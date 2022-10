For the second straight weekend, the Morehead State football team had a chance to win on the game's final play, but Saturday the comeback fell short as the Eagles succumbed 40-35 to the Valparaiso Beacons on Homecoming at Jayne Stadium. The back-and-forth battle featured more than 1,000 combined total yards,...

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO