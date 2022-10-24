ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUASQ_0ikoJo6M00
Photo: Getty Images

Burgers are a popular food choice among many Americans, and you can find them almost anywhere you travel to. This classic cuisine is popularly enjoyed with cheese, bacon, and other garnishes such as onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and various condiments. Wether you prefer to enjoy a hearty burger at a fine dining establishment with truffle sauce, wagyu beef, and a side salad, or pick up a quick burger and fries from your favorite fast food joint in town, there is one restaurant in Ohio that serves this American delicacy better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best burger in all of Ohio is served at Flavor 91 Bistro located in Whitehall. Eat This Not That recommended trying the Ace Burger. What makes the Ace Burger so special you ask? This particular burger is created with only the freshest local ingredients including farmers market red onion, lettuce, and grass-fed beef.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best burger in the entire state :

"With a menu featuring fresh and local ingredients, Flavor 91 Bistro is the place to be for Whitehall dwellers. Juicy and flavorful, this burger could stand up to any competitor."

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Columbus

4 places to grab lunch for $10 or less in Columbus

If you're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered. Here are four tasty options for $10 or less:Tommy's DinerOn the menu: A Columbus staple since 1989, Tommy's serves a robust all-day breakfast menu along with sandwiches, gyros and burgers.Cost: Bacon or ham-and-cheese omelet ($9), roast beef, roasted turkey, and chicken breast entree ($10), club sandwich ($9.75), gyro ($9), angus burger ($9) or an old-fashioned burger ($6.75).Address: 914 W. Broad St.Hours: 6:30am-2:30pm daily. Photo courtesy of Tommy's DinerAracri PizzeriaOn the menu: Besides pizza, Aracri serves pasta dishes, subs, salads and stuffed pastries. Cost:...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for a joint that offers delicious baked goods?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're vegan, you should visit this bakery in the southwestern part of Ohio. Everything at Happy Chicks is dairy-free, egg-free, and artificial-dye-free, and is made with organic ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. And even if you're not vegan, you should check out Happy Chicks' baked goods, which many customers say vegans and non-vegans alike will enjoy. Check out their cupcakes, which come in flavors like yellow dragon (coconut yellow curry cake with almond icing), blueberry lemon, chocolate rose, vanilla lavender, and chocolate strawberry. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their empanadas and sandwiches. Customers highly recommend the breakfast sandwich, which consists of their homemade "buttermilk" biscuits with spinach frittata, vegan cheese, and greens.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area

Photo by Jennifer_Sharp from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints. If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is coming to Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stores in Ohio will soon be selling a drink that is available in less than a dozen other states. The beverage company announced on Wednesday that after requests from drinkers, “Hard MTN Dew” will be available for purchase in Ohio. The alcoholic version of...
OHIO STATE
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Buck City Sammies Coming to East Market; Punk Pigs Closes

A fast-casual Afghan restaurant has replaced Couscous House at 1611 Morse Road. 614 Kabob offers a menu of build-your-own plates, featuring marinated beef, lamb and chicken kebabs along with rice, couscous, hummus and a variety of veggies to choose from. Buck City Sammies, which launched this year as a food...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Business “popping” for Bucyrus couple, one kernel at a time

BUCYRUS–Business is “popping” for a Bucyrus couple who have made a sweet and salty snack a household name in Crawford County and beyond. Sweet Thangs! Kettle Corn, which is owned by Bucyrus natives Lee Ann Grau and Jeremy Ray, is a staple at the Colonel Crawford Fall Festival, Cruisin’ with the Cops Car Show, Lap Night in Bucyrus, and other community events throughout the year.
BUCYRUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville Downtown Halloween Contest Winners

Circleville – Downtown Circleville was buzzing during Tuesday nights Business trick or treat. The event had hundreds walking around the area, most in costume scooping up early Halloween candy. One vendor told Sciotopost that they had over 300 pieces of candy that they handed out one piece at a time and ran out early. The event was slated from 5 to 6 pm, but many were haunting early.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Crawford Hoying expands hotel portfolio with Whitestone Companies joint venture

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A week after announcing a boutique hotel project with Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, Crawford Hoying is expanding its hospitality portfolio yet again. The Dublin developer has entered into a joint venture with another local firm, Whitestone Capital – the capital investment division of Lewis Center-based Whitestone Companies, a real estate […]
DUBLIN, OH
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Columbus

1,275 × 960 pixels, file size: 413 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg. Columbus, Ohio, draws visitors frequently from all over the United States. The main reason is that it has excellent museums and a vast amount of art. It also houses the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While it seems to be a fun vacation, a few people always wonder if it could be a spooky location. There are some areas around and in Columbus that may give you a thrill.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus Area

If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're on the west side, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. People love their wings, which you can dip in sauces like buffalo, teriyaki, garlic BBQ, lemon pepper, and/or sweet BBQ. They also have delicious tenders, boneless chicken, gizzards, and livers. If you have room for dessert, try some of the sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or Oreo cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

(Photo Dump) Circleville Downtown Business Trick or Treat

Circleville – Downtown Circleville was buzzing during Tuesday nights Business trick or treat. The event had hundreds walking around the area, most in costume scooping up early Halloween candy. One vendor told Sciotopost that they had over 300 pieces of candy that they handed out one piece at a time and ran out early. The event was slated from 5 to 6 pm, but many were haunting early.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

183K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy