hcplive.com
Bincy Abraham, MD: Treating IBD Patients With Upadacitinib
A greater proportion of the upadacitinib 15 mg and upadacitinib 30 mg group achieved clinical remission based on the Crohn’s Disease Activity Index. New data shows upadacitinib is a viable option for treating patients with Crohn’s disease. A team of investigators, led by Edward V. Loftus, Jr., MD,...
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
Which Diabetes Drugs Control A1C the Longest? Study Shows 2 Have Slight Advantage
In a clinical trial comparing four drugs used to control type 2 diabetes, participants who took liraglutide or insulin glargine along with metformin were able to control their blood glucose levels longer than those taking glimepiride or sitagliptin. The differences in long-term control among the four drugs was very small.
News-Medical.net
Gout: Disease of Kings now a 21st Century Epidemic
Around 3 million Americans have gout, an extremely painful arthritic condition. Historically, gout was called the “disease of kings” because it was thought to manifest due to overindulgence in food and alcohol. Scientists discovered that although some food products can exacerbate the condition, it occurs due to a higher concentration of uric acid (urate) in the blood, i.e., hyperuricemia. The uric acid crystals accumulate in the joints, which induces inflammation and triggers acute pain.
Healthline
Can IBS Be Diagnosed with an Endoscopy?
Irritable bowel disease (IBS) is a digestive health condition characterized by frequent abdominal pain and alternating or irregular bowel habits. IBS symptoms often overlap with the symptoms of other digestive health conditions, which can make diagnosis difficult. An endoscopy may help rule out conditions such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative...
hcplive.com
Ramy Mahmoud, MD: Phase 3 Trials for Chronic Rhinosinusitis Treatment
During a recent interview regarding Re-Open-1 and Re-Open-2 trials, Dr. Mahmoud described a new treatment device for chronic rhinosinusitis patients. In an interview with HCPLive, Ramy Mahmoud, MD, preventative medicine specialist and President of Optinose, Inc., discussed the results of recent clinical trials for the treatment of acute exacerbations of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).
News-Medical.net
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Bariatric Surgery Lowers Heart Risk in People With Fatty Liver Disease
Undergoing bariatric (weight-loss) surgery was linked to a lower risk for cardiovascular events — like a heart attack or stroke — in people with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open. Bariatric surgery has previously been shown to...
hcplive.com
FDA Grants Review, Sets PDUFA Date for SER-109
The agency has set an April 26, 2023 action date for the live microbiotic therapeutic for the prevention of recurrent CDI. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a Biologics License application (BLA) for SER-109, live microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (rCDI). The...
hcplive.com
Phase 3 Trial Data Indicates Roflumilast Cream Helpful for Seborrheic Dermatitis Patients
Recent phase 3 trial data suggests the efficacy across multiple endpoints of roflumilast cream as a treatment for seborrheic dermatitis. New research finds that roflumilast cream may lead to positive outcomes for seborrheic dermatitis (SD) patients. The study was led by Andrew Blauvelt, MD, MBA, of the Oregon Medical Research Center, and these findings are the finalized version of preliminary findings published previously on HCPLive.
hcplive.com
Guselkumab/Golimumab Induction Safe and Effective for Ulcerative Colitis
Patients with ulcerative colitis treated with combination induction therapy with guselkumab plus golimumab followed by guselkumab monotherapy achieved higher rates of the several end points at week 38 as compared to either guselkumab or golimumab alone. The combination of induction guselkumab (Tremfya) and golimumab (Simponi) followed by guselkumab monotherapy maintenance...
hcplive.com
Evan Dellon, MD, MPH: New Late-Breaking Data on Dupilumab for EoE
Dupilumab represents the first ever approved treatment for EoE. New data presented during the 2022 American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Meeting show dupilumab results in clinical, symptomatic, histologic, endoscopic, and molecular feature improvements for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) for up to 52 weeks. The late-breaking abstract presented by...
hcplive.com
Paul Feuerstadt, MD: Exciting New Data on RBX2660
If approved by the FDA, RBX2660 would be the first approved live microbiota therapeutic for the treatment of recurrent CDI. This may be the homestretch for a promising new treatment for recurrent Clostridium difficile infections (rCDI). At the 2022 American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Meeting, there are at least...
hcplive.com
Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorders in Pediatric and Adult Populations
Theresa Cerulli, MD: Hello, and welcome to this HCPLive® Peer Exchange® titled “Advances in the Management of ADHD in Adult Population.” I’m Dr Theresa Cerulli, a neuropsychiatrist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. My group practice, Cerulli & Associates in North Andover, Massachusetts, specializes in treating children, adolescents, and adults with ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] for over 20 years.
Medical News Today
Budd-Chiari syndrome: What to know
Budd-Chiari syndrome, or hepatic venous outflow obstruction, is a rare disorder that causes a narrowing or blockage of the veins in the liver. It slows blood flow out of the liver, potentially causing pain and liver damage. A clot blocking the vein is the most common cause of Budd-Chiari syndrome...
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment
Diabetes can lead to complications throughout the body and commonly causes digestive disorders such as gastroparesis (delayed emptying of the stomach). This can lead to stomach problems and pain. You are reading: Abdominal pain and diabetes 2 | Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment. Diabetes is a chronic condition in...
hcplive.com
Prevalence of Prechoroidal Cleft Reported in Caucasian nAMD Patients
The study data show prechoroidal cleft was found in 15% of Caucasian nAMD patients treated with anti-VEGF injections and was related to greater retinal and PED height. Eyes with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) saw a significant correlation between the development of prechoroidal cleft and higher baseline central subfield foveal thickness (CSFT) and the presence of multi-layered pigment epithelial detachment (PED).
hcplive.com
Patients with HIV and NAFLD at an Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
Patients with NAFLD were more likely to have comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic respiratory disease, hypothyroidism, chronic kidney disease, sleep apnea, and hyperlipidemia. New data presented at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2022 annual meeting in Charlotte shows patients with HIV and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) are at...
hcplive.com
Second Induction of SC Risankizumab Elicits Delayed Responses in CD
Twelve additional weeks of subcutaneous risankizumab induction was efficacious and well-tolerated in patients with Crohn's disease following an initial risankizumab 12-week induction dose. Nearly a third of patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease (CD) experienced a response to a second 12-week induction phase of subcutaneous (SC) risankizumab (Skyrizi) after...
hcplive.com
How Do We Treat Children with Systemic Eczema Therapies?
With dupilumab already available and JAK inhibitors on the way, clinicians have a bevy of treatments designated for pediatric patients. Among any age groups, children may have benefitted the most from recent developments in dermatologic systemic therapies. In the last year, agents such as ruxolitinib cream have been indicated to treat vitiligo in patients as young as 12 years old; dupilumab (Dupixent) became the first biologic approved for all atopic dermatitis patient ages down to 6 months old; and research is ongoing for topical non steroidal options including tapinarof and roflumilast for pediatric patients with psoriasis.
