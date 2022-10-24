Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
What is a Fair Farm Rental Agreement?
Landlords, Farmers, Agri-Business Professionals should make plans to attend one of the informative in-person meetings being held across Minnesota in November, December. These free meetings are being provided by the University of Minnesota Extension. Farmland rental rates are the largest input cost the farmer has. Determining a fair farm rent...
myklgr.com
Hwy 71 Olivia resurfacing project is complete
The U.S. Hwy 71 resurfacing project in Olivia has been completed. Hwy 71 was resurfaced from just south of Viking Drive to the U.S. Hwy 212 intersection in Olivia. Sidewalks, pedestrian ramps, and adjacent driveways were upgraded to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards. New sidewalk was added at certain locations along the corridor to connect with existing sidewalk.
myklgr.com
Redwood Falls man injured delivering medications for pharmacy
A Redwood Falls man was injured last Friday while driving around town delivering medications for a pharmacy. According to the Redwood Falls Police Department, on Oct. 21, Craig Lang, age 65, was delivering medications for Sward Kemp pharmacy to 602 West River Street. Lange pulled into the driveway and thought he had put the vehicle into park as he exited. The vehicle, in reverse, rolled over Lange’s ankle and foot before striking a truck in the driveway of another home.
myklgr.com
John C. Toomey
John C. Toomey age 95, of Mesa, Arizona formerly of Sleepy Eye, MN died on October 11, 2022, at his home in Arizona. Private Family Service will be held at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel, on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Public Visitation will be on Saturday from Noon...
myklgr.com
Morton woman sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses
A Morton woman, Joan Rae Pendleton, age 23, was sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses that occurred during a stop at a Redwood Falls business. According to court documents, on Aug. 15, 2019, the Redwood Falls Police Department received a report of a Pendleton passed out in a vehicle at one of the car washes in Redwood Falls. Dispatch advised officers she already had an active apprehension and detention order for her arrest.
myklgr.com
Belgrade woman dies after ATV crash in Kandiyohi County Tuesday
According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:33 p.m., dispatch received a report of an ATV crash with injuries near 40th Street NE. Arriving at the scene, deputies learned a neighbor had located 65 year old Cynthia Guse Fester of rural Belgrade laying alongside the road with life-threatening injuries.
myklgr.com
Stephen James Sullivan
He was born on December 1, 1942 in Birch Cooley Township to Benedict Dennis Sullivan and Marie Wilhelmina Eisenbarth. He was number 4 of 15 children. Steve attended school in Morton, MN. He later went on to tech school in St. Paul. On July 10, 1965, he married the love of his life, Jean Nelson at St. Andrew’s in Fairfax, MN. The couple lived in Redwood Falls, MN, Massachusetts, California, Illinois, and landed in Rochester, MN, where they resided for 38 years. He worked his entire career as a field engineer for Digital, Compaq, and HP.
myklgr.com
Joan Remiger
Mass of Christian Burial for Joan Remiger, 89, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Wabasso, will be Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Wabasso. A livestream and recording of the service will be available at www.lowafc.org. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery, and a luncheon at the church will follow to honor Joan’s memory.
myklgr.com
Margaret “Ann” Shaw
Margaret “Ann” Shaw, a child of God, passed away at 9:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis from complications due to a stroke. She had Bill, her sister Cathy, and brother Tom by her side. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 26 at the Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Morton. Memorials will be directed to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children and Sharing and Caring Hands in Minneapolis. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
myklgr.com
Ruth Steffl
Ruth Steffl age 85, of Sleepy Eye, MN died on October 20, 2022, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye after a long struggle with dementia. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 8 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye and will continue on Friday from 9:30 until 10:30 am at the North Entrance of the church. There will be a prayer service at 4pm to start the visitation on Thursday at the funeral home.
myklgr.com
Doris Mattson
Doris Mattson, age 89, of Olivia died Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Bethesda Heritage in Willmar. Funeral services will be Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Bird Island with Pastor Dan Croonquist officiating. Burial will be in the Bird Island City Cemetery. Visitation is for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia, MN.
Comments / 0