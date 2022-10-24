Read full article on original website
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool: Reds in rampant form in Amsterdam as three goals in just nine minutes either side of half-time from Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott book Champions League last-16 spot
For Liverpool, now, the immediate objective seems clear. For all the trauma of the opening to their season at home and in Europe, some kind of respectability and calm is in sight. After a strange night in Amsterdam, where they were outplayed for half an hour before scoring three goals...
CBS Sports
Aston Villa hire Unai Emery: Former PSG, Arsenal boss tasked with replacing Steven Gerrard
Less than a week after moving on from Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa have announced that Unai Emery will be the club's next head coach. After deciding not to head to Newcastle United last year while Villarreal were in the knockout stages of Champions League, Emery didn't turn down another chance to return to the Premier League after a spell with Arsenal from 2018-2019. He leaves Villarreal as Villa paid a €6 million release clause for his signature.
BBC
Borussia Dortmund v Man City: Pick of the stats
Borussia Dortmund have won just one of their five Champions League matches against Manchester City - a 1-0 home win in the 2012-13 group stage. Manchester City have won their past three Champions League games against Dortmund - all of them 2-1. No side has ever beaten another by the same score in four consecutive games in the competition.
Watch: Mohamed Salah's Delightful Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Against Ajax - UEFA Champions League
Liverpool take the lead after Ajax's wonderful start to tonight's Champions League match. The home side came out needing to win and tried everything in the first 20 minutes to do so. Two great chances fell to Steven Berghuis and Dusan Tadic but both failed to find the net despite it being easier to ...
Pep Guardiola worried about Man City’s ‘penalty problem’
Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City have a penalty problem after Riyad Mahrez missed from the spot in a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night. Mahrez’s miss was was his third in four attempts. The Algerian also had a penalty saved in City’s previous Champions League tie earlier this month when they were held 0-0 in Copenhagen. It put City’s record under Guardiola at 25 failures from 80 penalties, a converstaion rate of 69 per cent – a poor return given the typical Premier League conversion rate is around 80 per cent. Erling Haaland has scored twice from...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Gundogan, Neves, Ronaldo, Guimaraes, Milinkovic-Savic, Kovacic
Paris St-Germain want to extend Lionel Messi's contract by an additional 12 months. The 35-year-old Argentina forward's current deal is set to expire in June 2023. (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) Bayern Munich are considering a move for Manchester City's 32-year-old Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan next summer. (90min)
BBC
Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
Who is Germany’s first-choice penalty taker at the World Cup?
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan has scored five penalties for his country
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups for Champions League fixture tonight
Bayern Munich travel to Barcelona with the Catalan giants poised to exit the Champions League at the group stage. Financial turmoil could follow with Barcelona pinning their hopes on a European run after heavy investment last summer.Xavi’s men will not be able to catch Inter Milan, should they hold onto their lead over Viktoria Plzen, after the Catalan giants failed to beat the Italians in a thrilling 3-3 draw last time out at the Nou Camp.The Nerazzurri have kept their nerve with a sizable lead at the San Siro, which will spark a sombre mood at the Nou...
Manchester City Fan, Oasis's Liam Gallagher Takes Shot At Liverpool FC
The former Oasis front man has taken aim at Liverpool before on Social Media but many believe his latest tweet has gone too far!
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City
It’s Matchday 5 in the UEFA Champions League and Manchester City are in Germany to take on Borussia Dortmund. The visitors came out ahead when these two teams last met and have secured a spot in the Round of 16. For their part, Dortmund would all but lock up a knockout round place with a draw in either of their last two matches. Here’s a look at how I see Pep Guardiola lining up the lads at the Westfalenstadion. Spoiler: Ederson will get the start in goal.
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Ronaldo, Guimaraes, Dumfries, Bellingham, Hojbjerg, Skriniar
Napoli have been linked with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, but the director Cristiano Giuntoli has ruled out signing the Portugal international. (DAZN via Talksport) Liverpool are the latest side to be linked with Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes but face competition from Chelsea and Real Madrid, unless Newcastle United...
Yardbarker
Limp Barcelona cap off dire night with defeat to Bayern Munich
Barcelona were already knocked out of the Champions League when they took to the pitch against Bayern Munich, due to Inter’s victory over Viktoria Plzen earlier on. There might have been pride or a performance to salvage, but the sensation by the end was of a team entirely adrift.
ESPN
Chelsea hit eight past Vllaznia with four Sam Kerr goals; PSG, Real Madrid draw
Sam Kerr starred for Chelsea, scoring four goals as the WSL title holders emphatically bested their Albanian counterparts Vllaznia 8-0 in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday. After opening the scoring inside the box on 10 minutes, Kerr doubled her tally after the half hour before Pernille Harder made...
Barcelona eliminated from UEFA Champions League at group stage
Barcelona have once again been knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage following Inter's win at home to Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday evening.
SB Nation
Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Anders Meincke of Fear the Wall
Six weeks ago, Manchester City played host to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, and we got the scoop on the Black & Yellow from Anders Meincke from Fear the Wall. Now City are headed for the return match at Westfalenstadion. Now we reconnect with Anders to see how Dortmund have fared since.
BBC
Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol: Pick of the stats
Manchester United have lost just one of their last 20 matches at Old Trafford in the Uefa Europa League (W15 D4), although that defeat did come in their opening group game against Real Sociedad. United have only once before lost two home group stage games in a single campaign – in the 1996-97 Champions League.
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League predictions, picking the 16 teams to advance: Shakhtar squeak through, Atleti go home
The business end of the Champions League group stages is well and truly upon us with just two rounds of games left, and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. What better time, then, to predict exactly how everything will shake out. Who will be the 16 teams fighting to be in Istanbul come June and which sides will gatecrash the Europa League? Let's find out:
Yardbarker
Erik Ten Hag Set For Face To Face Talks With Cristiano Ronaldo On Tuesday
Cristiano Ronaldo has been excluded from the first team squad at Manchester United since he refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last Wednesday. The Portuguese striker missed United’s game against Chelsea on Saturday and was forced to watch his side draw 1-1 from afar. Ronaldo is set to return to Carrington on Tuesday morning to talk to his manager.
theScore
Unai Emery leaves Villarreal to become Aston Villa head coach
Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery was named the new Aston Villa head coach Monday. The Spaniard terminated his contract with La Liga's Villarreal to succeed Steven Gerrard in the West Midlands. He will officially take control of the struggling Premier League outfit when his work permit clears on Nov. 1.
