RideApart
What's It Like To Bunk On A Trip With Bunk-A-Biker?
Riding a bike around the world is a dream for many of us—but Kinga Tanajewska has been hard at work living that dream since 2017. Along with her trusty BMW F 800 GS, named Chillie, she’s steadily been making her way around the globe and sharing videos on her YouTube channel, On Her Bike. Kinga started in Australia, and has so far made her way through Oz, Asia, Europe, and Africa.
Surfline
Out Of Season, part two: The Perfect Size
Photography by Hannah Anderson, Andrew Shield, Swilly, and Nathan Tyack. “It’s 31 degrees and still blowing NW an hour ago! Crazy.”. Joel Parkinson was, well maybe not quite as baffled by now, but still a bit shell-shocked. He was watching Snapper Rocks yesterday afternoon. Twenty people were out, along...
Surfline
October (Still) Rules
A few years back, the title “Rocktober!” was officially retired here at Surfline. This was not only because of the exclamation mark (who needs those, right?) but also because it seemed like every October, like clockwork, the surf would turn on in Southern California — combo swell, offshore winds — and thousands of surfers would enjoy the miles and miles of normally closed-out beachbreak between Ventura and San Diego. Total surf democracy, which can fly under the radar. Because here’s the thing about very dramatic XXL events: by the time a giant Teahupoo swell makes its way to SoCal, there’s like four spots working. And when a Maverick’s swell filters down to SoCal, it’s basically the same thing. Everything else is a closeout. But a combo swell plus offshore winds equals a-frame city creating hundreds of peaks — for everyone. (Hence the exclamation mark.)
Surfline
Hawaii’s Southern Shores: One More Run
Fun run of late season SSW swell inbound for southerly exposures. The 2022 Southern Hemi season has been a stellar one. Swell from south of the equator is usually in short supply heading through October into November, but the Southwest Pacific isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet. Recent rumblings near New Zealand are sending up an extended run of fun SSW swell for the Aloha State’s southern exposures with good conditions expected. A likely last hurrah for those zones until next year.
Surfline
Freshwater Score: Day of the Year on the Great Lakes
Last week, Great Lakes surfer/photographer Brian Tanis sent us an email simply titled “Great Lakes Fire Yesterday.” It had been a while since we’d heard from Tanis, a longtime hardcore Lakes surfer, and when we opened the email, we simply said, “Yes. More, please.” We know the Great Lakes occasionally get great surf. But it had been years (ever?) since we’d seen images like the ones you’ll see here. Tanis did not want to divulge the spot — or even which lake it’s in — but he does offer his experience below. –Ed.
Surfline
Out Of Season, Part One: Australia's Baffling Spring
Photography by Swilly, filming by Simon “Shagga” Saffigna. “It’s soooo weird. When has it been offshore all day in October?”. Joel Parkinson is a little bit baffled. Like many of us right now, he is watching a month renowned for its general east coast floppiness turn into some other month altogether.
Outside Online
The Best Splitboard Gear of 2023
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Nothing kills the powder-day stoke like a three-hour lift line. Splitboard gear is a ticket away from the land of lift tickets, powder panic, and overpriced bread bowls. The only limits on a splitter are self-imposed: how far are you willing to hike? How many blisters will you endure for blower? And do you have the avalanche safety knowledge, alpine acumen, and snowboard skills to make it home unscathed?
Louder
Black Friday camping deals 2022: save cash and gear up for festival season
From tents and sleeping bags, to beer coolers, hiking boots, speakers and more, here’s how you can save money and be the envy of the campsite thanks to Black Friday
yankodesign.com
Louis Moinet’s latest wristwatch captures the adrenaline and thrill of moto racing
Rather aptly named the ‘TIME TO RACE’, this wristwatch from Louis Moinet isn’t for the average person. It was built to encapsulate the thrill of pushing the pedal to the metal, feeling the G-force, and seeing time slow down as you hurtle forward through space. Its stunning design features a skeleton dial with three sub-dials. Everything rests within a titanium case with an extraordinary domed sapphire crystal display that keeps your eyes wandering, wondering, and appreciating the watch’s every nook and corner.
How to Pack a Canoe or Kayak for a Camping Trip
Think of canoes and kayaks as giant, 16-foot-long duffel bags with few dividers, compartments, or pockets. Packing one for a camping trip can be a mess if you don’t have a plan, and a poorly packed canoe or kayak can be an unwieldy, dangerous craft. The right approach takes into account heavy gear, light stuff, gear you won’t need till darkness falls, and items you’ll want close at hand, such as a survival kit, map, compass, or bug dope. Whether you plan to paddle a canoe or a kayak, here’s the 4-1-1.
Pinkbike.com
Canyon & Syntace Announce New K.I.S. Technology
It's not often a piece of technology makes our designers and engineers rethink the fundamentals of bike handling, and bike geometry. The introduction of Keep It Stable technology (K.I.S.) offers us the chance to hit the reset button on how we approach steering dynamics in future. This all-new steering stabilizer,...
bikepacking.com
Guide to Bikepacking With a Dropper Post
Bikepacking with a dropper post can be revolutionary, especially when the ride involves singletrack and technical descents. Some of us on the team place a high priority on integrating a dropper seat post into our trail and gravel bikepacking setups, but there are a few factors to consider before jumping in. How do I select the right dropper post? Which ones are durable, reliable, and powerful enough to hoist a load? Which seat packs will work? Here’s our full guide…
