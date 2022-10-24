Read full article on original website
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’
The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters. Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff...
Rex Ryan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady, Bucs
Rex Ryan has been around this league for a long time and seen plenty of good (and bad) football. On Monday's "Get Up" on ESPN, the former coach attempted to distill Tom Brady and the Bucs issues, coming back to one term: "old and slow." This team is old and...
Buccaneers need to make legend an offer he can’t refuse
The Buccaneers are dying on offense with Byron Leftwich. They need to make a change, and the good news is they have an easy replacement option. The Buccaneers need to cut ties with Byron Leftwich as soon as humanly possible. If not tonight, tomorrow is the next-best option. There is...
4 Panthers takeaways from Week 7 win vs. Buccaneers as D’Onta Foreman shines
As improbable as it may seem, the Carolina Panthers pulled off an upset to remember as they dismembered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 21-3, at home in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. This win put the Panthers in third place in the NFC South. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Panthers’ win in Week 7.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Warren Moon Says Rob Gronkowski Comeback Could Save Buccaneers' Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could save their season ... if Rob Gronkowski unretired?!. Warren Moon fully believes that -- with the Hall of Famer telling TMZ Sports he thinks the 3-4 Bucs could turn everything around if Gronk came back this year. Moon tells us he got the opinion based...
Texans Have Released Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver
The Houston Texans said goodbye to wide receiver Tyler Johnson on Tuesday after just two appearances with the team. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Texans have waived former [Buccaneers] WR Tyler Johnson." Noting, "He was an intriguing waiver wire option during cut-down day." In two games as a Texan, Johnson...
Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
Tom Brady Has Telling Response To Question About The Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2022 NFL season with Super Bowl aspirations. However, just seven weeks into the season, the Buccaneers are just fighting for a playoff spot right now. After an embarrassing 21-3 loss to the undermanned Carolina Panthers, the Buccaneers sit at 3-4 on the season. This...
Watch: Analyst thinks Buccaneers' Tom Brady could retire before 2022 season ends
This past Thursday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shrugged off a notion floated out there by multiple media personalities that he could re-enter the world of retirement before the 2022 NFL season ends. Following the 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers that dropped Tampa Bay to 3-4 on Sunday,...
Was Mike Evans' drop the reason behind Bucs' loss to Carolina?
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to perhaps the NFL's worst team Sunday. The loss to Carolina dropped the Bucs' record below .500 (3-4), marking the first time since 2002 that a Brady team has sat below that mark this late in the season. And while Brady himself threw for nearly 300 yards (290), the squad's offense was mediocre at best, managing just one field goal, punting six times and coughing the ball up twice.
