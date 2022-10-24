ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans defense suffers utter collapse against Raiders

By Brian Barefield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dS6q7_0ikoDKAm00

LAS VEGAS – The Houston Texans defense has been rancid through six games this season, and that is putting it in PG-13 terms. If we get into the run defense, which we will, putrid will be added.

They were coming off the bye week that had positive vibes all around after Houston got their first victory of the season over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. The Texans watched all that positivity go out the door with a 38-20 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The score would indicate that the game was a blowout, but Houston had a lead until late in the first half when the Raiders scored a touchdown with less than a minute left to tie the game at 10.

After that, the wheels fell off the wagon as the Texans’ defense allowed two more touchdowns, and a late pick-six by quarterback Davis Mills sealed the victory for the Raiders.

For most of the game, Houston’s offense kept the score close and even took the lead heading into the fourth quarter. But the defense could not prevent Las Vegas from getting into the end zone.

Including the late touchdown in the first half, the Texans gave up three scoring drives to the Raiders, which averaged nine plays and 77.7 yards.

“In the second half, I think normally you look at those situations — we didn’t tackle well, and we had a couple of fits that didn’t have guys in their proper spot,” said Texans head coach Lovie Smith. “That’s normally when it comes down to when you give up big plays like that.”

Over the first six games, it seems as if the Texans’ defense is playing with nine players on the field while their opponents have 11. Houston is giving up 411.8 yards per game to opposing offenses, ranking them 31st in the league, right above the Detroit Lions.

When it comes to stopping the run, it seems more like a suggestion than a responsibility, as opposing running backs are averaging 164.7 rushing yards per contest.

On Sunday, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs methodically and surgically carved up the Texans’ run defense for 143 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged an astronomical 7.2 yards per carry.

“He has good vision and knows how to find the holes,” said Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes about Jacobs. “We have to do a better job of bringing all 11 bodies to the ball. We have to understand that it takes a group effort to take down a special back like that. Whenever you are playing someone like that on Sunday, that is how it has to be, all 11 hats flying around putting bodies on them.”

The performance by Jacobs is the beginning of a tough month for the Texans’ run defense. Their next three opponents consist of running backs who could potentially end the season winning the NFL Rushing Title in Titans’ Derrick Henry (536 yards-5 TDs), Eagles’ Miles Sanders (485 yards -4 TDs), and Giants Saquon Barkley (726 yards-4 TD’s).

Head coach Lovie Smith will have some long nights in his other role as defensive coordinator, preparing for those backs who are crucial to their team’s success, as they have a combined record of 16-3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears

Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Multiple Aggie football players suspended indefinitely

On Monday night, news broke that three Texas A&M players have been suspended by head coach Jimbo Fisher for reasons unknown as of now, as TexAgs owner Billy Liucci shared the news via Twitter after breaking the news through the TexAgs message boards. When it rains it pours. I've been told at least three and perhaps four A&M players have been suspended indefinitely by Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, all from the true freshman ranks. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) October 25, 2022 As of right now, the suspended players are listed as freshman offensive tackle PJ Williams, freshman cornerback Denver Harris, and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders trade veteran DT Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys

With the NFL trade deadline just a week away, teams are starting to make moves. The Raiders made their first trade of the week and it comes on the defensive side of the ball. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2023 sixth-round pick. The Raiders will also give a 2024 seventh-round pick in the deal.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Cowboys to activate LSU linebacker most said wouldn't play in '22

The Dallas Cowboys are making moves that could result in a top defense getting even better. On Tuesday, the club traded for mammoth nose tackle Johnathan Hankins, sending a sixth-round pick to the Raiders for the 340-pound behemoth and a future seventh. The biggest weakness on the NFC’s best scoring defense has been their inability to stop the run. Getting a true run-stuffer who eats space will help, but they’ll also need improved play from their linebacker group.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Who leaps up the board in latest 2-round projections?

We’re nearing the halfway point of football season, which means a clearer picture of the draft landscape at both levels of the game. In the college ranks, prospects are either boosting their stock with impressive performance over the first half of the year, or failing to live up to the preseason hype. In the pros, teams are already starting to collect at the bottom of the standings, and looking ahead to the offseason.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Problem with Peters? Parsons, Prescott performances picked apart

The Cowboys have added to their defensive ranks, beefing up their interior line via trade and supplementing their practice squad with a free agent signing who’s quite familiar to his coordinator. Those stories led the news Tuesday, even as the reviews from Sunday’s 24-6 over Detroit are still coming in. We’ve got more on how Dak Prescott really performed (not just how he looked) in his return, the backstory on what Dan Quinn told Micah Parsons following the Week 6 loss, and why it’s time to put the Ezekiel Elliott-versus-Tony Pollard debate to bed.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 Cowboys players to watch this weekend against the Bears

The Chicago Bears make their first trip down to Texas since 2016 when they get set to faceoff against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears are coming off a short, but good week after defeating the New England Patriots 33-14 in primetime on Monday night. The Cowboys, meanwhile, dismantled the Detroit Lions 24-6 behind a valiant defensive effort in quarterback Dak Prescott’s return to the field.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: No. 1 ranked 2024 prospect in Oregon commits to the Ducks

The Oregon Ducks just landed a massive commitment, getting their 2024 recruiting class off to a hot start. 4-star tight end A.J. Pugliano, the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Oregon, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday morning. Over the weekend, it was projected by multiple sources that he would be committing to the Ducks, and he didn’t waste much time doing so. As someone who grew up in Oregon, the Ducks have always been close to Pugliano’s heart, he told me earlier this year. “I grew up a Duck fan my whole life prior to my recruitment and all of that. I would go to a couple of Duck games a year because both of my parents graduated from Oregon,” Pugliano told me back in February after his visit to Eugene. “From a fan perspective, they’ve been my number one for as long as I can remember.” Pugliano is rated as the No. 5 tight end in the 2024 class, and the No. 91 overall player in the nation. A.J. Pugliano’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 OR TE Rivals 4 5.8 OR TE ESPN 3 79 OR TE On3 Recruiting 3 88 OR TE 247 Composite 4 0/9193 OR TE  Vitals Hometown Medford, Oregon Projected Position Tight End Height 6-foot-4 Weight 220 pounds Class 2024  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on August 4, 2021 Visited Oregon on January 30, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/AJ_Pugliano/status/158461348680969011211
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy