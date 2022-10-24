Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Man Seen on Two Charges Involving Stalking and Meth
Matthew Aaron Alan Yocham was seen in Washington County Court Tuesday afternoon on two separate charges. The first charge is a misdemeanor alleging “stalking in violation of a court order” and while he was being booked for the misdemeanor, it was discovered that he had meth in his wallet, tucked in a one-dollar bill, which led to a felony charge of “carrying drugs into jail.”
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Man Charged with Felony Domestic Abuse (Aggravated Assault)
Damien Dewayne Lowe was seen in Washington County Court on Monday on a Felony charge alleging domestic abuse (Aggravated Assault). He has a prior misdemeanor of a similar charge, involving the same victim. According to a probable cause affidavit, a Bartlesville Police Officer pulled over a gray minivan with severe...
fourstateshomepage.com
Minor disturbance at Ottawa County jail
MIAMI, Okla. – Broken windows were reported during a minor disturbance in the Ottawa County jail on Tuesday evening. Inmates in one of the pods were mad because jailers caught them passing notes and contraband to another pod, said Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean. “The inmates got mad and...
Adair Public Schools says security staff member left gun in school bathroom
ADAIR, Okla. — Adair Public Schools (APS) said a gun was left unattended in a school bathroom by a member of security staff on Monday. A letter from APS Superintendent Mark Lippe obtained by FOX23 says all students and staff are safe after the weapon was found by a school custodian in a bathroom at Adair High School.
bartlesvilleradio.com
NCSO: One Arrested and One Sought on Stolen Vehicle Charges
Duncan Harney, 31,Nowata was arrested on October 13 for a Cherokee Nation warrant for a new charge of possession of a stolen vehicle by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office. On the evening of September 1, 2022 the Nowata County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence on Highway 10 east of Highway 169. The reporting party reported a man and a woman, who was later identified as Duncan Harney and Bailey Whitney,19, of Delaware, were trespassing on her property. The reporting party confronted these two individuals and the two individuals stated they were out of gas. The reporting party ordered them to leave and made it known to them she was armed with her firearm.
fourstateshomepage.com
Crawford County program impacting neighborhood safety
New program called S.T.O.P. is focused on crime prevention and crime solving. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A program started by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is becoming more popular throughout many neighborhoods. The program is called S.T.O.P. (Shared Technology on Patrol) and is a partnership between law enforcement and citizens living in Crawford County. The focus of this partnership is on crime prevention and solving. The S.T.O.P. initiative is aimed at deterring, apprehending and convicting criminals by utilizing key video evidence captured by residential and/or business security cameras during the process of a crime.
koamnewsnow.com
Neodesha residents turn an old jail and firehouse into an Airbnb
NEODESHA, Kan. — An old jail and firehouse sees a second life as a resident of the town turns it into an Airbnb. Kim Petrulis originally bought the building to store cars in, but after hearing the history of the building, she and her husband took it upon themselves to give the building a second chance. Keeping history alive is important to the people of Neodesha. This includes the former fire chief and he was instrumental in getting a lot of photos some dating back to 1906.
columbusnews-report.com
Automatic firearm located on car stop
A Tuesday afternoon traffic stop led to the arrest of a Missouri couple. Around 3:30 p.m. an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department encountered a Dodge Ram truck driving in a rural area east of Baxter Springs. The officer who was in the area following up on a theft investigation, initiated a traffic stop on the truck for not having a license plate displayed. The driver…
kggfradio.com
New KDOT Grants Issued in Wilson County
The Wilson County commission board announced the issuing of two additional KDOT grants. The decision was shared at the weekly Wilson County commission meeting on Wednesday. Following a brief synopsis by county coordinator Kris Marple, grants were issued to both Ford county, as well as Coordinated Transit District #10. The grants were ruled in favor by county commissioners Jerry Scott, Andrew Miller, and Casey Lair.
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville PD Extra Vigilant Regarding Seat Belt Use
The Coffeyville Police Department has announced via their Facebook page that they will be extra vigilant when patrolling, especially around schools this week in hopes that everyone in every vehicle wears seat belts. This week is Seat Belt Enforcement Week and the CPD says that seat belts reduce serious crash-related injuries and deaths by about half.
Gust of wind blows man out of truck near Parsons, Kan.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the passenger of a truck was ejected from his vehicle after being struck by a large gust of wind.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kayden Conlee
Nearly two weeks have passed since a southeast Kansas teenager was reported missing. Kayden Conlee, 16, was last seen on Oct. 14, 2022, in Parsons. Missing from: Parsons, Kan. Distinguishing mark: Mole above lip; tattoos on arms. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Parsons Police...
Kansas man, 73, dies after being struck by driver-less tractor, Highway Patrol says
The man was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis where he later died.
News On 6
Crews Fighting Large Osage County Fire With Planes
The Oklahoma State Emergency Management Association (EMA) said a large fire is burning near Hominy on Saturday. Authorities confirmed the State Forestry and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are using two planes each to drop water and fire retardant in the area. At this time, authorities say no homes are...
fourstateshomepage.com
“CID” proposal in Pittsburg aimed at improving shopping area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A number of improvements could be coming to an area of Pittsburg, if a new proposal is given the go-ahead. It’s for a new “CID”, or “Community Improvement District”, for the shopping area in and around where the “Home Depot” sits off North Broadway.
Oklahoma ranchers worried after arson destroys hay bales
Ranchers in Rogers County are worried after a weekend arson fire destroyed hundreds of acres, also destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay bales.
KAKE TV
Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
kggfradio.com
New Position opening in the County office
A new position is opening up in the Montgomery County Commissioner's office, it was announced at the weekly commissioner meeting on Monday. The county will be searching for a new Financial Officer in Montgomery County to help with the balancing and maintaining of the total budget. A few of the...
Fires spark in Foyil, Chelsea on Saturday
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE (10/22/22, 4:20 p.m.) — Fire departments are still battling fires and intend to battle them through the night and into the morning, according to Chelsea Fire Chief Craig Sampson. Chief Sampson said the fire near 4120 & 350 Rd was about 500 acres...
