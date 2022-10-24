Read full article on original website
Lumber falls from truck in Michigan, killing driver
The Grandville Police Department says a trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed 51-year-old Levi Linton of Ontario, Canada.
Catch a Flight! 15 Unique Food and Drink Flights in West Michigan
Is there anything better than getting to try a little bit of everything?. I don't think so! I love a big menu at restaurants and my favorite meal would probably be just chowing down on a bunch of appetizers. So, food and drink flights are right up my alley. You...
WOW! Grand Rapids Is The 6th Most Beautiful City in Michigan
Grand Rapids has secured the sixth spot on Culture Trips' list of the most beautiful towns in Michigan. Since Grand Rapids is Beer City and has the ability to get to Lake Michigan in a short amount of time, we are top-notch!. With easy access to Lake Michigan's Gold Coast,...
So When Exactly Will They Be Finished ‘Fixing The Damn Roads’ This Fall?
One of the biggest campaign promises that current Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer made was the pledge to 'fix the damn roads'. A promise that a majority of Michigan was begging for as we swerved and dodged potholes on our daily commutes. But, that promise of fixing the roads comes with...
You’ll Need To Start Watching Where You Park Next Week In Grand Rapids
I need to talk to Mayor Rosalynn Bliss about getting a street named after me for all the money I've given the city over the years for parking tickets. If you don't want to be like me and throw away your hard-earned money then you need to pay attention. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 Seasonal Parking Restrictions are back in Grand Rapids.
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 28-30, 2022
This weekend is full of Halloween themed activities...from ghost tours to spooky car washes. There is also music, comedy, lights, and a parade. Runs Through Sunday, November 13, 2022 - John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids, MI. The popular, family-friendly, and interactive nighttime event, IllumiZoo is back for another year of...
Grand Rapids Has a Great Newly Renovated Dog Park for You and Your Dog
If you're a dog owner you know they need lots of exercise. That may mean running, walking, playing, with your dog. You know the old saying, a tired dog is a happy dog. But, okay, now I'm tired just thinking about all of that. So, if you haven't been doing this already, how about taking your dog to a Dog Park? Now you're talking about a good workout!
Two people & horse injured in Amish buggy crash in Michigan
The truck was unable to stop before hitting the buggy.
10 Helpful West Michigan Facebook Groups You Need To Join Now
Facebook has taken over my life recently. Recently, I have joined so many groups that my head is still spinning from all of the interactions and notifications. If you want to find your community, find a great place to eat or simply want to vent about what's going on in Grand Rapids or West Michigan, I have your solution.
What’s that off of Chicago Drive? West Michigan company has big plans
HUDSONVILLE, MI — If you’ve taken a trip on Chicago Drive to the Hudsonville area lately, you’ve probably seen a large-scale construction project in the works near Van Buren Street. That project, an expansion of West Michigan Beef Company, will be a 62,000-square-foot building when completed. West...
Morning Sun
Hometown grieves loss of 18-year-old CMU student who died in U.S.-127 crash
Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach
Park officials are asking visitors to not climb up and down the bluff because that will cause more damage and cause more erosion.
Two Muskegon Men Build Field of Dreams Halloween Display
As Halloween displays are getting bigger and bigger, so is the creativity at least from two men in Muskegon, Michigan, who may have built their own spooky field of dreams. I remember being a kid growing up in Southeast Michigan and while trick or treating you would see pumpkins on porches and the occasional corn stalks or bales of hay for Halloween decorations and that was about it.
GRPD: Man not cooperating in shooting investigation
Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday.
Woman, 70, dies in rear-end crash in Northern Michigan
AMBER TOWNSHIP, MI – A 70-year-old Shelby woman died after her vehicle was rear-ended Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, on U.S. 10 near Ludington, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to the scene west of Dennis Road in front of Watson’s Car Dealership, Mason County Press reports. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
Wyoming is Losing a Good One as City Manager Curtis Holt Retires
It's been more than two decades the Curtis Holt has been city manager of Wyoming, but he has announced now that he plans to retire, effective February 16 of 2023. WOOD TV reported Holt, who has an impressive background in public service and city management, has said this is the right time to leave and leaves the city in good hands and in a good place.
Man pleaded with Patrick Lyoya to ‘stand down,’ but said officer always had control before killing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man testified he told Patrick Lyoya to stop resisting police but said the officer, Christopher Schurr, maintained control during the violent encounter before he shot Lyoya in the back of the head. Wayne Butler, 41, who is Black, like Lyoya, said that based on...
Black motorist says Rockford police ‘quota’ for traffic stops led to arrest, assault
KENT COUNTY, MI – A requirement that Rockford police officers average two traffic stops a shift could have factored into the stop of a Black motorist who contends he was falsely arrested and assaulted, a judge said. Thurman King, 57, was stopped March 20, 2019, in his Rockford neighborhood...
