Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
Little Man Ice Cream employee being evaluated after disappearance
An employee from the popular Denver ice cream shop, Little Man Ice Cream, was reported missing Monday, but Denver police said he has been found and is being evaluated.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
Colorado town named most ‘magical’ winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
1 seriously injured in Overland neighborhood shooting
Police are investigating an early morning shooting that caused serious injuries to one victim.
RTD bus crash at Broadway & Colfax under investigation
An RTD bus was involved in an accident overnight on Colfax Avenue in downtown Denver. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection with Broadway near the state Capitol.The bus was damaged in the crash. Its windshield was knocked out. At least one other vehicle was also damaged.So far it's not clear what led to the crash. It's also unknown if there are any injuries.
After California, Colorado could become the second state to stop subsidizing natural gas connections
The Sonders project in Fort Collins looks like any other Colorado housing development — at first. Concrete foundations sit next to newly paved roads stretching toward the foothills. Thrive Home Builders, the developer behind the project, has started to add wooden frames and roofs as it builds more than 200 single-family homes and townhouses.
A Once-Legendary Colorado Music Venue is Now a Gentlemen’s Club
Insurance won't cover damages after Grubhub driver crashed into woman's truck
The Grubhub app may be an easy way to get food delivered, but Contact Denver7 is exposing a growing concern about Grubhub drivers not being covered by insurance when it matters most.
I-25 reopens near 6th Avenue in Denver after 3 vehicle crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are back open after a crash on Friday morning.
Woman shot, killed in Aurora shopping center parking lot
Aurora Police arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old woman in a parking lot early Friday morning. Police responded to the shooting in a back parking lot behind 6360 South Parker Road at 2:25 a.m. Friday. That's the Arapahoe Crossings shopping center off Parker Road and Arapahoe Road near the Regis High School campus. According to a police report, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Thoren...
