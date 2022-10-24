ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Was The ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Set Really Haunted By The Ominous Ghost Of A Child Suicide Victim?

By Raven Brunner
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llAR3_0ikoPIpq00

Three Men and a Baby delivers a lot of laughs and some heavy lore. The 1987 comedy film, directed by Leonard Nimoy, was a box office hit upon its release and boasted a glowing cast of Ted Danson, Tom Selleck, and Steve Guttenberg. However, its heartwarming story was overshadowed by a creepy rumor that left viewers thinking a paranormal spirit was haunting the set.

The film follows three NYC roommates and bachelors, Peter Mitchell, Michael Kellam, and Jack Holden, whose fun comes to end when a baby, Mary, arrives on their doorstep, supposedly belonging to Jack. In the truest lighthearted comedy form, the trio decide to trade late-night parties for bedtime stories and diaper changes. As wholesome as this is, fans suspected that the cast and crew’s experience on set was much different.

In the final act of the film, a shadow of a person is spotted behind a set of window curtains, along with a black figure in the shape of a rifle – and many suspected that it was the presence of a ghost. But, in 1997, Snopes dispelled the rumor and documented its starting points. At the time, a commenter wrote, “On a recent trip to the southwest U.S. I saw on several different news programs a rather strange story. Apparently in the movie Three Men and a Baby there is one scene that revealed what appeared to be a young boy standing between curtains in a room. The scene had Ted Danson speaking to a woman I believe.”

The comment was referring to the scene in which Danson’s character is walking around his apartment with his mother, played by Celeste Holm. It continued, “All the news programs I watched, froze the clip and zoomed in on the boy. It was very clear and well defined. It was only noticed after the film was distributed for home viewing. The facts are, a young boy died in the house in which the movie was filmed. Some people think it was his spirit.” The commenter goes on to say that they find the coincidence to be “a bit too eerie.”

These rumors grew in popularity and continued to spread with variation, some suspected that the boy died of suicide by gunshot – due to the supposed rifle imagery – and the boy’s mother was suing the production. However, the lore was put to rest after the shadow was confirmed to be a cardboard cutout of Danson’s character.

Actor Selleck reflected on these rumors in 2017 when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary. He said that the ghost speculation was a “big deal” for video sales and suspected that Disney may have “made it up.”

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

“The story was that this kid died in the house where we shot the movie, this little boy. Well, we shot on a soundstage, they built the set and all, explained Selleck. But he doesn’t blame fans for jumping to the creepy conclusion. “I saw it, it looked really spooky,” he added.

Thankfully, the myth didn’t hurt the success of the film, as Selleck mentioned. The ’80s comedy received a sequel titled Three Men and a Little Lady, shortly after, and in 2020, Disney+ announced their plans for a “modern take” on the film, starring Zac Efron. The remake was set to release in 2022, however, there have been no further updates on the production. Perhaps, another ghost got in the way.

Want to see the ghostly figure for yourself? Three Men and a Baby is currently streaming on Disney+.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘The Patient’ Finale Prompted My Loudest Screams of the Year

Warning: Spoilers for The Patient finale ahead. I nearly lost my voice from screaming so loud, so long, and so frequently at The Patient‘s finale. Pockets of dark humor sprinkled throughout FX’s psychological thriller prevented the limited series from feeling like an uninterrupted 10-episode anxiety attack. But the show’s final minutes were so dire that I finally released the bottled up tension I’d accrued while watching serial killer Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) kidnap, imprison, and mentally torture his therapist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) for a full season. I let out my first scream in frustration when Sam’s mom Candace (Linda Emond) explained she...
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Men's Health

Why House of the Dragon's Criston Cole Blunder Has Gone on Long Enough

Warning: House of the Dragon episode eight spoilers follow. Episode eight of House of the Dragon has treated viewers to another time jump. Our brawling brood of Targaryen-Velaryon tikes have matured into, well, just a bunch of teens who hate each other, while Viserys (Paddy Considine)? Let's just say he's one nail short of a coffin.
Distractify

Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Decider.com

‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Kanye West “Needs to Get the Help He Needs and Politely Shut Up”

The View weighed in on the Kanye West discourse on this morning’s episode, collectively agreeing the fashion designer and musician should seek help as he continues to double down on his antisemitic remarks. While the panel all thought it was important to speak out against West’s comments, Alyssa Farah Griffin said it’s time for the Donda rapper to “politely shut up.”
People

'Babylon': Everything to Know

From the cast to the plot, here’s everything to know about the upcoming Babylon movie Reunited and it feels so good! After starring together in 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie have reunited for the film Babylon — another historical drama. Set to premiere in select theaters in December 2022, Babylon was written and directed by Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle. Pitt teased the film back in January 2020 when he attended the Golden Globes. He told Access, "[Director Damien Chazelle] is looking at the...
ComicBook

Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller

Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
CBS Sacramento

Netflix's "The Watcher" is based on a true story. Here's the history of the house and its stalker

"The Watcher," a new horror show about a house being stalked by an anonymous tormenter, has hit Netflix – but it's not just a scary story, it's a real one. A house in Westfield, New Jersey has been notoriously stalked by someone who sends harassing letters – signed by "The Watcher" – to its inhabitants.After buying the house at 657 Boulevard in 2014, Derek and Maria Broaddus decided to renovate it before moving in. As they re-did the house, "The Watcher" began tormenting them, claiming in his anonymous letters that the house was his family's for decades and that he...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Decider.com

Decider.com

44K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy