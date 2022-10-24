ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’

The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters. Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Rex Ryan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady, Bucs

Rex Ryan has been around this league for a long time and seen plenty of good (and bad) football. On Monday's "Get Up" on ESPN, the former coach attempted to distill Tom Brady and the Bucs issues, coming back to one term: "old and slow." This team is old and...
FanSided

Buccaneers need to make legend an offer he can’t refuse

The Buccaneers are dying on offense with Byron Leftwich. They need to make a change, and the good news is they have an easy replacement option. The Buccaneers need to cut ties with Byron Leftwich as soon as humanly possible. If not tonight, tomorrow is the next-best option. There is...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
The Spun

Texans Have Released Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans said goodbye to wide receiver Tyler Johnson on Tuesday after just two appearances with the team. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Texans have waived former [Buccaneers] WR Tyler Johnson." Noting, "He was an intriguing waiver wire option during cut-down day." In two games as a Texan, Johnson...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Telling Response To Question About The Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2022 NFL season with Super Bowl aspirations. However, just seven weeks into the season, the Buccaneers are just fighting for a playoff spot right now. After an embarrassing 21-3 loss to the undermanned Carolina Panthers, the Buccaneers sit at 3-4 on the season. This...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Was Mike Evans' drop the reason behind Bucs' loss to Carolina?

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to perhaps the NFL's worst team Sunday. The loss to Carolina dropped the Bucs' record below .500 (3-4), marking the first time since 2002 that a Brady team has sat below that mark this late in the season. And while Brady himself threw for nearly 300 yards (290), the squad's offense was mediocre at best, managing just one field goal, punting six times and coughing the ball up twice.
TAMPA, FL

