Southington, CT

Man run over several times in parking lot of Southington adult entertainment club

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
Southington police headquarters Don Stacom/Hartford Courant/TNS

A man is in stable condition after he was run over multiple times in an adult entertainment club parking lot in Southington on Friday night, according to police.

The Southington Police Department responded to the parking lot of Hollywood Cabaret on Queen Street just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of a man lying on the pavement after being struck by a Honda Accord.

The victim had a “large open wound” in his lower left abdomen and severe injuries to both legs, police said. He was transported to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment. The victim was listed in stable condition on Monday, according to Southington Police Chief Keith Egan.

Investigations into the collision found that the victim was walking through the parking lot at the same time Jason Feldblum, 49, was entering the parking lot in a Honda Accord.

Feldblum allegedly turned into a parking space, running over the victim in the process. He then allegedly drove over the victim forward and backward several times before driving off the man.

Feldblum was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southington police at 860-621-0101.

Mike Mavredakis can be reached at mmavredakis@courant.com or via Twitter @MikeMavredakis .

Hartford, CT
