ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

ECDI gearing up for 1K trick-or-treaters at 2nd downtown Halloween event

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lyUp_0ikoBDvH00

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. is expecting that more than 1,000 Halloween trick-or-treaters to descend on downtown Elizabeth City Saturday seeking candy and treats from businesses.

ECDI sponsored trick-or-treating at downtown businesses for the first time last year and almost 1,000 kids took part.

ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said last year’s event far exceeded expectations. It was so busy that Malenfant said she spent most of the two hours helping downtown businesses resupply their candy.

“There were a lot of kids,” Malenfant said.

To be prepared for the mass of trick-or-treaters, Malenfant said ECDI is going to buy $300 worth of candy to help any business that may run low.

“If a business runs out, we can replenish their stash,” Malenfant said. “We will be prepared for the good numbers that we will see. I think it will be a great event with a great turnout.”

Malenfant told the ECDI board Thursday that 37 businesses had already signed up to give out candy; she expects that number to be over 40 by Saturday. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“That is big,” Malenfant said of the number of businesses participating.

Malenfant also announced that Elizabeth City is one of nine cities or towns in North Carolina that have been asked to participate in the state’s Year of the Trail initiative in 2023. ECDI and Visit Elizabeth City were both asked by Gov. Roy Cooper’s office to participate.

The Year of the Trail is part of Cooper’s “Home Town Strong” initiative that focuses on towns linked to trails in the state’s rural areas.

“The state has designated 2023 as the Year of the Trail in North Carolina,” Malenfant said. “We are one of nine communities in the state that they (state) want to work with to help promote the Year of Trail.”

Malenfant said ECDI and VEC will likely invite other local partners to participate in developing the trail. She said the partners could include Merchants Millpond State Park in Gates County, Camden County Tourism, Green Saves Green, local adventure providers and other businesses.

Malenfant said the trail will be highlighted June 2-4 to coincide with June’s First Friday ArtWalk.

“Part of what it means is to host some activities to highlight our outdoor biking, hiking, horseback riding trails and waterway trails as well as our cultural trails,” Malenfant said. “This will not just be Elizabeth City, we will be promoting regionally.”

VEC Executive Director Corrina Ruffuiex said “multiple” state entities are working on the project.

“It is a multi-prong effort,” she said.

Cooper’s ecotourism adviser Joe Miller told Malenfant and Ruffieux in an email that the state is interested in establishing Elizabeth City as an “adventure destination.”

“Our goal is to help communities nurture their potential to create a strong ecotourism economy based on their physical and cultural trails as well as an active downtown area,” Miller said in his email.

Malenfant said more details on creating the trail will finalized in the coming weeks.

The 2023 Year of the Trail initiative marks the 50th anniversary of the 1973 North Carolina Trails System Act, which created the state’s Trails Program.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 28-30

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum. Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for...
NORFOLK, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Four beach projects in Dare awarded funding

Eight coastal communities have been awarded a total of nearly $20.1 million for beach nourishment, artificial dunes and other projects to mitigate or remediate coastal storm damage to the ocean beaches and dune systems of the state. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources announced Tuesday...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WITN

OBX town sees 23 vehicle break-ins overnight

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - An Outer Banks town is looking for help finding a suspect and a person of interest after police say 23 vehicles were broken into over the course of one night. The Kill Devil Hills Police Department says on Tuesday between midnight and 5 a.m.,...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WAVY News 10

Edenton PD warns residents of phone scam

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The Edenton Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam that has been occurring in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Edenton Police Department, scammers are contacting residents claiming that they can either help pay bills or give reduced bill rates for town utilities and other home […]
EDENTON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Emergency Food & Shelter Award Notification

Dare County Department of Health and Human Services. Dare County has been chosen to receive $ 18,637 of Federal Emergency Food and Shelter funds awarded through the Department of Homeland Security. Under the terms of the grant from the national board, any non-profit, faith-based or local government agency that provides...
DARE COUNTY, NC
franchising.com

Chicken Salad Chick Signs Agreement in Virginia Beach

October 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // Virginia Beach, Va. - Chicken Salad Chick has announced the signing of a 6-unit development deal for Virginia Beach with an existing franchisee. Behind the agreement is current Chicken Salad Chick franchisee Melissa Holt, who opened the Hampton, Virginia location at 2850 Kilgore Avenue...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Norfolk's ties to 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow'

NORFOLK, Va. — "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" is a tale most of us are familiar with. It’s a Halloween staple thanks to its haunting atmosphere, the infamous antagonist the Headless Horseman, and the story’s protagonist - a local schoolmaster known as Ichabod Crane. Washington Irving’s classic...
NORFOLK, VA
NBC12

7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
NORFOLK, VA
QSR magazine

Chicken Salad Chick Inks 6-Unit Deal in Virginia Beach

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of a 6-unit development deal for Virginia Beach with an existing franchisee looking to build a multi-unit portfolio. This deal will add to the currently open and operating five locations across Virginia, with Chicken Salad Chick locations in Glen Allen, Mechanicsville, Christiansburg, Roanoke, and Hampton.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Bon Secours breaks ground on new hospital in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A box of dirt will be the foundation for a nearly 100,000 square-foot hospital in Suffolk. Leaders with Bon Secours and the City of Suffolk broke ground on the new Harbour View Hospital. It will bring enhanced health care to the communities of Northern Suffolk and...
SUFFOLK, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy