ECDI gearing up for 1K trick-or-treaters at 2nd downtown Halloween event

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. is expecting that more than 1,000 Halloween trick-or-treaters to descend on downtown Elizabeth City Saturday seeking candy and treats from businesses.

ECDI sponsored trick-or-treating at downtown businesses for the first time last year and almost 1,000 kids took part.

ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said last year’s event far exceeded expectations. It was so busy that Malenfant said she spent most of the two hours helping downtown businesses resupply their candy.

“There were a lot of kids,” Malenfant said.

To be prepared for the mass of trick-or-treaters, Malenfant said ECDI is going to buy $300 worth of candy to help any business that may run low.

“If a business runs out, we can replenish their stash,” Malenfant said. “We will be prepared for the good numbers that we will see. I think it will be a great event with a great turnout.”

Malenfant told the ECDI board Thursday that 37 businesses had already signed up to give out candy; she expects that number to be over 40 by Saturday. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“That is big,” Malenfant said of the number of businesses participating.

Malenfant also announced that Elizabeth City is one of nine cities or towns in North Carolina that have been asked to participate in the state’s Year of the Trail initiative in 2023. ECDI and Visit Elizabeth City were both asked by Gov. Roy Cooper’s office to participate.

The Year of the Trail is part of Cooper’s “Home Town Strong” initiative that focuses on towns linked to trails in the state’s rural areas.

“The state has designated 2023 as the Year of the Trail in North Carolina,” Malenfant said. “We are one of nine communities in the state that they (state) want to work with to help promote the Year of Trail.”

Malenfant said ECDI and VEC will likely invite other local partners to participate in developing the trail. She said the partners could include Merchants Millpond State Park in Gates County, Camden County Tourism, Green Saves Green, local adventure providers and other businesses.

Malenfant said the trail will be highlighted June 2-4 to coincide with June’s First Friday ArtWalk.

“Part of what it means is to host some activities to highlight our outdoor biking, hiking, horseback riding trails and waterway trails as well as our cultural trails,” Malenfant said. “This will not just be Elizabeth City, we will be promoting regionally.”

VEC Executive Director Corrina Ruffuiex said “multiple” state entities are working on the project.

“It is a multi-prong effort,” she said.

Cooper’s ecotourism adviser Joe Miller told Malenfant and Ruffieux in an email that the state is interested in establishing Elizabeth City as an “adventure destination.”

“Our goal is to help communities nurture their potential to create a strong ecotourism economy based on their physical and cultural trails as well as an active downtown area,” Miller said in his email.

Malenfant said more details on creating the trail will finalized in the coming weeks.

The 2023 Year of the Trail initiative marks the 50th anniversary of the 1973 North Carolina Trails System Act, which created the state’s Trails Program.