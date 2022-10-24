Infant daughter, Zionyah Wade, 2 ½ months old, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center in Coffeyville, Kansas. FKHS Head Football Coach Deonta Wade and wife, Mrs. Megan Wade, the FKHS Attendance Secretary, welcomed their baby girl, Zionyah Sarai Wade into the world on July 26, 2022, as the newest addition to the Wade Family. She was growing stronger each day, gaining strength at holding her head up and movements to sit up more, even attempts at holding onto her bottle. Zionyah had begun to teeth, enjoyed shower time and most of all she loved to snuggle. Her parents referred to her as “the littlest-biggest Nado Football Fan” and was there to cheer on every game. She made a huge imprint on the lives and hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

COFFEYVILLE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO