Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
MSP: Fatal multivehicle crash under investigation in Howard County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multivehicle crash in Howard County. Shortly before 4:45 a.m., troopers responded to southbound Interstate 95 at Maryland Route 32 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash, according to Maryland State Police. A preliminary investigation revealed that as a Hyundai...
foxbaltimore.com
Armed driver fends off carjackers at Anne Arundel County Walmart, police say
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — Two armed men attempted to carjack a driver Sunday outside a Walmart in Hanover, Anne Arundel County police said. A similar incident happened a day earlier at the Annapolis mall. Police said two men approached the 42-year-old victim armed with handguns around 12:30 p.m. Sunday....
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested after argument lead to deadly shooting in East Baltimore, police said
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was arrested in connection to an East Baltimore homicide, police said. 43-year-old Keith Anderson was arrested after police believe he shot and killed 29-year-old Markeece Jordan after an argument in the 1900 block of Belair Road on June 22, 2022. Anderson was arrested on...
foxbaltimore.com
Columbia man found guilty after fight leads to deadly shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Columbia man was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man. 25-year-old Franck Herman Ngande was convicted by a Howard County Circuit Court jury of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a rifle having been convicted of a disqualifying crime.
foxbaltimore.com
Student found with loaded handgun at Baltimore high school, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student was arrested Tuesday after he was found carrying a loaded handgun at Forest Park High School in Northwest Baltimore, a police source said. This marks the fifth gun recovered from a Baltimore City public school this academic year. Sherry Christian, a spokeswoman for Baltimore...
foxbaltimore.com
Fatal Sparrows Point crash under investigation in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A crash that claimed the life of a man is under investigation in Baltimore County. According to police, at about 4 a.m. Sunday October 23, 2022, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound on an access road heading towards Wharf Road when it struck the bridge abutment at a high rate of speed.
foxbaltimore.com
Man admits himself to Annapolis hospital with gunshot wound
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A man who had been shot admitted himself to Anne Arundel Medical Center Sunday, Annapolis police said. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the hospital after being alerted by the staff there. The victim was shot in the lower torso. He told police that his girlfriend drove him to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee kid accused of killing Tim Reynolds rejects deal that carried 60-year term
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The squeegee kid accused of killing a Baltimore man near the Inner Harbor last summer rejected a plea deal that would have sent the 15-year-old to prison for 60 years, his lawyers said Monday. The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office offered Tavon Scott the deal in...
foxbaltimore.com
Man charged in fatal shooting in Southwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was arrested Friday after city police said he shot and killed someone earlier this month in Southwest Baltimore. The murder was recorded by security cameras, police said. Travis Avery Rogers, 35, faces charges of first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapon violations. Police...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore woman killed in early morning crash along Interstate 95 in Howard County
WATERLOO, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore woman was killed after a multicar crash along Interstate 95 near Maryland Route 100 in Howard County early Tuesday, the Maryland State Police said. Maryland state troopers said Alcira Garcia De Dubon, 50, was riding in the back seat of a 2008 Mazda...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore at the end of last week:. 26-year-old Walter Ferguson was killed on October 19, 2022, in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue. 40-year-old David Braxton was killed on October 21, 2022, in the 1000 block of...
foxbaltimore.com
Man injured in southeast Baltimore shooting Tuesday afternoon, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was injured in a shooting in the Washington Hill neighborhood of southeast Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 4:35 p.m., officers were sent to the 100 block of Anne Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a...
foxbaltimore.com
Police department touts new crime data, FOP president calls the numbers "deceiving"
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — During a public hearing at city hall Wednesday, the Baltimore City Police Department is touting crime data that shows robberies, burglaries, and carjacking are all on the decline. "As the commissioner says, we’re decreasing the increase," said a local law enforcement official, "Those are just some...
foxbaltimore.com
Lawmaker demands answers after multiple reports of fighting, aggression at Perry Hall HS
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A Maryland lawmaker demands answers from Baltimore County Public Schools after multiple reports of student fights and aggression inside Perry Hall High School. “I live in the community of Perry Hall High School and I’m hearing from parents and grandparents that they’re very concerned...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in the leg East Baltimore's Bayview section, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Monday afternoon in East Baltimore's Bayview section, city police said. Officers were called to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center around 1:30 p.m. after the 20-year-old man who had been shot in the leg admitted himself. His condition is described as serious. Detectives...
foxbaltimore.com
Students disciplined after bus stop beating as City prepares violence prevention pilot
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New video obtained by FOX45 News shows what appears to be a student getting beaten up at a bus stop about one mile away from Mervo High School in Baltimore; the violent video is another example of the problem facing City Schools and it comes as Mayor Brandon Scott and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement announced a pilot program to put violence interrupters in three different high schools.
foxbaltimore.com
Longtime crossing guard seriously injured after being struck by car in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An elementary school crossing guard was seriously injured Tuesday after she was struck by a speeding car in Northeast Baltimore, city police said. The Sinclair Lane Elementary School guard was hurt around 7:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane. She has been a crossing guard for 28 years.
foxbaltimore.com
Nearly a dozen shot, 3 victims killed as violence persists across Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in east Baltimore over the weekend. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers responded to the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in reference to a Shot Spotter alert around 10 p.m. Saturday. There, officers located the victim suffering from...
foxbaltimore.com
From violence to failures in leadership, Baltimore County School Board candidates weigh in
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — In less than two weeks, Baltimore County voters will head to the polls to choose their next school board members in what will be a crucial election for the future of the troubled school system. The next board will have some tough decisions to make....
foxbaltimore.com
City unveils program to mark unsafe vacants but why haven't they been doing so for years?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City quietly unveiled a new program Monday to mark unsafe vacant homes in an effort to keep first responders safe after the deaths of three Baltimore firefighters in January. Firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler, and Kenny Lacayo lost their lives after a vacant rowhome...
Comments / 0