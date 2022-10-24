Read full article on original website
Related
kggfradio.com
CCC Announces Coffman Family Healthcare Scholarship
The Coffeyville Community College Foundation announces a new healthcare scholarship. The scholarship is being endowed by the Monte and Amber Coffman family. This annual scholarship will be presented to an incoming freshman pursuing a career in healthcare. Priority will be given to Field Kindley High School graduates with a 3.0 GPA.
kggfradio.com
Stack at Power Plant to be Painted
The large smokestack at the Coffeyville Municipal Light and Power Plant will eventually get a new coat of paint. The Coffeyville City Commission gave approval for an internal and external drone inspection to take a look at the condition of the stack and recommend any repairs if needed. Electric Generation Superintendent Tony Lawson explains the process.
kggfradio.com
New KDOT Grants Issued in Wilson County
The Wilson County commission board announced the issuing of two additional KDOT grants. The decision was shared at the weekly Wilson County commission meeting on Wednesday. Following a brief synopsis by county coordinator Kris Marple, grants were issued to both Ford county, as well as Coordinated Transit District #10. The grants were ruled in favor by county commissioners Jerry Scott, Andrew Miller, and Casey Lair.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Jobs Impacted at Phillips 66 in Bartlesville
"Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings. Part of this effort includes designing an organization that can quickly adapt to market and industry fluctuations and that allows us to sustain the cost improvements over the long term.
kggfradio.com
New Position opening in the County office
A new position is opening up in the Montgomery County Commissioner's office, it was announced at the weekly commissioner meeting on Monday. The county will be searching for a new Financial Officer in Montgomery County to help with the balancing and maintaining of the total budget. A few of the...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
fourstateshomepage.com
Two Crawford County crisis centers receive just over $430K in funding for victim help
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that more than $22 million will help groups including law enforcement organizations and sexual assault crisis centers that support crime victims and survivors. The funding is provided by the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant program. Two crisis centers...
kggfradio.com
Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted
The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
kggfradio.com
Black Powder Squirrel Hunt Competition In Peru
A black powder squirrel hunt hosted by 3 River Muzzleloaders will pit teams of 3 hunters against the wiley, bushy-tailed rodents. Sign in before 8 am on Saturday, November 5 at E Peru Ave. in Peru, Kansas. There is a $25 buy-in per team with 50% payback for the 1st...
WIBW
Louisiana man, canoe blown out of truck bed on Kansas highway, sent to hospital
PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Louisiana man was sent to the hospital after he was blown out of the bed of a truck with a canoe he was attempting to hold down along a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct....
WIBW
Driver refuses hospital after semi-truck flips in south-central Kansas
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a semi-truck refused the hospital after his rig flipped along the Interstate in south-central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 70.6 on southbound I-35 near the Butler Co. Kansas Turnpike Authority Plaza 71 southbound exit ramp with reports of an injury accident.
Parsons Police Department steps up its nighttime patrols
The Parsons Police Department has recently seen an increase in overnight calls for suspicious activity.
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville PD Extra Vigilant Regarding Seat Belt Use
The Coffeyville Police Department has announced via their Facebook page that they will be extra vigilant when patrolling, especially around schools this week in hopes that everyone in every vehicle wears seat belts. This week is Seat Belt Enforcement Week and the CPD says that seat belts reduce serious crash-related injuries and deaths by about half.
Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
KVOE
Lansing Prison escapee with prior convictions in Lyon, Greenwood counties captured without incident
A man who escaped from the state’s minimum-security prison in Lansing over the weekend has been captured. Joshua Renfro was placed on escape status after “walking away” from the Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday. He was captured without incident Monday. Renfro is serving a 30-month sentence for...
kggfradio.com
Zionyah Wade,
Infant daughter, Zionyah Wade, 2 ½ months old, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center in Coffeyville, Kansas. FKHS Head Football Coach Deonta Wade and wife, Mrs. Megan Wade, the FKHS Attendance Secretary, welcomed their baby girl, Zionyah Sarai Wade into the world on July 26, 2022, as the newest addition to the Wade Family. She was growing stronger each day, gaining strength at holding her head up and movements to sit up more, even attempts at holding onto her bottle. Zionyah had begun to teeth, enjoyed shower time and most of all she loved to snuggle. Her parents referred to her as “the littlest-biggest Nado Football Fan” and was there to cheer on every game. She made a huge imprint on the lives and hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Gust of wind blows man out of truck near Parsons, Kan.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the passenger of a truck was ejected from his vehicle after being struck by a large gust of wind.
fourstateshomepage.com
Crawford County program impacting neighborhood safety
New program called S.T.O.P. is focused on crime prevention and crime solving. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A program started by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is becoming more popular throughout many neighborhoods. The program is called S.T.O.P. (Shared Technology on Patrol) and is a partnership between law enforcement and citizens living in Crawford County. The focus of this partnership is on crime prevention and solving. The S.T.O.P. initiative is aimed at deterring, apprehending and convicting criminals by utilizing key video evidence captured by residential and/or business security cameras during the process of a crime.
Kansas man, 73, dies after being struck by driver-less tractor, Highway Patrol says
The man was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis where he later died.
