released versions of the Nintendo Switch, you may be thinking of getting the OLED version now that it looks like this Nintendo handheld is going to last a lot longer than we first imagined. One of the questions we usually ask ourselves in these cases is if we can reuse the old Switch V1 and V2 accessories. Is the old Dock compatible with the Switch OLED?
techunwrapped.com
buying clothes on Amazon is very comfortable, but you can have problems
What initially began as a book store, over the years has become one of the great references in electronic commerce. As you can imagine we refer to amazona website where we can find all kinds of products and some interesting services. In fact, and we speak worldwide, millions of users...
techunwrapped.com
Do this on your radiators before you turn on the heat for the first time.
The cold months are approaching and that makes us turn on the heating for the first time in quite some time. It is very common that the pipes have accumulated air in the circuit. This will cause the radiators not to heat properly and, in addition, they will be consuming more energy. Therefore, by not being as efficient, you will have extra consumption on your bill. In this article we are going to show what it consists of bleed the radiators and why you should do it before you turn on the heat each winter.
techunwrapped.com
These Huawei and Honor watches are today at a historical minimum
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro: titanium body and top qualities. We start in a big way with one of the most attractive smartwatches on the market right now, both for technical qualities and for design. We refer, of course, to the Watch GT 3 Pro, a team with a body of titanium, sphere of Sapphire and rotating titanium crown that will delight anyone looking for a smartwatch that is as similar as possible to a traditional watch.
techunwrapped.com
Happy Halloween! Windows 10 for only €11 with a free upgrade to Windows 11
Windows 10 Pro OEM for only €13.69 (35% discount with coupon RD35). Windows 11 Pro OEM for only €18.34 (35% discount with coupon RD35). Windows 10 Home OEM for only €11.26 (35% discount with coupon RD35). Windows 11 Home OEM for only €17.62 (35% discount with coupon...
techunwrapped.com
Windows 10: the latest security patch completely broke OneDrive
The latest Windows update has damaged OneDrive services. After installing the security patch, several users reported that the storage application quits unexpectedly when performing certain actions. Microsoft said a fix should arrive in the next few days. If your PC is running on Windows 10, chances are you won’t be...
techunwrapped.com
Another price increase is coming, this time Xbox Game Pass
If something has revolutionized the video game sector, that has been Xbox GamePass. This service allows us, in exchange for a subscription, to access more than 300 games, which we can play on an Xbox console, on a PC, and even in the cloud thanks to xCloud. This service has a cost of 12.99 euros per month, and with it we have full access to everything. But there have always been doubts: is this service profitable? how much money does Microsoft make on it? Will prices ever go up? All this, finally, has been revealed today.
techunwrapped.com
These are the best graphics tablets
This graphics tablet is specifically geared towards professional users who want high efficiency, and also for animation studios. Of course, it is also aimed at art school students, designers, video production companies, education and training institutions etc. Thanks to the incorporation of a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 px) on a 24” screen and with an aspect ratio of 16:9. This model will provide us with great sharpness, we can see clearer details and even enlarge the image to a very large size.
techunwrapped.com
Your iPhone Turns On Driving Mode Anytime, Here’s The Solution
Apple introduced a new Focus mode with iOS 15 called “Driving”. Its purpose is to reduce the stress on the smartphone as much as possible when you are driving. But this mode is the victim of a bug and is automatically activated. Even in situations where it shouldn’t. Here is the solution to prevent it from blocking your phone and any other compatible Apple product.
techunwrapped.com
Expand the amount of RAM on your laptop or PC with these offers
One of the elements that has become more important in recent years is RAM, thanks mainly to Google Chrome. Whether you have an old laptop you still want to use or you’re building a new PC, we bring you different RAM memory modules with up to 30% discount. First...
techunwrapped.com
great sound bar for pc
Today we use our computer, in addition to working, for all kinds of tasks related to leisure. Here we refer to types of use such as gaming, or playing our favorite movies and series. Not to mention when we make videoconferences to communicate with our friends and family virtually. In most cases we try to have some graphic components powerful enough and quality.
Comments / 0