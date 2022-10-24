Silent Hill 2 Remake is reportedly nearly done, and a release date is expected soon

The Silent Hill 2 Remake is apparently almost done, and we might be getting a release date soon.

This news comes from TheGameSpoof (via @Mr_Rebs_ ) who claims that Bloober Team president Piotr Babeno recently revealed that the Silent Hill 2 Remake "has been in development for three years" and "has reached the late production stage."

According to the original article, Babeno has stressed that the release date of the upcoming remake "depends on Konami" but that we should get some kind of information on this soon. In the same story, TheGameSpoof also revealed that the game's budget is apparently fully covered by Konami.

In case, you've been living under a rock for the last few weeks, you're probably already aware that Konami recently announced several Silent Hill games are in development. One of these projects is a complete remake of Silent Hill 2, which is being worked on by The Medium developer Bloober Team. The game is yet to get a release date but what we do know is that it will be a PS5 timed exclusive for at least 12 months.

Since its reveal, we've also found out a number of other interesting insights into the game including the fact that the Silent Hill 2 Remake will take up 50-times as much space on your hard drive compared to the original game that released 21 years ago. Considering the game's technical specs have been revealed, there's a good chance that we could be getting our hands on the highly anticipated sequel sooner than we think.

To catch you up with everything else Konami currently has in the works, we also found out about Silent Hill f , a brand new game in the series set in 1960s Japan which is being worked on by Ryukishi07 . We've also got another brand new game being worked on by horror indie developer No Code called Silent Hill Townfall . One project that's got fans most curious though is Silent Hill: A Short Message , a game that was recently rated in Korea but didn't show up during the Silent Hill showcase.

