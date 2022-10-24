ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

247Sports

Fresno State unveils new navy helmets for Saturday's game

The Fresno State Bulldogs unveiled a new look for this weekend’s home game versus San Diego State. On Wednesday, the university announced that the team will wear navy blue helmets for the first time in program history. The navy helmets will feature the “Bulldogs” cursive script in white with...
csufresno.edu

OPINION: Fresno State football is not safe for fans or players

Glass didn’t break by itself and injure a mother and her daughter at the homecoming football game on Oct. 15. A graduate assistant coach committed the act by lashing out in anger at his surroundings when a play didn’t go his way. However, much of the attention in...
csufresno.edu

Fresno State football’s offensive line sparks first win on the road

Fresno State traveled to Albuquerque to take on the University of New Mexico this past weekend, resulting in a dominating 41-9 win. This is the first win on the road for the ‘Dogs and their second Mountain West (MW) conference win. The matchup against the Lobos allowed the Bulldogs’...
FRESNO, CA
rrobserver.com

City of Vision championship game is Friday night

Of course you are, and you have been since August. But tomorrow night, you’d better get to Lightning Bolt Stadium early, because it’s time for the annual City of Vision championship game: Rio Rancho at Cleveland. This game decides the City of Vison’s best team. In the...
RIO RANCHO, NM
csufresno.edu

Morse Wittwer Sports Performance Center creates more opportunities for athletes

The Morse Wittwer Sports Performance Center officially opened its doors on Sept. 22 with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 6,000-square-foot facility is the new home for Fresno State athletes and features 12 platforms, a large turf area and iPads with advanced technology to track the performance of student-athletes throughout their workouts.
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare’s Richard Torrez returns to the ring this weekend

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare native Richard Torrez Jr. will be stepping into the ring for his fourth professional boxing match this weekend in New York. On Saturday night, Torrez Jr. will be facing off against Ahmed Hefny in a six-round heavyweight match at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre. Torrez Jr. has had a successful […]
TULARE, CA
csufresno.edu

Take Back the Night returns to Fresno State

On Oct. 10, Fresno State’s annual event Take Back the Night brought over 100 students, staff and faculty members together to raise awareness regarding domestic violence and sexual assault. The event coincided with Wear Purple Day, in which students are encouraged to wear purple to support domestic violence survivors...
FRESNO, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Anthony J Lynch

California Town Set to Run out of Water by December 1st

Coalinga, a small rural town located between San Francisco and Los Angeles in Central California, has released an estimate from city officials that they will run out of water by December 1st. According to the Pro-Tem Mayor, Ray Singleton, the city is normally allocated 10,000 acre-feet of water yearly. However, for 2022, they received only 2,000 acre-feet and that is almost gone, at this point.
COALINGA, CA
KMJ

Major 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Bay Area, Shaking Felt in Fresno

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose. The quake happened at 11:42 a.m. in the Seven Trees area. It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.6 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m. The quake hitting near San Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Breaking down Fresno Co.’s school board races

Fresno County’s highest profile school board race arguably comes in Clovis Unified School District, where two seats are open. Former Area 1 trustee Susan Hatmaker resigned earlier this year due to a move out of the area. Vying to replace her are insurance broker Chuck Der Manouel, communications consultant...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

