El Paso, TX

Man catches fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
Lockdown lifted at Cesar Chavez Academy in El Paso's Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The lockdown at Cesar Chavez Academy Wednesday morning was lifted according to a spokesperson for Ysleta Independent School District. The administration was notified before 8 a.m. of a possible threat to the school at 7814 Alameda Avenue. Ysleta ISD Security and the El Paso...
Fire damages home on South Melendres Street in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department put out a fire at a home on south Melendres Street Tuesday morning, the fire department confirmed. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home on the 600 block of south Melendres Street around 7:15 a.m.
2022 El Paso community progress bond explained to voters

El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — A total of $272 million are on the line this election as El Paso voters decide if the city's 2022 Community Progress Bond passes. The bond is split into three separate propositions for voters to approve. Proposition A: Streets Infrastructure Focus. Proposition B: Parks...
Several El Pasoans enjoyed the cooler temps

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A cold front moved into El Paso on Monday, bringing with it strong winds and fall-like weather. CBS4 crews noticed Halloween decorations blowing around in the wind, as well as grocery bags, flags, and trees. "I mean it blew my Halloween decorations away," said...
Police search for missing 71-year-old El Paso woman

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old El Paso woman. Officials said Maria Guillermina Arauz De Lopez was reported missing on Tuesday. A local Silver Alert was issued. Police officials said she left her home in the 4700 block of Mesa Street on Thursday....
El Pasoan at Kentucky event recovers after stranger slashes his throat

LOUISVILLE, Ky (CBS4) — An El Paso man is in the hospital after a stranger slashed his throat. Oscar Sanchez was in Louisville, Kentucky attending a conference as part of his role as a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso, according to Oscar's sister, Marisol.
West El Paso home decorated in 'Stranger Things' theme

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "Max" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso. The home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year. The set up depicts a...
Early voting kicks off in El Paso from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4

EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — Early voting for El Paso County begins on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. El Pasoans can cast their ballots beginning at 8 a.m. at multiple locations across the city and county. One of the major races on this year's ballot includes the...
1 shot in accidental shooting at 'The Wall' in Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was accidentally shot in a desert area in Santa Teresa off of Pete V Domenici Highway. Sheriff Kim Stewart said the area, known as "The Wall," is where people go shooting and off-road. She stated the shooting on Sunday was accidental. Officials...
Man accused of burglarizing smoke shop in Socorro arrested by police

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in Socorro for burglarizing the Horizon Smoke Shop Saturday, according to the Socorro Police Department. Santiago Gomez III, 25, is accused of burglary of a building and faces a $5,000 bond, police added. The Criminal Investigations Division was dispatched to the...
