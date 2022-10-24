ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Daily 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Midday Daily 3” game were:

9-5-5

(nine, five, five)

SD Lottery

SD Lottery

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (twenty-one, thirty, thirty-five, forty-five, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: three)
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

“Super weed” found in three more North Dakota counties

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties. That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called “super weed,” also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to all 24 charges, nearly a year after the attack at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. In the gallery, some relatives of the victims wept as assistant prosecutor Marc Keast described the crimes. “Yes,” Crumbley replied, looking down and nodding in affirmation, when asked if he “knowingly, willfully and deliberately” chose to shoot other students. The prosecutor’s office said no deals were made ahead of Monday’s plea. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic life prison sentence in Michigan, but teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can argue for a shorter term and an opportunity for parole.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Fetterman's rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman’s rocky debate performance fueled concern inside his party on Wednesday, as leaders assessed whether it would significantly shift a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate and the future of Joe Biden’s presidency. Appearing on stage five months after his stroke, Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s 53-year-old lieutenant governor, struggled to complete sentences, and he jumbled words throughout the hourlong televised event. That was no surprise for medical professionals, who noted that the format, including time limits on answers, was the opposite of what a person recovering from a stroke would need...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

USDA announces $759M for high-speed internet in rural areas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making available $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet, part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year’s infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu are unveiling the grants in North Carolina on Thursday. There are 49 recipients in 24 states. One is North Carolina’s AccessOn Networks, which will receive $17.5 million to provide broadband service to 100 businesses, 76 farms and 22 educational facilities in the state’s Halifax and Warren counties. Both counties are rural and have predominantly Black populations. The announcement and visit to North Carolina, a state with an open U.S. Senate seat, come as President Joe Biden and other top Democratic officials are trying to sell their achievements to voters before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Landrieu, the infrastructure coordinator and former New Orleans mayor, told reporters on a Wednesday call that the Biden administration has already released $180 billion for various infrastructure projects.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi ex-Gov. Haley Barbour hospitalized after wreck

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was hospitalized Wednesday after wrecking his SUV while swerving to avoid a dog on a rural road, law enforcement officials said. Barbour, 75, had the wreck near Wolf Lake outside Yazoo City, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Jackson. Barbour lives in Yazoo City. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff told The Associated Press that Barbour was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after the wreck, which happened at about 5:30 p.m. A news release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol hours later described Barbour as “stable and alert” with injuries that were not life-threatening. Barbour is a Republican and served two terms as governor, from January 2004 to January 2012. His first term was shaped by Hurricane Katrina, which destroyed large swaths of the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 2005.
YAZOO CITY, MS
The Associated Press

reAlpha Partners with RARE Treehouse Resorts to Bring First-of-Its-Kind Treehouse Resort Experience to the United States

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- reAlpha, an AI-powered real estate technology and investment company with a goal to empower everyone to invest in the $1.2 trillion global short-term rental (“STR”) market, is pleased to announce their partnership with RARE Treehouse Resorts, a Vancouver-based company specializing in unique and eco-friendly suspended treehouses, to jointly develop a first-of-its-kind treehouse resort in the United States. reAlpha is in the process of identifying land in California to bring this innovative project to fruition, which will feature up to 10 “Free Spirit Spheres.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005421/en/ “We’ve predicated our business upon data that shows the most viable short-term rental investments that offer the highest returns while mitigating risks, and we see there is real market share to be gained with experiential vacation rentals,” said Christie Currie, Chief Marketing Officer at reAlpha. “In 2021, the experiential home category experienced explosive growth, prompting Airbnb to overhaul its search function into ‘Airbnb Categories’. Through our partnership with RARE Treehouse Resorts, we’ll be able to bring a never-before-seen vacation rental experience to the U.S. and provide our future syndicate members and investors with a truly unique opportunity in this growing category.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

CarbonCapture Selects Fluor as Project Bison's Engineering and Integration Services Firm

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- CarbonCapture Inc. (CarbonCapture), a U.S. climate tech company that develops direct air capture (DAC) systems based on a groundbreaking modular open systems architecture, today announced the selection of Fluor Corporation, a leading global engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm, to provide engineering and project integration services for Project Bison, CarbonCapture’s multi-megaton atmospheric carbon removal facility in Wyoming. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005417/en/ Artist’s rendering of Project Bison, a 5-megaton carbon removal project in Wyoming. (Graphic: Business Wire)
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

Girl, 14, took loaded gun to California high school campus

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after she brought a loaded handgun to a Southern California high school, police said. The girl showed the gun to a student in a restroom at Westminster High School in Orange County at around noon, although she didn’t make any threats and nobody was hurt, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the Orange County Register reported. School staff were alerted, took the gun and detained the girl, police said. The girl didn’t attend Westminster but is a student at Fountain Valley High School, about five miles away, police said.
WESTMINSTER, CA
The Associated Press

Peltola faces Palin, Begich, Bye in Alaska House debate

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola in a televised debate Wednesday called partisanship a threat to the country as the Democrat sought to make the case for reelection to the seat she’s held since September against challengers including Republican Sarah Palin. Peltola beat Palin and Republican Nick Begich in a ranked choice August special election to fill the remainder of the late Republican Rep. Don Young’s term. Those three, along with Libertarian Chris Bye, are running in the Nov. 8 election for a full, two-year term, starting in January. That election also will be ranked choice. All...
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Man, 35, found dead in California mountains had been shot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California’s Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner’s report. Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in a mountainous area of Los Angeles County, the Ventura County Star reported. His car was found in neighboring Ventura County, in the city of Thousand Oaks. He had been last seen July 27 and was reported missing July 30. Velasquez died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, the LA County coroner’s office said. The coroner’s office lists Velasquez’s full name as Jose Velasquez Turcios.
CAMARILLO, CA
1M+

The Associated Press

