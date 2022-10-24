ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, MI

Two Muskegon Men Build Field of Dreams Halloween Display

As Halloween displays are getting bigger and bigger, so is the creativity at least from two men in Muskegon, Michigan, who may have built their own spooky field of dreams. I remember being a kid growing up in Southeast Michigan and while trick or treating you would see pumpkins on porches and the occasional corn stalks or bales of hay for Halloween decorations and that was about it.
MUSKEGON, MI
Woman, 70, dies in rear-end crash in Northern Michigan

AMBER TOWNSHIP, MI – A 70-year-old Shelby woman died after her vehicle was rear-ended Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, on U.S. 10 near Ludington, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to the scene west of Dennis Road in front of Watson’s Car Dealership, Mason County Press reports. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
LUDINGTON, MI
Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
WYANDOTTE, MI
Wyoming is Losing a Good One as City Manager Curtis Holt Retires

It's been more than two decades the Curtis Holt has been city manager of Wyoming, but he has announced now that he plans to retire, effective February 16 of 2023. WOOD TV reported Holt, who has an impressive background in public service and city management, has said this is the right time to leave and leaves the city in good hands and in a good place.
WYOMING, MI
