Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Friday Sweet Spot - This Week: A Scary Halloween Cupcake @: Le Bakery!
It’s hard to believe, but this coming Monday is Halloween, which means we’ll soon be thrown into the full-blown holiday madness. I don’t want to think about all of that, so instead, let’s go to Le Bakery and get a Halloween-themed sweet treat and just forget about everything else.
25newsnow.com
More than 600 coats donated for 37th annual neighborhood house drive
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Those in need of a good winter coat were able to receive one from Neighborhood House today. This was their 37th annual winter coat giveaway. Close to 700 women, men and children’s coats were available to choose from along with hats, gloves and scarves.
25newsnow.com
You Gotta Eat: Social Taco
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s never a bad time for tacos, and I heard a local spot is putting its own twist on the classic dish. Chef Oliver Vidallo teamed up with a few fellow foodies to open Social Taco. This was after he spent years working in restaurants all over the country.
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
Central Illinois Proud
Shelbey Roberts recognized as one of ’40 Leaders Under Forty’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD/WYZZ’s Shelbey Roberts was recognized as one of Peoria Magazine’s “40 Leaders under Forty” at the Scottish Rite Theatre in Peoria Thursday. Shelbey was awarded for her work in journalism and community service. The annual event celebrates emerging leaders in the...
25newsnow.com
One local church looking to make impact in community
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - One local church has different programs with the same goal - community outreach. Right now, St. Peters Lutheran Church in East Peoria has two programs - one is a basketball team for kids K-2. All proceeds earned during the concessions of the games are given back to local schools.
Central Illinois Proud
BN YMCA selling old building to local church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
unch At First Bite - This Week @ KP’s Wings and Fries
I’ve been meaning to stop out to KP’s Wings and Fries in Hanna City since I read about the grand-opening last summer. I was planning lunch with this week’s special guest star and he suggested we go there, so let’s head on out to Hanna City, check out this fairly new restaurant and meet this week’s special luncheon guest star!
Central Illinois Proud
wcbu.org
Metamora High School alum Kathryn Miles has covered hurricanes, quakes and murder in books
Kathryn Miles says her interest in writing and research started with her internship at the Peoria Journal Star while still a student at Metamora High School. “It was an exercise in listening and learning to understand what other people are saying,” said Miles, a 1992 high school graduate who went on to earn degrees at St. Louis University and the University of Delaware before settling in the state of Maine in 2001.
25newsnow.com
Family mourns grandfather, now Peoria’s 22nd homicide victim
PEORIA (25 News Now) - He was working as a welder to turn his life around. Instead, he joins a growing list of names lost to violence in Peoria this year. His family is searching for answers as police investigate. Christopher Harness Sr., 46, was shot and killed Monday night...
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
Central Illinois Proud
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
25newsnow.com
2 displaced after early morning Peoria house fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 people have been displaced after an early Thursday house fire in Peoria. A release from the Peoria Fire Department says a small fire was found in the basement of a home in the 400 block of South Madison Park Terrace. at around 1:57 a,m.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police look for 3 people in connection with Monday morning stabbing outside Galesburg bar
GALESBURG — Three suspects are wanted by Galesburg police after a woman was stabbed outside a bar early Monday. Police responded to St. Mary’s OSF Medical Center, 3333 N. Seminary St., where they spoke with a 26-year-old Abingdon woman. Officers observed fresh wounds to the woman’s face and legs.
wcbu.org
Original property owner files lawsuit over ecotourism resort in Spring Bay
The original owners of the property that became the Sankoty Lakes resort have filed a lawsuit against noted Peoria developer Kim Blickenstaff, alleging their partnership was spoiled by fraud and breach of contract. The lawsuit filed in Woodford County court centers around the 220-acre ecotourism resort that opened in early...
25newsnow.com
Pekin football team and community fired up for postseason play
(25 News Now) - When the Pekin Dragons storm out onto the field at Memorial Stadium on Friday night, there will be a lot of excited Dragons players, but they won’t be the only ones fired up. The entire city of Pekin has rallied around the state-ranked Dragons who have earned the No. 3 overall seed in the state in Class 7A and they’re even more excited now that the postseason has arrived. They’re expecting a packed house at Memorial Stadium on Friday night when Pekin hosts Plainfield Central at 7 p.m.
25newsnow.com
Community comes together for fundraiser to bury ‘Big Pete’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The South Peoria community is coming together to bury a friend who impacted many people in the neighborhood. Pete Bassett was a longtime mentor to generations of kids at Trewyn School who worked with the ELITE program. He died recently after struggling with heart trouble...
wglt.org
Bloomington quietly moving toward Smart Cities tech
The Town of Normal is making Smart Cities technology a big priority. The City of Bloomington has been less vocal on that front, but Bloomington also is leveraging new tech. Smart Cities technology, broadly defined, is supposed to make city operations smoother for the public and more efficient for the municipality.
Comments / 0