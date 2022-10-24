With dupilumab already available and JAK inhibitors on the way, clinicians have a bevy of treatments designated for pediatric patients. Among any age groups, children may have benefitted the most from recent developments in dermatologic systemic therapies. In the last year, agents such as ruxolitinib cream have been indicated to treat vitiligo in patients as young as 12 years old; dupilumab (Dupixent) became the first biologic approved for all atopic dermatitis patient ages down to 6 months old; and research is ongoing for topical non steroidal options including tapinarof and roflumilast for pediatric patients with psoriasis.

