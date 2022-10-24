Read full article on original website
The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Wedding Updates and Thoughtful Gift Picks
Aaron Clancy Decided to Give Genevieve Parisi a Shot on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: “Why Not?”
As Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 gets underway on ABC, returning cast member Aaron Clancy is setting the record straight about his interactions with costar Genevieve Parisi. To hear him tell it, he and Genevieve were “completely platonic” after she got the boot from The Bachelor Season 26, despite another contestant’s accusations to the contrary. But Aaron did set his sights on Genevieve when he got to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, he said.
Serena Pitt Reveals How She and Joe Amabile Knew They’d Last After ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Plans for 2023 Wedding
Bachelor Nation couples may come and go, but Serena Pitt has always been confident that she and Joe Amabile are going to make it down the aisle — and now she’s ready to officially start wedding planning. “I think we did always know we were gonna get here. I think the most crucial time is […]
Lace Morris and Grant Kemp’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Engagement to Post-Split Digs
As Lace Morris gears up for her second shot at love in Mexico, Us Weekly is looking back at her ups and downs with ex-fiancé Grant Kemp. Bachelor Nation may remember Lace, who originally appeared on Ben Higgins’ season, and Grant, who competed for Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, falling fast on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2016. After getting matching “Grace” tattoos, the pair got engaged during the finale.
Do Bachelor in Paradise’s Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo Get Engaged? Season 8 Spoilers
Meant to be? Bachelor in Paradise stars Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo have been sparking romance speculation even before season 8 premiered on Tuesday, September 27. Keep reading to see engagement spoilers, if they're still together and more! Do Victoria...
'Bachelor in Paradise': Tyler Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Go to the Boom Boom Room With Shanae (Exclusive)
Tyler and Shanae were never going to end up in the Boom Boom Room. ET spoke with one of Bachelor in Paradise's latest arrivals and he revealed why he didn't want to pursue something more with Shanae after their date. On Tuesday night's episode, Tyler was one of five new...
Are ‘Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Back Together? Dating Details After Tino Split
Rekindled? Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia got asked out on a date by her runner-up, Aven Jones, following her split from fiancé Tino Franco. Keep reading to see what’s going on between the season 19 exes! Did Rachel Recchia and...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Victoria Fuller Cheating Rumors From Reality Steve, Explained
'Bachelor in Paradise' fans rooting for Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo may not want to read these rumors. Here's what's going on.
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Is ‘Gone’ – Kathryn Edwards Calls Her a ‘Caricature’ and Fury Is From ‘Housewives’ Not Mom’s Death
Former 'RHOBH' friend Kathryn Edwards says she no longer recognizes Lisa Rinna and said she's become a 'caricature' of herself.
Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio
A couple since the first day they met on the beach in Mexico, Michael Allio (from Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) and Sierra Jackson (from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor) broke up this past week on Bachelor in Paradise. Many viewers were shocked, since they seemed to get along so well, but Michael said he felt […] The post Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio appeared first on Reality Tea.
Are ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Kira and Romeo Still Together? Everything We Know
Kira Mengistu may have made a surprise return to the beach on Bachelor in Paradise in hopes of turning Jacob Rapini’s head — but it was ultimately her ex-Harvard classmate, Romeo Alexander, she...
Lisa Rinna Backtracks After Saying She’s Friends With Kendall Kenner On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Instead of “owning it,” Lisa Rinna is finding herself in a serious backpedal. After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills villain claimed to be friends with Kendall Jenner, she’s revising that statement. On the infamous cast trip to Aspen, Rinna set off Kathy Hilton by opting to order The Kardashians star’s 818 tequila, instead of […] The post Lisa Rinna Backtracks After Saying She’s Friends With Kendall Kenner On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Bachelor in Paradise’s Danielle Maltby: 6 Things to Know About the Nurse, Her Late Fiance and More
Ready for round two? Danielle Maltby is heading back to Bachelor in Paradise for a second time after competing in 2017 — and this time she’s hoping to find her forever love. Bachelor Nation was introduced to the 37-year-old in 2017 when she was a contestant on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. During her […]
Salley Carson Says She’d Sue Bachelor In Paradise If She Could
Bachelor in Paradise has been having a lot of fun with Salley Carson‘s suitcase. So far we have seen Salley’s suitcase in various places around the resort, including on the beach and floating in the pool (nestled safely in a life ring, of course). But where (and who) is Salley? The Saga of Salley began in […] The post Salley Carson Says She’d Sue Bachelor In Paradise If She Could appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Go Instagram Official Again
Watch: Peter Weber Sets the Record Straight About Kelley Flanagan. This is a grand slam for Bachelor Nation. After rekindling their romance in recent months, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan went Instagram official on Oct. 14. To debut their relationship's hard launch, the former Bachelor star shared a photo of the two at a baseball game at the Yankee Stadium in New York.
2 Women Return to 'Bachelor in Paradise' — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships
This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach."
Christina Hall Shares Photos from Son's Emotional Reunion with Siblings After a 'Week Away'
Christina Hall showed that her kids miss each other when they're apart in a sweet moment shared on her Instagram Story Christina Hall loves the sweet bond between her children. The mom of three shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram Story this weekend as son Brayden James, 7, returned home after being away at camp for a week. In one of the sweet photos, Brayden hugs older sister Taylor Reese, 12 — both of whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — tight upon his return. The...
90 Day Fiance’s Josh Weinstein’s Net Worth Is High! Find Out How Natalie Mordovtseva’s Man Makes Money
A hustler! 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva was smitten with Josh Weinstein when she met him on season 2 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. Josh, a successful businessman, had all the qualities Natalie was looking for in a man following her split from estranged husband Mike Youngquist — but how much is his net worth and how does he make money? Keep scrolling below to find out!
Tristan Thompson ‘Wants to Be Part’ of His and Khloe Kardashian’s Son’s Life: He’s a ‘Loving Dad’
Working on their new normal. After welcoming baby No. 2 earlier this year, Tristan Thompson is focused on helping Khloé Kardashian raise their children, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to...
Tino Franco on Joining ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: ‘We’ll Kind of See’
Will Tino Franco join 'Bachelor in Paradise' in the future? Here's what he said about potentially joining the cast during his interview with Nick Viall.
