Colorado State

Chick- Fil -A Testing Out New Menu Item In Georgia

If you thought Chick-fil-A's menu couldn't possibly get better, then you are in for a pleasant surprise. Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new menu item in Georgia, and it is only available for a limited time at one location near Atlanta. According to WSB-TV the popular restaurant chain is adding bone-in chicken wings to the menu at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge for three months, and three months only. If the menu item is a success, there is a possibility of keeping it on the menu at various locations throughout the country that feature an exclusive "Little Blue Menu."
Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants

If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Louisiana

Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
Here's The Most Haunted Restaurant In Washington

It's one thing to visit a haunted house or visit a spooky site. It's another thing to eat somewhere with a disembodied guest looming around. For some people, it could be exciting to have a meal at eateries known for hosting paranormal or supernatural occurrences. For those wanting thrills and...
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In South Carolina

Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
Lawrenceville Home Called "Best Haunt" in Georgia

This house is incredibly creepy and supposedly one of the best display in Georgia for Halloween. It's a literal haunted house. Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud spend months turning their rather normal home into a slasher scene. They live in Lawrenceville and create a unique a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor."
RTD bus crash at Broadway & Colfax under investigation

An RTD bus was involved in an accident overnight on Colfax Avenue in downtown Denver. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection with Broadway near the state Capitol.The bus was damaged in the crash. Its windshield was knocked out. At least one other vehicle was also damaged.So far it's not clear what led to the crash. It's also unknown if there are any injuries.
Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?

Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
Woman shot, killed in Aurora shopping center parking lot

Aurora Police arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old woman in a parking lot early Friday morning. Police responded to the shooting in a back parking lot behind 6360 South Parker Road at 2:25 a.m. Friday. That's the Arapahoe Crossings shopping center off Parker Road and Arapahoe Road near the Regis High School campus. According to a police report, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Thoren...
