This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
This Dude Just Smashed An Entire 28″ Pizza In 24 Minutes In Kalamazoo
There is a guy who has been making a big name for himself doing some insane food challenges around the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area. Nathan Klein has taken down some of the most arduous food attempts in recent years. He most recently took the challenge at Ray Ray's where,...
Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square opens in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — The food at the recently opened Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square is described as typical diner food; burgers, sandwiches, traditional breakfast offerings and, of course, coffee. The concept is what sets the diner apart. A project of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, the diner...
Downtown Kalamazoo holiday parade looks for volunteers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Maple Hill Holiday Parade, one of the biggest volunteer events in the area, is back for another year. The 60th annual parade is looking for volunteers to help create the excitement, fun, and magic. Volunteer opportunities are available for a variety of different skill sets.
Car crashes into kitchen of Battle Creek home
No one was hurt after a car slammed into a house in Battle Creek on Tuesday.
Police: Man killed by falling load of lumber in Grandville
A 51-year-old truck driver was killed when he was hit by a load of lumber being delivered to a company in Grandville.
Man dies in accident at Grandville lumber yard
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A man has died following an accident at a lumber yard in Grandville Wednesday morning. The city says the incident happened at Standale Lumber at around 11 a.m. At first, We were told a trailer was unloading material when some of the material fell and hit...
Trick-or-treating times, and other free Halloween fun around Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Spiders, dinosaurs and fairies are among the most likely costumed characters showing up on doorsteps in 2022, according to multiple sources. Many municipalities in the region — including Kalamazoo, Portage and Oshtemo, Kalamazoo and Texas townships — do not have designated trick-or-treat times, but a few locales still do.
Meet the SPCA of Southwest Michigan’s Longest Resident
This lovable American Pit Bull Terrier is currently the longest resident (18 months) of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. The SPCA is Michigan's largest, no-kill shelter. As far as shelters go, this is a nice, clean place for a dog for a short-term stay. However, there is no animal shelter that comes close to giving a dog the love and comfort it deserves like a loving home.
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
Kalamazoo library evacuated after false threat
KALAMAZOO, MI – A false threat was made at the Kalamazoo Central Library on Wednesday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the library, 315 S. Rose St., for a report of a bomb threat that ended up being a general threat, KDPS Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
New Grand Rapids takeout restaurant boasts burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, house made sodas
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new takeout restaurant specializing in smash burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, seasoned French fries, and house made sodas has opened in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. Black Napkin, 966 Fulton St. E., was opened last week by Korin Hollinshead and Jason Richardson, the creators of...
West Michigan woman killed in house fire one day shy of birthday
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said they received the call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they saw her husband outside trying to break down the back door.
Garcia’s Mexican Kitchen
It’s not very often I come across a restaurant I didn’t know existed in the Kalamazoo Metro area. I get around town a lot so I see the signs for new places pop up all the time. I was in Portage last week just kind of driving aimlessly....
Teen Slams Pickup Truck Into SUV in West Olive, Sending Two Seniors to Hospital
OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – An elderly couple from Holland was injured after a two-vehicle collision in West Olive on Wednesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, a 71-year-old woman was driving a SUV southbound on 120th Avenue near Van Buren Street shortly before 11 AM. As she was slowing down to turn left into a private drive, another southbound vehicle, a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old Allendale man, attempted to pass and slammed into the SUV, pinning the woman and an 81-year-old male passenger.
Kalamazoo holds ribbon cutting for new infill housing
On Tuesday, they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a new development in the city’s Vine neighborhood.
Get your dream smile with a full arch restoration
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that our smiles are important to our self esteem so if we’re missing or have failing teeth, it may feel like part of our identity is missing. Our friends at Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio are hosting their annual “It’s Time to Smile” program – it provides a member of the community with a new set of teeth through full arch restoration. This procedure is completely free for one lucky individual and it’s a great way for the practice to give back to their community. Their team believes that everyone deserves a healthy, happy smile. If you want to apply for the program, they’re accepting applications now through this Friday and they’ll announce the recipient on November 17th, just head to AdvancedOralSurgeryMI.com/SmileTime!
Semi truck driver killed in industrial accident at Standale Lumber identified
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) is investigating an accident at Standale Lumber that resulted in the death of a semi-truck driver. The 51-year-old driver was killed in an accident Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. after a load of lumber fell from a trailer...
GRPD: Man not cooperating in shooting investigation
Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday.
Direct flights to Orlando from Kalamazoo begin service
A new service heading to Orlando is taking its first flight from the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport.
