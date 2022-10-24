Read full article on original website
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
The Two Michigan Cases That Fueled The ‘Tainted Treat’ Myth
Two Michigan cases of candy poisoning at Halloween wound up being not as true as originally portrayed, and helped perpetuate the myth of tampered treats. The Myth Of Treats Being Tampered With Goes Back To The Industrial Revolution. The longstanding, but relatively false, idea that every Halloween children were dropping...
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
Homeowner wants guard rail fixed in front of her house in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – A woman who lives in a Pontiac house says a damaged guard rail in front of her home is no way to live. The guard rail shows how dangerous the area can be because of an accident. The homeowner wants the city to do something about...
Look Inside This Abandoned Medical Clinic In Detroit
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This is a Michigan find, you probably won't stumble onto, more than once. It's as if the staff left everything in its place, awaiting the next curious traveler.
The Hidden, Mystical Stonehenge-Type Sunken Garden in Fenton, Michigan
To get to this place out in the woods just south of Fenton, go down White Lake Road, east past the Tyrone Memory Gardens, pass the kneeling statue, down a dirt road, and over an old wooden bridge. It sits along Runyan Creek behind the Sunken Garden Cemetery and next to the Colwell Cemetery in upper Livingston County.
Tasty Tuesday: Westland Family Dining
WESTLAND, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Westland Family Dining and the yummy breakfast, lunch and dinner options they’re serving up. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Westland Family Dining is located off of Ford...
Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good
Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
Have You Seen This Hidden Bar in the Tiny Town of Port Sanilac?
Personally, my favorite kind of bar is one that's not well-known. Or, a dive bar. Give me a hole-in-the-wall kind of place with the same 10 people sitting around the bar every night and I'll be happy. Those kinds of bars are always cozier in my opinion. It's why a...
Residents petition to slow down speedy drivers in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Nearly two weeks after 12-year-old Joseph Smith of Dearborn Heights was struck and killed while crossing the street, neighbors are pushing forward a petition that they believe can help save lives."They wanted to put flashing stop signs in the school areas and possibly speed bumps and just make drivers more aware that there are kids in the area," Dearborn mother Nicole Kreimes says.For Kreimes, it is hard to forget what happened to Joseph, a young boy who was no stranger to her son."This is my son's friend. They went to school together. They went...
Michigan high school football: Belleville under investigation for violation
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has opened an investigation into the football program at No. 1-ranked Belleville, the defending Division 1 state champion, the Free Press has learned. At the center of the investigation is head coach Jermain Crowell and his alleged involvement with possible multiple undue influence violations.
Novi High School sheltering in place after "concerning language" found in bathroom
NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Students at Novi High School were instructed to shelter in place after "concerning language" was found in a bathroom stall, school officials said on Wednesday."In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into Shelter In Place, which means the classrooms are locked and instruction continues," Superintendent Ben Mainka said in a statement.Mainka said students' backpacks and bags would be checked.
Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home
If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
2022 Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Event Cancelled
There will be no America's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing event at the Detroit Historical Museum this year. We just don’t have the staffing to host you. You can still enjoy the parade at the corner of Woodward and Kirby - just bring your own chairs and set them up on the sidewalk or gather on Legends Plaza and see how your hands measure up to Detroit’s legends!
Oakland County public golf courses closing soon as weather cools
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - If you're an avid golfer, you need to get your last swings of the year in at Oakland County's public courses by the end of next week. The Oakland County Parks and Recreation announced on Wednesday that its five public courses will close starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Novi High School under a Shelter-In-Place
In a statement to families, Superintendent Ben Mainka wrote: “…recently, administrators at NHS became aware of concerning language in a bathroom stall. In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into a Shelter-In-Place.”
Watch replay: Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
Click here to watch the gubernatorial debate live. The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. ...
Amazon ready to open Canton Township facility
A final certificate of occupancy has been issued for a local Amazon delivery building in Canton Township. It signals the opening of local Amazon operations this week. When Amazon decided to cut back plans for two local facilities this year, it already was deep into work on a third. The 183,000 square-foot delivery station in Canton Township was built on an empty field on Michigan Avenue between Beck and Denton Roads.
