New program called S.T.O.P. is focused on crime prevention and crime solving. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A program started by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is becoming more popular throughout many neighborhoods. The program is called S.T.O.P. (Shared Technology on Patrol) and is a partnership between law enforcement and citizens living in Crawford County. The focus of this partnership is on crime prevention and solving. The S.T.O.P. initiative is aimed at deterring, apprehending and convicting criminals by utilizing key video evidence captured by residential and/or business security cameras during the process of a crime.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO