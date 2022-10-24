Autonomous-car specialist Argo AI is closing down after Ford and Volkswagen, Argo’s main backers, ended support for the Pittsburgh-based company. First reported by TechCrunch and later confirmed by the two auto giants, some of the 2,000 workers at Argo will transfer to Ford and Volkswagen, while others without an offer will receive a severance package. Argo’s technology is also set to end up in the possession of the two companies, though at this stage it’s not clear how it might be shared.

