New KDOT Grants Issued in Wilson County
The Wilson County commission board announced the issuing of two additional KDOT grants. The decision was shared at the weekly Wilson County commission meeting on Wednesday. Following a brief synopsis by county coordinator Kris Marple, grants were issued to both Ford county, as well as Coordinated Transit District #10. The grants were ruled in favor by county commissioners Jerry Scott, Andrew Miller, and Casey Lair.
Two Crawford County crisis centers receive just over $430K in funding for victim help
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that more than $22 million will help groups including law enforcement organizations and sexual assault crisis centers that support crime victims and survivors. The funding is provided by the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant program. Two crisis centers...
Crawford County program impacting neighborhood safety
New program called S.T.O.P. is focused on crime prevention and crime solving. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A program started by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is becoming more popular throughout many neighborhoods. The program is called S.T.O.P. (Shared Technology on Patrol) and is a partnership between law enforcement and citizens living in Crawford County. The focus of this partnership is on crime prevention and solving. The S.T.O.P. initiative is aimed at deterring, apprehending and convicting criminals by utilizing key video evidence captured by residential and/or business security cameras during the process of a crime.
Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted
The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
CCC Announces Coffman Family Healthcare Scholarship
The Coffeyville Community College Foundation announces a new healthcare scholarship. The scholarship is being endowed by the Monte and Amber Coffman family. This annual scholarship will be presented to an incoming freshman pursuing a career in healthcare. Priority will be given to Field Kindley High School graduates with a 3.0 GPA.
Fredonia Business Wins Governor's Award of Excellence
A local businessman is the winner of the 2022 Governor's Award of Excellence in the Under 30 Entrepreneur and Businessperson category. Akul A Patel with A-1 Computers in Fredonia saw a need for a computer repair business and started very small. A-1 Computers and Patel were recognized by the Governor...
Jobs Impacted at Phillips 66 in Bartlesville
"Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings. Part of this effort includes designing an organization that can quickly adapt to market and industry fluctuations and that allows us to sustain the cost improvements over the long term.
Man Seen on Two Charges Involving Stalking and Meth
Matthew Aaron Alan Yocham was seen in Washington County Court Tuesday afternoon on two separate charges. The first charge is a misdemeanor alleging “stalking in violation of a court order” and while he was being booked for the misdemeanor, it was discovered that he had meth in his wallet, tucked in a one-dollar bill, which led to a felony charge of “carrying drugs into jail.”
Coffeyville PD Extra Vigilant Regarding Seat Belt Use
The Coffeyville Police Department has announced via their Facebook page that they will be extra vigilant when patrolling, especially around schools this week in hopes that everyone in every vehicle wears seat belts. This week is Seat Belt Enforcement Week and the CPD says that seat belts reduce serious crash-related injuries and deaths by about half.
The Independence Historical Museum & Art Center Announces Goal
The Independence Historical Museum & Art Center (IHMAC) held an event to raise awareness, solicit pre-funding money, and seed the fundraising goal of $500,000. The IHMAC Forever campaign kick-off hosted 60 people representing 7 local businesses and they pledged $97,000, with IHMAC board members adding another $19,245 in pledges. Ray...
Stack at Power Plant to be Painted
The large smokestack at the Coffeyville Municipal Light and Power Plant will eventually get a new coat of paint. The Coffeyville City Commission gave approval for an internal and external drone inspection to take a look at the condition of the stack and recommend any repairs if needed. Electric Generation Superintendent Tony Lawson explains the process.
Washington County Man Charged with Felony Domestic Abuse (Aggravated Assault)
Damien Dewayne Lowe was seen in Washington County Court on Monday on a Felony charge alleging domestic abuse (Aggravated Assault). He has a prior misdemeanor of a similar charge, involving the same victim. According to a probable cause affidavit, a Bartlesville Police Officer pulled over a gray minivan with severe...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kayden Conlee
Nearly two weeks have passed since a southeast Kansas teenager was reported missing. Kayden Conlee, 16, was last seen on Oct. 14, 2022, in Parsons. Missing from: Parsons, Kan. Distinguishing mark: Mole above lip; tattoos on arms. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Parsons Police...
"Gus Explores SEK" Is Award Winning Marking Tool
Explore Crawford County in partnership with Pittsburg State University’s Department of Art and the University Marketing & Communication office recently won a statewide marketing award. “Gus Explores Southeast Kansas” is a coloring book whose purpose is to teach guests and local children about SEK. The Coloring book won the...
Louisiana man, canoe blown out of truck bed on Kansas highway, sent to hospital
PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Louisiana man was sent to the hospital after he was blown out of the bed of a truck with a canoe he was attempting to hold down along a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct....
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
Oklahoma ranchers worried after arson destroys hay bales
Ranchers in Rogers County are worried after a weekend arson fire destroyed hundreds of acres, also destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay bales.
Fires spark in Foyil, Chelsea on Saturday
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE (10/22/22, 4:20 p.m.) — Fire departments are still battling fires and intend to battle them through the night and into the morning, according to Chelsea Fire Chief Craig Sampson. Chief Sampson said the fire near 4120 & 350 Rd was about 500 acres...
NCSO: One Arrested and One Sought on Stolen Vehicle Charges
Duncan Harney, 31,Nowata was arrested on October 13 for a Cherokee Nation warrant for a new charge of possession of a stolen vehicle by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office. On the evening of September 1, 2022 the Nowata County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence on Highway 10 east of Highway 169. The reporting party reported a man and a woman, who was later identified as Duncan Harney and Bailey Whitney,19, of Delaware, were trespassing on her property. The reporting party confronted these two individuals and the two individuals stated they were out of gas. The reporting party ordered them to leave and made it known to them she was armed with her firearm.
Students Allegedly Caught With Illegal Narcotics Arrested
Two minor students at Independence High School were arrested for possession of a hallucinogenic drug and drug paraphernalia. Late last week officers with the Independence Police department were dispatched to the high school as two minor students were allegedly caught with illegal narcotics. Arrest reports have been sent to the county attorney’s office for review and charges are to be filed.
