3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Fresno State unveils new navy helmets for Saturday's game
The Fresno State Bulldogs unveiled a new look for this weekend’s home game versus San Diego State. On Wednesday, the university announced that the team will wear navy blue helmets for the first time in program history. The navy helmets will feature the “Bulldogs” cursive script in white with...
csufresno.edu
OPINION: Fresno State football is not safe for fans or players
Glass didn’t break by itself and injure a mother and her daughter at the homecoming football game on Oct. 15. A graduate assistant coach committed the act by lashing out in anger at his surroundings when a play didn’t go his way. However, much of the attention in...
csufresno.edu
Fresno State football’s offensive line sparks first win on the road
Fresno State traveled to Albuquerque to take on the University of New Mexico this past weekend, resulting in a dominating 41-9 win. This is the first win on the road for the ‘Dogs and their second Mountain West (MW) conference win. The matchup against the Lobos allowed the Bulldogs’...
rrobserver.com
City of Vision championship game is Friday night
Of course you are, and you have been since August. But tomorrow night, you’d better get to Lightning Bolt Stadium early, because it’s time for the annual City of Vision championship game: Rio Rancho at Cleveland. This game decides the City of Vison’s best team. In the...
csufresno.edu
Morse Wittwer Sports Performance Center creates more opportunities for athletes
The Morse Wittwer Sports Performance Center officially opened its doors on Sept. 22 with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 6,000-square-foot facility is the new home for Fresno State athletes and features 12 platforms, a large turf area and iPads with advanced technology to track the performance of student-athletes throughout their workouts.
Tulare’s Richard Torrez returns to the ring this weekend
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare native Richard Torrez Jr. will be stepping into the ring for his fourth professional boxing match this weekend in New York. On Saturday night, Torrez Jr. will be facing off against Ahmed Hefny in a six-round heavyweight match at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre. Torrez Jr. has had a successful […]
csufresno.edu
Take Back the Night returns to Fresno State
On Oct. 10, Fresno State’s annual event Take Back the Night brought over 100 students, staff and faculty members together to raise awareness regarding domestic violence and sexual assault. The event coincided with Wear Purple Day, in which students are encouraged to wear purple to support domestic violence survivors...
KMJ
Heart of California Theme Park Coming to Fresno? You Can Push the Idea with a Signature
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) – California’s Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will close its doors about 11 years from now but another door is opening of possibilities to bring the first amusement park to the Fresno area. Christopher Smith, a Valley native, says he hoping its owner/operators...
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
California Town Set to Run out of Water by December 1st
Coalinga, a small rural town located between San Francisco and Los Angeles in Central California, has released an estimate from city officials that they will run out of water by December 1st. According to the Pro-Tem Mayor, Ray Singleton, the city is normally allocated 10,000 acre-feet of water yearly. However, for 2022, they received only 2,000 acre-feet and that is almost gone, at this point.
csufresno.edu
Mother names a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant as driver involved in collision that killed Hoover High student
Ragina Bell, mother of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr., said during an Oct. 20 Fresno City Council meeting that she has learned a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant was the driver of the car that hit and killed her son. Her son was hit on Oct. 4 in front of Hoover...
Two videos could be critical to southwest Fresno murder trial
Video could prove critical in a Fresno murder case and Action News has acquired some of what police found in their investigation into a deadly shooting in southwest Fresno in July 2021.
18-year-old sentenced 10 years for deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno
An 18-year-old Parlier man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno in July.
List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in Central California
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year. Here's a list:
KMJ
Major 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Bay Area, Shaking Felt in Fresno
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose. The quake happened at 11:42 a.m. in the Seven Trees area. It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.6 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m. The quake hitting near San Jose...
Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
Baby born at Karol G concert in Fresno, star visits baby in hospital same night
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a baby was born in the Save Mart Center restroom on the Fresno stop of Karol G’s tour on Tuesday, the artist announced on her Instagram page that she went to visit the mother in the hospital later that night. In a video posted to her Instagram story, the Columbian […]
3 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
sjvsun.com
Breaking down Fresno Co.’s school board races
Fresno County’s highest profile school board race arguably comes in Clovis Unified School District, where two seats are open. Former Area 1 trustee Susan Hatmaker resigned earlier this year due to a move out of the area. Vying to replace her are insurance broker Chuck Der Manouel, communications consultant...
andnowuknow.com
Fowler Packing Acquires Over 10,000 Acres and Expands Program; Justin Parnagian Details
FRESNO, CA - A significant ag acquisition is taking place in California. Fresno-based Fowler Packing Company has acquired SunWest Fruit Company in partnership with Ag Partners Capital. With this deal, Fowler adds over 10,000 acres of farmland to its operations, with new access to coveted water districts. “Given the significant...
