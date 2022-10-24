Black Friday Soundbar deals 2022 - what to expect this year

The Black Friday soundbar deals are only a matter of weeks away now. A staple of the sales season, there are always big discounts and big deals on soundbars across the spectrum. From cheap and cheerful audio solutions to some of the most premium bars on the market, prices are cut deep and bargains are to be had.

However, this is a bursting-at-the-seams market so it can be tricky to navigate. How do you know when a deal is a good deal? When do you pull the trigger during the Black Friday soundbar deals? What's the item's price history and does that change your approach? All legit questions - among many more - and ones that we can help answer. We've been covering sales for longer than we care to remember now, so have become quite adept at cutting through the noise - and directing you to the best deals going.

As a result, we'll be keeping this page well-stocked with deals as and when they roll in as well as offering some early thoughts and predictions as to what we can expect, and where we might see the best deals.

Be it something for your PC gaming setup at a desk, or if you're ready to pull the trigger on a premium Sennheiser or Bose soundbar, there's bound to be something for you this year in the upcoming Black Friday soundbar deals.

Black Friday soundbar deals - FAQ

When will Black Friday soundbar deals start?

Thankfully we always know this bit of information. With Black Friday always following Thanksgiving we can tell you that this year's Black Friday soundbar deals will be on Friday, November 25 . We'd expect the headline, and biggest, deals to come out on this day, but by mid-November, we expect to be swimming in soundbar deals as retailers try and go earlier and earlier.

Where will the best Black Friday soundbar deals be?

Despite the madness and the packed nature of the soundbar market, we'll be doing our darndest to keep you abreast of the best Black Friday soundbar deals right here. However, if you want to get our eye in now, then it's likely to be the below retailers who are your best bets for sales this year.





Black Friday soundbar deals - what to expect

As we've said, the soundbar market - for TV and movies, as well as gaming and other focuses - is incredibly well populated. However, if you narrow down what you're after and can nail down a few models or must-haves, you'll be well on your way. And there's lots of price history we can look at to ensure we're well prepared and know what to expect.

If you're in the market for something compact for a small TV setup, or something for your desk, then look no further than the Yamaha SR-C20A. This is excellent (our review is incoming) for providing big audio from a small package - and has received big price cuts too. With a listing price of $179.95, the SR-C20A often receives price cuts to take it $149.,95 but the only time it's gone to a bargain price of $129.95 is the Black Friday soundbar deals. We'd expect this price to return, which offers seriously great value for money - and if it's bettered then it's a total no-brainer.

Further up the spectrum, another of our favourites, the Sony HT-A7000, could offer a great deal if you're looking for something premium. This soundbar jumps about a bit in price but often sells for its list price of just under $1,400. We saw a price dip in the January sales this year, but have seen bigger and better, and more long-lasting, price drops recently. The soundbar recently dropped to $1,198 several times and has held this price. The longer this hols now, the more we expect that to drop another notch as part of the Black Friday soundbar deals. If you're really looking to go big or go home, then Sennheiser's Ambeo soundbar could be worth a look. This has stubbornly held it's price in previous sales but recently got a great big price cut of 20%. With a new variant of the Ambeo having just come out, this great price on the original could well stay - or even be better - this year.

If you're looking for something more mid-range and that comes with a subwoofer, it's hard not to look past Samsung's collection of soundbars. I own one of these and it still holds up despite being from 2015 - the quality is true and it remains. Anyway, what's also true and remains is the fact that these soundbars often get big price cuts in the winter. Something like 2021's Q700A mid-range set is a great example: it crashed in price during last year's Black Friday soundbar deals to just $397.99 - from a list price of $700! This is a big old price cut, and one that is still its record low. On this particular unit, we should expect the same again, but it also means that it'll be worth keeping an eye on the 2022 range. The Q700B should follow on from this, and those other 'B'-titled units will be getting the treatment too.

