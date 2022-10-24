Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
I-77 express lanes could cost drivers more than a simple toll
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The express lanes on Interstate 77 could cost people a lot more than a simple toll. “I think it’s disturbing, candidly disgusting,” said Dave Gilroy, a Cornelius commissioner. “The whole thing has always been unfortunate for our community.”. Some commissioners are outraged...
WBTV
Charlotte company was practically banned from towing. Records show they still towed hundreds of cars
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the last two and half years, a lawsuit and injunction against tow truck driver David Satterfield was supposed to make it all but impossible for him and his companies to keep towing. A WBTV Investigation now reveals Satterfield and Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement have towed hundreds of cars since the injunction filed against him by the North Carolina Department of Justice.
WBTV
Can you afford rent in Charlotte? A new report outlines the salary needed to live in the Queen City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is a laundry list of reasons to rent in Charlotte, but does it make sense based on your salary?. There is no question Charlotte is cheaper than big cities like New York and San Francisco, but that doesn’t mean it’s affordable. A new...
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Banks Are Low-Balling Your Savings Account
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– It may be hard for you to notice the interest you’re earning on the money in your savings account. Banks are paying out 1% interest or less on those accounts. According to the FDIC, the average savings account still pays less than half of one percent. There are better options if you want your savings to earn you more money. Consumer reporter, John Matarese breaks down how much some online banks are paying in interest.
Charlotte among top 20 cities with highest income needed to afford rent
The study broke down the average rent for one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments; it provided the needed income to afford each one.
More development could be coming to downtown Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — New development could be coming to downtown Gastonia. A Charlotte-based developer, Highline Partners, plans to build a mixed-use project at the former Central Branch YMCA site, which is located next to CaroMont Health Park stadium. Gastonia's intergovernmental relations and economic development committee are meeting Tuesday to...
WBTV
The income you need to afford rent in CLT
Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
Charlotte Stories
Developers Planning Massive 270 Acre ‘Crystal Lagoon’ in Huntersville
One of the largest undeveloped pieces of land left in Huntersville just went under contract with a developer who plans to build the first ‘Crystal Lagoon’ in the Carolinas. According to Cornelius Today, Jake Palio, who helped develop Bailey’s Glen in Cornelius and Symphony Park in Huntersville, is...
Statesville Road closes after natural gas line cut: FD
The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. on Statesville Road near Gilead Road.
WCNC
City approves $14.8 million to expand CATS rail yard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council voted Monday to spend $14.8 million to expand the city's light rail maintenance facilities near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. The land, which consists of 17.88 acres currently part of the larger Norfolk-Southern rail yard north of Uptown Charlotte, will give Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) more room to store and maintain trains. The land is adjacent to the current LYNX Blue Line and its North Brevard Light Rail Facility, which the city originally purchased from Norfolk-Southern in 2014.
WBTV
Touch-A-Truck returns to Cabarrus County bigger, better that ever in 4th year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This Saturday, trucks, emergency vehicles, tractors and more will invade the midway at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center for the fourth annual Touch-A-Truck celebration. The arena is also the site of this year’s Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt Color Run 2k, which starts at 8:45...
gsabusiness.com
Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works
A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
New Charlotte homeowner shocked to find her home listed as an Airbnb property
"On one side as a homeowner I feel kind of violated that someone has the listing up and was profiting off of the property that I own, said Siburt. "The other side is the fact I'm an Airbnb consumer."
‘You could fit a city bus in there’: People in east Charlotte neighborhood worry about huge sinkhole
CHARLOTTE — Homeowners in an east Charlotte neighborhood are having a tough time trying to get a massive sinkhole fixed. Steve Miller owns a condominium in the Devonshire Court community. He said people started noticing the sinkhole several months ago. Now, it’s hard not to notice it. “It’s...
wccbcharlotte.com
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Trucker
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Trucker. Trucker is 5 years old and 50 pounds. He is good with other dogs, gentle, and eager to please. If you are interested in adopting or fostering Trucker or...
Multiple lawsuits claim certain stove knobs turn on too easily
CHARLOTTE — Some people say their stoves turn on too easily. They say the knobs are so sensitive that they, their children or even their pets may bump them and unknowingly turn them on. Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke has been investigating this safety issue since 2019. Now, he noticed...
newsfromthestates.com
Colonial Pipeline contamination spreading in Huntersville; MVP Southgate natural gas project on ice, and more
A plume of polluted groundwater is spreading in Mecklenburg County, where Colonial Pipeline is responsible for the largest gasoline spill in the U.S. since the early 1990s. On Aug. 14, 2020, two teenage boys found gasoline bubbling from the ground at the Oehler Nature Preserve, in Huntersville. The company now estimates 2 million gallons leaked from a section of pipeline that had broken roughly a month before. The groundwater contains very high levels of benzene, a known carcinogen, and other toxic contaminants related to petroleum products: toluene, xylene, naphthalene and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAH.
CMPD finds body when searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they found a body while searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they were called to the area to look for a missing person and found them dead in the park. They have not been identified at this point. Chopper...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina
Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
Bank of America updates its post-pandemic, return-to-office approach
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp. has updated its post-pandemic return-to-the-office policy, which varies depending on employee roles and functions. That’s after the bank announced in September it planned to issue new guidelines. Roles that require in-office work, including employees at financial centers, will continue to be...
