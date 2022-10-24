A few years back, the title “Rocktober!” was officially retired here at Surfline. This was not only because of the exclamation mark (who needs those, right?) but also because it seemed like every October, like clockwork, the surf would turn on in Southern California — combo swell, offshore winds — and thousands of surfers would enjoy the miles and miles of normally closed-out beachbreak between Ventura and San Diego. Total surf democracy, which can fly under the radar. Because here’s the thing about very dramatic XXL events: by the time a giant Teahupoo swell makes its way to SoCal, there’s like four spots working. And when a Maverick’s swell filters down to SoCal, it’s basically the same thing. Everything else is a closeout. But a combo swell plus offshore winds equals a-frame city creating hundreds of peaks — for everyone. (Hence the exclamation mark.)

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO