topgear.com

VW says “several” electric R performance cars are in the pipeline

Volkswagen’s R brand will be an ‘all-electric premium performance brand’ by 2030. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Volkswagen has confirmed once again that its R performance brand is set to go all-electric by 2030, with “several electric R models in the planning stages”.
Digital Trends

Ford and VW close down Argo AI autonomous-car unit

Autonomous-car specialist Argo AI is closing down after Ford and Volkswagen, Argo’s main backers, ended support for the Pittsburgh-based company. First reported by TechCrunch and later confirmed by the two auto giants, some of the 2,000 workers at Argo will transfer to Ford and Volkswagen, while others without an offer will receive a severance package. Argo’s technology is also set to end up in the possession of the two companies, though at this stage it’s not clear how it might be shared.
insideevs.com

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Shines In Bjørn's Banana Box Test

The all-new Volkswagen ID. Buzz (5-seat version) was recently tested by Bjørn Nyland, who first took it for the humorous banana box test to check the cargo potential. The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a large, all-electric van, although with a pretty short front so there is no frunk (front trunk).
Ars Technica

Bosch turns South Carolina diesel facility into $260 million EV motor plant

On Tuesday, Bosch formally announced the start of electric motor production at its factory in Charleston, South Carolina, taking over space that was previously used to make components for diesel engines. Bosch says it will invest $260 million to expand its electrified products at Charleston and will add a total of 350 new jobs by 2025.
CarBuzz.com

New Porsche Game Lets Players Modify A 911 Carrera Or Nissan Z From Their Phone

Porsche Digital has updated its popular app-based DesignCar game, giving users more choices than ever before. New vehicles provide players with more cars to virtually collect and customize and compete with in fun challenges. And don't think you're limited to Porsche vehicles, like the 911 Carrera - the game boasts multiple desirable brands and models.
Ars Technica

The $228 OnePlus Nord N300 packs good looks, 33 W charging

OnePlus is showing off a new low-end smartphone, the OnePlus Nord N300 5G. This is a $228 phone you can get at T-Mobile starting November 3. The highlights include a surprisingly handsome design for this price point, 33 W charging, and a 90 Hz display. First up: specs. The SoC...
insideevs.com

2023 Tesla Semi Gets Green Light From The EPA To Start Deliveries

The Tesla Semi is slated to begin deliveries on December 1, Elon Musk announced earlier this month, with PepsiCo to become the first fleet customer to receive the electric truck. Since his tweet announcing the start of production and deliveries, Musk offered more updates on the Tesla Semi last week...
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Under Criminal Probe About Inflated Assertions

Last June, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that as part of its efforts to improve road safety while still emboldening innovation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had released its initial round of data regarding car crashes involving vehicles with automated driving systems. It turned out that one...
CBS Pittsburgh

