This Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In Missouri

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Burgers are a popular food choice among many Americans, and you can find them almost anywhere you travel to. This classic cuisine is popularly enjoyed with cheese, bacon, and other garnishes such as onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and various condiments. Wether you prefer to enjoy a hearty burger at a fine dining establishment with truffle sauce, wagyu beef, and a side salad, or pick up a quick burger and fries from your favorite fast food joint in town, there is one restaurant in Missouri that serves this American delicacy better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best burger in all of Missouri is served at Mary Jane Burgers & Brews located in Perryville. Eat This Not That recommended trying the JohnBoy Burger. This burger is served with double meat, double cheese, and just incase you wanted more meat with your burger, it also comes with bacon.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best burger in the entire state :

"Almost all of Mary Jane Burgers & Brew's burger options come topped with even more meat. The JohnBoy is extra-loaded, piling on two patties, two slices of cheese, fried onions, and bacon."

