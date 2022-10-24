ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, KS

Comments / 1

Related
kggfradio.com

CCC Announces Coffman Family Healthcare Scholarship

The Coffeyville Community College Foundation announces a new healthcare scholarship. The scholarship is being endowed by the Monte and Amber Coffman family. This annual scholarship will be presented to an incoming freshman pursuing a career in healthcare. Priority will be given to Field Kindley High School graduates with a 3.0 GPA.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
kggfradio.com

Stack at Power Plant to be Painted

The large smokestack at the Coffeyville Municipal Light and Power Plant will eventually get a new coat of paint. The Coffeyville City Commission gave approval for an internal and external drone inspection to take a look at the condition of the stack and recommend any repairs if needed. Electric Generation Superintendent Tony Lawson explains the process.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
kggfradio.com

New KDOT Grants Issued in Wilson County

The Wilson County commission board announced the issuing of two additional KDOT grants. The decision was shared at the weekly Wilson County commission meeting on Wednesday. Following a brief synopsis by county coordinator Kris Marple, grants were issued to both Ford county, as well as Coordinated Transit District #10. The grants were ruled in favor by county commissioners Jerry Scott, Andrew Miller, and Casey Lair.
WILSON COUNTY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Jobs Impacted at Phillips 66 in Bartlesville

"Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings. Part of this effort includes designing an organization that can quickly adapt to market and industry fluctuations and that allows us to sustain the cost improvements over the long term.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kggfradio.com

New Position opening in the County office

A new position is opening up in the Montgomery County Commissioner's office, it was announced at the weekly commissioner meeting on Monday. The county will be searching for a new Financial Officer in Montgomery County to help with the balancing and maintaining of the total budget. A few of the...
kggfradio.com

Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted

The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
kggfradio.com

Black Powder Squirrel Hunt Competition In Peru

A black powder squirrel hunt hosted by 3 River Muzzleloaders will pit teams of 3 hunters against the wiley, bushy-tailed rodents. Sign in before 8 am on Saturday, November 5 at E Peru Ave. in Peru, Kansas. There is a $25 buy-in per team with 50% payback for the 1st...
PERU, KS
WIBW

Driver refuses hospital after semi-truck flips in south-central Kansas

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a semi-truck refused the hospital after his rig flipped along the Interstate in south-central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 70.6 on southbound I-35 near the Butler Co. Kansas Turnpike Authority Plaza 71 southbound exit ramp with reports of an injury accident.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville PD Extra Vigilant Regarding Seat Belt Use

The Coffeyville Police Department has announced via their Facebook page that they will be extra vigilant when patrolling, especially around schools this week in hopes that everyone in every vehicle wears seat belts. This week is Seat Belt Enforcement Week and the CPD says that seat belts reduce serious crash-related injuries and deaths by about half.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KSN News

Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
CHEROKEE, KS
kggfradio.com

Zionyah Wade,

Infant daughter, Zionyah Wade, 2 ½ months old, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center in Coffeyville, Kansas. FKHS Head Football Coach Deonta Wade and wife, Mrs. Megan Wade, the FKHS Attendance Secretary, welcomed their baby girl, Zionyah Sarai Wade into the world on July 26, 2022, as the newest addition to the Wade Family. She was growing stronger each day, gaining strength at holding her head up and movements to sit up more, even attempts at holding onto her bottle. Zionyah had begun to teeth, enjoyed shower time and most of all she loved to snuggle. Her parents referred to her as “the littlest-biggest Nado Football Fan” and was there to cheer on every game. She made a huge imprint on the lives and hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Crawford County program impacting neighborhood safety

New program called S.T.O.P. is focused on crime prevention and crime solving. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A program started by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is becoming more popular throughout many neighborhoods. The program is called S.T.O.P. (Shared Technology on Patrol) and is a partnership between law enforcement and citizens living in Crawford County. The focus of this partnership is on crime prevention and solving. The S.T.O.P. initiative is aimed at deterring, apprehending and convicting criminals by utilizing key video evidence captured by residential and/or business security cameras during the process of a crime.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy