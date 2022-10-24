The cold months are approaching and that makes us turn on the heating for the first time in quite some time. It is very common that the pipes have accumulated air in the circuit. This will cause the radiators not to heat properly and, in addition, they will be consuming more energy. Therefore, by not being as efficient, you will have extra consumption on your bill. In this article we are going to show what it consists of bleed the radiators and why you should do it before you turn on the heat each winter.

1 DAY AGO