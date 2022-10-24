Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Man catches fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
Lockdown lifted at Cesar Chavez Academy in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The lockdown at Cesar Chavez Academy Wednesday morning was lifted according to a spokesperson for Ysleta Independent School District. The administration was notified before 8 a.m. of a possible threat to the school at 7814 Alameda Avenue. Ysleta ISD Security and the El Paso...
Fire damages home on South Melendres Street in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department put out a fire at a home on south Melendres Street Tuesday morning, the fire department confirmed. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home on the 600 block of south Melendres Street around 7:15 a.m.
Dia de Los Muertos El Paso and Uvalde Memorial event to be held at Healing Garden
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dia de Los Muertos El Paso and Uvalde Memorial event will be held at the Healing Garden in Ascarate Park. The event will feature an Ofrenda in memory of gun violence victims from El Paso and Uvalde. Bishop Mark Seitz will lead a...
2022 El Paso community progress bond explained to voters
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — A total of $272 million are on the line this election as El Paso voters decide if the city's 2022 Community Progress Bond passes. The bond is split into three separate propositions for voters to approve. Proposition A: Streets Infrastructure Focus. Proposition B: Parks...
El Paso and Las Cruces get cooler weather, wind gusts; Sacramento Mountains gets snow
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A cold front that arrived Monday morning brought rain, wind gusts and cooler weather. It's definitely jacket season. Snow fell on the Sacramento Mountains and at Ski Apache. The front also brought strong wind gusts. A wind advisory for El Paso, Dona Ana, Luna...
Several El Pasoans enjoyed the cooler temps
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A cold front moved into El Paso on Monday, bringing with it strong winds and fall-like weather. CBS4 crews noticed Halloween decorations blowing around in the wind, as well as grocery bags, flags, and trees. "I mean it blew my Halloween decorations away," said...
Police search for missing 71-year-old El Paso woman
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old El Paso woman. Officials said Maria Guillermina Arauz De Lopez was reported missing on Tuesday. A local Silver Alert was issued. Police officials said she left her home in the 4700 block of Mesa Street on Thursday....
TOUGH QUESTIONS: How is inflation impacting city of El Paso finances?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Like the rest of us, the City of El Paso had to account for inflation in its new budget which took effect last month. Everything from fuel and utilities to pay and information technology is now costing the city more. "We've seen increases in...
El Pasoan at Kentucky event recovers after stranger slashes his throat
LOUISVILLE, Ky (CBS4) — An El Paso man is in the hospital after a stranger slashed his throat. Oscar Sanchez was in Louisville, Kentucky attending a conference as part of his role as a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso, according to Oscar's sister, Marisol.
Teen armed with axe accused of burglarizing Arcoiris Bakery in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old man who has been in trouble with the law before was arrested again in connection to a burglary at a bakery in El Paso's Upper Valley. Jacob Perez was arrested Sunday around 2:50 a.m. by El Paso Police Department. Witnesses reported a...
West El Paso home decorated in 'Stranger Things' theme
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "Max" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso. The home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year. The set up depicts a...
Early voting kicks off in El Paso from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — Early voting for El Paso County begins on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. El Pasoans can cast their ballots beginning at 8 a.m. at multiple locations across the city and county. One of the major races on this year's ballot includes the...
1 shot in accidental shooting at 'The Wall' in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was accidentally shot in a desert area in Santa Teresa off of Pete V Domenici Highway. Sheriff Kim Stewart said the area, known as "The Wall," is where people go shooting and off-road. She stated the shooting on Sunday was accidental. Officials...
Some weary about putting family in assisted living centers after Lower Valley homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police continue to investigate a possible homicide that happened Monday night at the Loving Care Assisted Living in El Paso's in the Lower Valley. Police have not identified the victim or suspect, but officials confirmed that an altercation broke out between an 88-year-old man...
Man accused of burglarizing smoke shop in Socorro arrested by police
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in Socorro for burglarizing the Horizon Smoke Shop Saturday, according to the Socorro Police Department. Santiago Gomez III, 25, is accused of burglary of a building and faces a $5,000 bond, police added. The Criminal Investigations Division was dispatched to the...
WATCH: Surveillance video shows suspects breaking into Upper Valley businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teen was arrested and is accused of breaking into several businesses in the Upper Valley. Officers arrested 17-year-old Jacob Perez on Sunday. Officials said Perez smashed the front door glass and damaged the cash register of Arcoiris Bakery near Mesa Street...
El Paso police warn to inspect Halloween candy amid marijuana-type treats
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police issued a warning Tuesday, stating is not to alarm the public, but to raise awareness and extra precautionary measures for Halloween. The added that there is no indication of a specific threat to the El Paso area. Police officials stated drugs...
Anthony, Texas mayor says leadership ability should not be questioned following arrest
ANTHONY, Texas (CBS4) — Almost two months after he was arrested on charges of family violence, the mayor of Anthony, Texas remains on the job even as some residents say they've lost confidence in him as a mayor. “When allegations like that arise, it is difficult to ya know...
Las Cruces teacher among finalists for 2023 New Mexico teacher of the year award
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces teacher is among the four finalists for the 2023 New Mexico teacher of the year award. Catherine-Turietta-Huber was selected as one of the finalists. Tuerietta-Huber is in her 22nd year with the Las Cruces Public Schools and teaches 5th grade at...
