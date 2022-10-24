Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
“CID” proposal in Pittsburg aimed at improving shopping area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A number of improvements could be coming to an area of Pittsburg, if a new proposal is given the go-ahead. It’s for a new “CID”, or “Community Improvement District”, for the shopping area in and around where the “Home Depot” sits off North Broadway.
kggfradio.com
Stack at Power Plant to be Painted
The large smokestack at the Coffeyville Municipal Light and Power Plant will eventually get a new coat of paint. The Coffeyville City Commission gave approval for an internal and external drone inspection to take a look at the condition of the stack and recommend any repairs if needed. Electric Generation Superintendent Tony Lawson explains the process.
kggfradio.com
New Position opening in the County office
A new position is opening up in the Montgomery County Commissioner's office, it was announced at the weekly commissioner meeting on Monday. The county will be searching for a new Financial Officer in Montgomery County to help with the balancing and maintaining of the total budget. A few of the...
kggfradio.com
New KDOT Grants Issued in Wilson County
The Wilson County commission board announced the issuing of two additional KDOT grants. The decision was shared at the weekly Wilson County commission meeting on Wednesday. Following a brief synopsis by county coordinator Kris Marple, grants were issued to both Ford county, as well as Coordinated Transit District #10. The grants were ruled in favor by county commissioners Jerry Scott, Andrew Miller, and Casey Lair.
kggfradio.com
Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted
The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
fourstateshomepage.com
Two Crawford County crisis centers receive just over $430K in funding for victim help
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that more than $22 million will help groups including law enforcement organizations and sexual assault crisis centers that support crime victims and survivors. The funding is provided by the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant program. Two crisis centers...
kggfradio.com
CCC Announces Coffman Family Healthcare Scholarship
The Coffeyville Community College Foundation announces a new healthcare scholarship. The scholarship is being endowed by the Monte and Amber Coffman family. This annual scholarship will be presented to an incoming freshman pursuing a career in healthcare. Priority will be given to Field Kindley High School graduates with a 3.0 GPA.
kggfradio.com
Fredonia Business Wins Governor's Award of Excellence
A local businessman is the winner of the 2022 Governor's Award of Excellence in the Under 30 Entrepreneur and Businessperson category. Akul A Patel with A-1 Computers in Fredonia saw a need for a computer repair business and started very small. A-1 Computers and Patel were recognized by the Governor...
KVOE
Lansing Prison escapee with prior convictions in Lyon, Greenwood counties captured without incident
A man who escaped from the state’s minimum-security prison in Lansing over the weekend has been captured. Joshua Renfro was placed on escape status after “walking away” from the Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday. He was captured without incident Monday. Renfro is serving a 30-month sentence for...
fourstateshomepage.com
Crawford County program impacting neighborhood safety
New program called S.T.O.P. is focused on crime prevention and crime solving. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A program started by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is becoming more popular throughout many neighborhoods. The program is called S.T.O.P. (Shared Technology on Patrol) and is a partnership between law enforcement and citizens living in Crawford County. The focus of this partnership is on crime prevention and solving. The S.T.O.P. initiative is aimed at deterring, apprehending and convicting criminals by utilizing key video evidence captured by residential and/or business security cameras during the process of a crime.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Jobs Impacted at Phillips 66 in Bartlesville
"Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings. Part of this effort includes designing an organization that can quickly adapt to market and industry fluctuations and that allows us to sustain the cost improvements over the long term.
kggfradio.com
Black Powder Squirrel Hunt Competition In Peru
A black powder squirrel hunt hosted by 3 River Muzzleloaders will pit teams of 3 hunters against the wiley, bushy-tailed rodents. Sign in before 8 am on Saturday, November 5 at E Peru Ave. in Peru, Kansas. There is a $25 buy-in per team with 50% payback for the 1st...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Man Charged with Felony Domestic Abuse (Aggravated Assault)
Damien Dewayne Lowe was seen in Washington County Court on Monday on a Felony charge alleging domestic abuse (Aggravated Assault). He has a prior misdemeanor of a similar charge, involving the same victim. According to a probable cause affidavit, a Bartlesville Police Officer pulled over a gray minivan with severe...
kggfradio.com
Students Allegedly Caught With Illegal Narcotics Arrested
Two minor students at Independence High School were arrested for possession of a hallucinogenic drug and drug paraphernalia. Late last week officers with the Independence Police department were dispatched to the high school as two minor students were allegedly caught with illegal narcotics. Arrest reports have been sent to the county attorney’s office for review and charges are to be filed.
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville PD Extra Vigilant Regarding Seat Belt Use
The Coffeyville Police Department has announced via their Facebook page that they will be extra vigilant when patrolling, especially around schools this week in hopes that everyone in every vehicle wears seat belts. This week is Seat Belt Enforcement Week and the CPD says that seat belts reduce serious crash-related injuries and deaths by about half.
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
News On 6
Crews Fighting Large Osage County Fire With Planes
The Oklahoma State Emergency Management Association (EMA) said a large fire is burning near Hominy on Saturday. Authorities confirmed the State Forestry and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are using two planes each to drop water and fire retardant in the area. At this time, authorities say no homes are...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
Crews battle grassfires in Rogers County
Local firefighter crews had a busy Saturday around Rogers County, battling wildfires in the gusting wind.
Fires spark in Foyil, Chelsea on Saturday
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE (10/22/22, 4:20 p.m.) — Fire departments are still battling fires and intend to battle them through the night and into the morning, according to Chelsea Fire Chief Craig Sampson. Chief Sampson said the fire near 4120 & 350 Rd was about 500 acres...
