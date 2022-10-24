Read full article on original website
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
CBS Sports
NFL investigating officials after video appears to show them getting autograph from Mike Evans, per report
Two NFL officials may have found themselves in hot water due to their actions following the Carolina Panthers' 21-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 on Sunday. According to NFL Media, the league is reviewing an incident involving side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter.
CBS Sports
Texas A&M suspends three freshmen following locker room incident during South Carolina game, per report
Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended three freshmen members of the football program -- cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams -- as a result of a locker room incident last weekend vs. South Carolina, according to The Athletic. The details of the specific incident that led to the suspensions is unclear at this time. TexAgs was first to report the news of Texas A&M suspending the three players.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Quarterbacks: Play Tua Tagovailoa, Bench Aaron Rodgers and more
The byes weeks aren't as plentiful as Week 7 -- with only two teams on bye -- but it happens to be two of the best quarterbacks in football that we'll be without. Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will not play this week due to bye weeks for the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.
CBS Sports
Cowboys-Raiders trade grades: Dallas acquires Johnathan Hankins, bolstering DL depth, per report
The Cowboys boast one of the best defenses in the NFL. On Tuesday, they bolstered it, acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders in a swap of late-round draft picks, according to NFL Media. A 10th-year player with starting experience dating back to his days with the rival Giants, Hankins is playing out a one-year contract and figures to slot in as a potential starter in Dallas. He arrives along with a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2023 sixth-rounder, per reports.
CBS Sports
Three trades Steelers should make before NFL deadline: Deal Mitch Trubisky to the Colts and more
It's been three years since the Steelers pulled off one of the biggest trades in franchise history. After an 0-2 start and losing Ben Roethlisberger to a season-ending injury, the Steelers gave Miami a future first-round pick in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick, who then blossomed into a two-time All-Pro in Pittsburgh. The trade was an example of the Steelers' unyielding drive to build a championship roster, even during a season that appears to be lost.
CBS Sports
What's wrong with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense? Digging into their struggles after another poor outing
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have lost four of their past five games, and it's time we get to the bottom of why the legendary quarterback and reigning NFC South champions are cascading in a downward spiral. Of course, there's Brady's age and reportedly imminent divorce that very well could...
CBS Sports
Pete Carroll on surprising Seahawks leading the NFC West after Week 7: 'Who would have thunk it?'
With their 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Seattle Seahawks landed themselves the top spot in the NFC West. Head coach Pete Carroll said he had no clue the win gave them the division lead, but was naturally thrilled when he found out. After the game, Carroll said,...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: No. 1 RB following Robinson trade
Etienne is poised to lead the Jaguars backfield after the team dealt James Robinson (knee) to the Jets on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Etienne took on a majority share of the RBs reps for the Jaguars on Sunday against the Giants, earning 57 of 71 offensive snaps and 15 touches for 119 yards from scrimmage with one rushing TD versus Robinson's 12 snaps and zero touches (one target). Also in Week 7, the Jets lost rookie running back Breece Hall for the season due to a torn ACL, which paved the way for Monday's trade. With only JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner to contend with for reps, Etienne now features as Jacksonville's unquestioned top RB and perhaps best overall skill-position player.
CBS Sports
Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leaving Houston
Grugier-Hill will be cut by the Texans at his request, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. While it is unclear Grugier-Hill's reason to leave the team, a league source confirms this news. He's logged 40 tackles and one pass breakup through his six games with the Texans.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Brandon Jones: Set for MRI
Jones (knee) is set to have an MRI on Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. After exiting Sunday's victory over the Steelers early, Jones will receive additional imaging Monday to determine the severity of the knee injury he suffered in the contest. The safety appears likely to miss some game action moving forward, but more clarity will be provided to his status following the MRI. If Jones is forced to miss time, Eric Rowe and Clayton Fejedelem will likely see increased usage.
CBS Sports
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Giants' Evan Neal: Tests confirm MCL injury
Neal (knee) is believed to have suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain based on early tests, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Neal went down with a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Jaguars and it has now been reported to be an MCL sprain. The offensive tackle could be forced to miss some games moving forward, but his timetable has yet to be determined. Devery Hamilton could step into a starting role in Neal's absence.
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Narrowing gap to Montgomery
Herbert rushed the ball 12 times for 62 yards in Monday's 33-14 win over the Patriots. He added one reception for 25 yards and a touchdown. He earned only two touches fewer than David Montgomery, with both looking effective in Chicago's win. Herbert had two rushes that went for more than 10 yards, though his performance was highlighted by a 25-yard touchdown reception late in the first half. He remains the No. 2 option in the Bears backfield, though it appears the team may be willing to reward Herbert with a bigger workload.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Dealing with ankle sprain
Coach Mike Vrabel indicated that Tannehill (ankle) will probably be limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Tannehill -- who wasn't wearing a walking boot when he spoke to the media Wednesday -- noted that he has an ankle sprain and is improving as Sunday's game against the Texans approaches. While the veteran signal-caller appears to be trending in the right direction, if Tannehill ends up out or limited this weekend, Malik Willis would be next up for reps, with Logan Woodside being a potential practice squad elevation.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Officially out for season
Head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Tuesday that Adams (knee/quadriceps) won't return in the 2022 season, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. Carroll finally ruled Adams out for the season after dancing around the subject for more than a month following the safety's surgery to repair a torn quadriceps tendon in his right knee. Ryan Neal has taken over duties at strong safety in the meantime. Injuries have been a serious issue for Adams, who only played 24 games between the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Adams is on track to make it back for the 2023 campaign. He will immediately reclaim his starting role once he returns.
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Thomas (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Thomas made a brief appearance during the team stretch prior to the session, but he again isn't healthy enough to mix into drills. Fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) also is tending to an injury, leaving rookie Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the available wide receivers for quarterback Andy Dalton. Thomas' status should continue to be monitored, though, to get a sense of when he may be able to rejoin the Saints' receiving corps.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Sidelined Monday night
Wynn (shoulder) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against Chicago. Wynn was limited with a shoulder injury in each practice of Week 8 and will miss his first game of the season Monday. In his stead, expect 12th-year veteran Marcus Cannon to start at right tackle for New England.
