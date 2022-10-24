ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Adam 2? Dwayne Johnson says he's already "working on what's next" for the DC hero

By Molly Edwards
No Black Adam sequel has been officially announced just yet, but Dwayne Johnson is already teasing more to come. The DC movie debuted to lukewarm reviews , but performed well over its opening weekend, netting a projected $67 million at the box office (H/T Collider ).

"We're working on 'what's next' as I type this. Exciting times. Stay tuned," Johnson wrote on Twitter in response to a fan. We won't get into spoilers here, but that Black Adam post-credits scene certainly sets up another storyline for the Man in Black, though whether it comes to fruition onscreen remains to be seen – for now, though, Johnson has leaked audio from the moment on Twitter to share the crowd going wild. It's also unclear if Johnson is teasing a sequel or something else entirely.

"I am 100% committed to not only Black Adam, but then expanding the Black Adam universe, the DC Universe," Johnson told Total Film earlier this year. "I am an optimist from the word go. To me, and to all of us up here, all universes exist in our heads. And you know, we all will work very hard to make sure that we're honoring the mythology but also giving the fans what they want. And I hear [the fans], we all do. I pick up everything they're putting down, and it doesn't get by me, it doesn't get by these guys. So this is the beginning – hopefully, fingers crossed – of a very long storytelling road, where Black Adam is the anchoring jet fuel now, that will then push and press this universe out."

Black Adam also introduces the Justice Society of America in their first live-action, big-screen appearance. Pierce Brosnan plays Doctor Fate, while Aldis Hodge is Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell is Cyclone, and Noah Centineo is Atom Smasher. They go up against the titular anti-hero, who is awoken from a millennia-long slumber by Sarah Shahi's Adrianna Tomaz. You can read our interview with the Justice Society actors through the link.

Next up on the DC release slate is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is expected March 17, 2023. In the meantime, if you're up to speed on Black Adam, check out our spoilery deep dives on:

