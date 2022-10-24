Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to perhaps the NFL's worst team Sunday. The loss to Carolina dropped the Bucs' record below .500 (3-4), marking the first time since 2002 that a Brady team has sat below that mark this late in the season. And while Brady himself threw for nearly 300 yards (290), the squad's offense was mediocre at best, managing just one field goal, punting six times and coughing the ball up twice.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO