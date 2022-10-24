Margaret “Ann” Shaw, a child of God, passed away at 9:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis from complications due to a stroke. She had Bill, her sister Cathy, and brother Tom by her side. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 26 at the Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Morton. Memorials will be directed to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children and Sharing and Caring Hands in Minneapolis. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

REDWOOD FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO